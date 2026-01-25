CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: AME Roundup Attendees Can Visit Bold Ventures Inc. Exhibition Booth 1624 on January 28th and 29th

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") will be exhibiting at the AME Roundup Conference from booth Number 1624 on January 28th and 29th rather than January 25th and 26th as previously reported in our news release dated January 24, 2026.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Bold's exhibition booth where they will find rock samples, photos and maps of our critical and precious metals exploration properties. Bold Management will be present to provide updates of our ongoing exploration efforts (see Bold news release dated January 12, 2026).

Additionally, today (January 25th) and tomorrow (January 26th) attendees at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference may visit our booth number 512.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan" "David B Graham"
Bruce MacLachlan David Graham
President and COO CEO

 

Direct line: (705) 266-0847

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Bold Ventures
