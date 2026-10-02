Copper One Commences RED-26-03 Drill Hole and Completes RED-26-02 at the 100%-Owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC October 2, 2026 TheNewswire - Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on the third planned drill hole RED-26-03, of the Company's fully funded 2,400-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project ("Redonda" or the "Property"), located on West Redonda Island in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division.
Drill hole RED-26-03 is being drilled at an inclination of -75 degrees and is planned to reach a total downhole depth of approximately 470 metres.
Figure 1: Drilling is underway on RED-26-03.
The Company also announces that drill hole RED-26-02, drilled at an inclination of -55 degrees, was completed to a total downhole depth of 425.8 metres. As previously reported on September 9, 2026, the Company visually identified native copper at approximately 40 metres downhole.
Figure 2: Native copper visually identified in drill hole RED-26-02. Visual observations are preliminary, and mineral content and grade can only be confirmed through laboratory analysis.
The Company previously reported on September 9, 2026, that geological features and visual mineralization consistent with the targeted porphyry copper-molybdenum system were observed beginning at approximately 20 metres downhole and through portions of RED-26-02. The identification of native copper is based on visual observation of drill core and has not been confirmed by laboratory analysis. Visual observations should not be considered a substitute for analytical results, and the Company is not making any representation regarding copper grade based on these observations.
"Commencing RED-26-03 marks continued progress in our 2,400-metre drill program at Redonda," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Copper One. "Completion of RED-26-02 provides additional core for geological logging, sampling and analysis as we evaluate the geometry and continuity of the targeted porphyry system. At Majuba Hill, site preparations are complete for our planned 4,000-foot (1,219-metre) Phase 2 drill program. Advancing both programs will provide the technical data needed to guide the next stages of exploration."
Figure 3: Drill core from RED-26-02 at approximately 150 metres downhole showing visually observed mineralization. Visual observations are preliminary and have not been confirmed by laboratory analysis. Mineral content and grade can only be determined through analytical testing.
Redonda hosts an underexplored porphyry copper-molybdenum system within British Columbia's Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt prospective for porphyry copper mineralization. The current drill program is testing priority targets developed through the integration of historical exploration data, airborne geophysics, recent field mapping and geological interpretation.
Figure 4: Location of the planned 2026 drill sites at the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, West Redonda Island, British Columbia.
The 2026 exploration strategy is informed by the technical report on the Redonda Property prepared by W.B. Lennan, P.Geo., and filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile in March 2026. Mr. Lennan has reviewed the planned drill program and concurs with its objectives, targets and design.
To execute the program, Copper One has engaged Paradigm Drilling Ltd. ("Paradigm Drilling"), which has deployed a Boyles T-75 hydraulic, track-mounted diamond drill equipped with NQ tooling and capable of testing targets to depths exceeding 600 metres (1,969 feet).
The Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project comprises nine mineral claims covering approximately 2,746 hectares (6,786 acres) on West Redonda Island in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. Exploration conducted since the late 1960s has identified multiple copper-molybdenum mineralized zones that remain open along strike and at depth. Historical exploration by Teck Resources Ltd. (formerly Teck Corp.) in 1979 included nine NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,681 metres (5,515 feet).
The current drilling is focused on evaluating the extent of the known mineralized system and testing priority targets identified through the Company's integrated geological and geophysical interpretation. In addition, recent field observations have identified an area that may represent a previously unrecognized mineralized zone exposed along a historic logging road east of the main trend. This area will be systematically mapped and sampled and may become an additional drill target, subject to analytical results.
Figure 5: Reduced-to-pole airborne magnetic survey showing historical drill collars and planned 2026 drill sites at the Redonda Project.
Engagement with the Klahoose First Nation
Copper One is committed to working collaboratively with the Klahoose First Nation ("Klahoose") throughout the 2026 exploration campaign, with an emphasis on local employment, training opportunities and the use of Klahoose-owned and affiliated businesses wherever practicable. As part of this commitment, the Company has engaged a Klahoose member to perform core splitting and will utilize the Klahoose crew boat for marine transportation during the program.
The Company will maintain ongoing communication with Klahoose regarding exploration activities, work schedules and project milestones. Exploration activities will be conducted in accordance with applicable cultural heritage protocols and environmental best practices, with Copper One continuing to identify opportunities to support skills development, capacity building and meaningful economic participation as exploration advances.
About Redonda
The Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project is a district-scale porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project located on West Redonda Island in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The project comprises nine mineral claims covering approximately 2,746 hectares (6,786 acres) and is situated within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization.
Redonda lies within the Coast Suture Zone between the Wrangellia Terrane and the Coast Plutonic Complex. Early Cretaceous dioritic intrusions of the Coast Plutonic Complex are cut by at least three later intrusive phases: (i) a quartz plug; (ii) a wide, hornblende-rich dike locally brecciated over approximately 600 metres (1,969 feet) of exposed length; and (iii) several smaller feldspar dikes near the southwestern margin of the hornblende body. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is most concentrated along the hornblende dike, particularly within brecciated zones. The geological setting shares certain characteristics with nearby porphyry systems, including the OKover copper-molybdenum deposit, located approximately 34 km (21 miles) to the southeast (north of Powell River), and the Gambier Copper deposit in Howe Sound. Mineralization at nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Redonda.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet global demand for critical metals used in electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence and power-system modernization.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in an established mining jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. Systematic exploration is continuing to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency and the disciplined advancement of critical-metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continuation, timing, scope and completion of the Company's planned 2,400-metre diamond drilling program at the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project; the planned depth of RED-26-03; future geological logging, sampling, analysis, mapping and technical interpretation; the evaluation of the geometry, continuity, scale and significance of mineralization at Redonda; the testing of priority targets and potential evaluation of a newly identified mineralized zone; the timing and scope of the planned 4,000-foot (1,219-metre) Phase 2 drill program at Majuba Hill; future exploration activities and technical studies; continued engagement with the Klahoose First Nation; and the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects and obtain sufficient financing for future exploration programs.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company will be able to continue and complete the planned Redonda drill program as currently contemplated; that RED-26-03 will reach its planned depth; that required personnel, drilling equipment, contractors, services, permits and financing will remain available on acceptable terms; that site access, weather and operating conditions will permit exploration activities to proceed without material disruption; that engagement with the Klahoose First Nation will continue as anticipated; that the planned Phase 2 drill program at Majuba Hill will proceed as contemplated; and that the Company's geological interpretations will continue to be supported by additional exploration data.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include delays in drilling, sampling or receiving assay results; the possibility that assay results will not confirm visual observations or geological interpretations; changes to exploration plans; operational or technical difficulties; the availability and cost of equipment, contractors, personnel and financing; adverse weather, marine-access or site conditions; permitting, environmental and Indigenous consultation requirements; commodity-price and market fluctuations; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration, including the absence of a defined mineral resource at Redonda. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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