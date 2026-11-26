Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CPL) (FSE: W0I0) (OTC Pink: WTCZF) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in person on November 25, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at P.J. O'Brien Irish Pub & Restaurant in Toronto, Ontario.
Results of the Meeting
A total of 15,695,857 common shares, representing 52.89% of the 29,675,134 common shares issued and outstanding at the record date of the Meeting, were voted.
Shareholders passed all resolutions set out in the management information circular of the Company dated October 9, 2026, including fixing the number of directors at six, the election of directors, the reappointment of MNP LLP as auditor, the approval of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan as required annually by the TSX Venture Exchange, and special resolutions approving a name change and a common share consolidation, as further described below. The percentage of votes in favour of the various motions ranged from 94.74% to 99.08%.
The Company will file a report of voting results on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.
Election of Directors
The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed: Adam Cegielski, Tania Archer, Derek Caldwell, Douglas Cater, Jay Adelaar and Terrence MacDonald.
Paul McGroary, Naomi Johnson and Toby Pierce decided not to stand for re-election as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. McGroary, Ms. Johnson and Mr. Pierce for their contributions to the Company and wishes them continued success.
Appointment of Auditor and Approval of Stock Option Plan
Shareholders reappointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Shareholders also approved the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan, as required annually by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Name Change
Shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors (the "Board") to amend the articles of the Company to change the legal name of the Company from "Copper Lake Resources Ltd." to "North Shield Minerals Ltd.", or such other similar name as may be determined by the Board. The special resolution was approved by 95.85% of the votes cast, exceeding the two-thirds majority required to pass a special resolution. The Board will determine the timing of any name change. The name change remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and no effective date has been set.
Share Consolidation
Shareholders approved a special resolution authorizing the Board to consolidate the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of a ratio to be determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, of up to ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-consolidation common share. The special resolution was approved by 94.74% of the votes cast, exceeding the two-thirds majority required to pass a special resolution. The Board will determine whether and when to implement the consolidation, and at what ratio within that range. The consolidation remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, and no effective date has been set.
Appointment of Chair and Officers
Following the Meeting, the Board appointed Adam Cegielski as Chair of the Board and Ivan Riabov as Corporate Secretary. Terrence MacDonald continues to serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.
"We thank our shareholders for their strong support at the Meeting, and Paul McGroary, Naomi Johnson and Toby Pierce for their service to the Company. I am honoured and energized to take on the role of Chair alongside a refreshed board with deep capital markets and technical experience. With shareholder approval to rebrand as North Shield Minerals, and with momentum at our Marshall Lake and Norton Lake projects, we are well positioned for an exciting next phase," said Adam Cegielski, Chair and CEO of the Company.
The officers of the Company are Adam Cegielski, Chief Executive Officer; Terrence MacDonald, Chief Operating Officer; Rakesh Malhotra, Chief Financial Officer; and Ivan Riabov, Corporate Secretary.
The Audit Committee of the Board consists of Derek Caldwell, Jay Adelaar and Terrence MacDonald.
ABOUT Copper Lake Resources
Copper Lake Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration and development company with interests in two projects, both located in Ontario.
The Marshall Lake high-grade VMS copper, zinc, silver and gold project comprises an area of approximately 220 km² located 120 km north of Geraldton, Ontario and is just 22 km north of the main CNR rail line. As of April 30, 2026, Copper Lake held an 83.08% interest in the joint venture property, which consists of 233 claims and 52 mining leases. The project also includes 148 claim cells staked in 2018 and 2020 that are 100% owned and not subject to any royalties. These newer claims add approximately 30 km² to the property.
In addition to the original Marshall Lake property above, Marshall Lake also includes the Sollas Lake and Summit Lake properties, which are 100% owned by the Company and are not subject to any royalties. The Sollas Lake property consists of 20 claim cells comprising an area of 4 km² on the east side of the Marshall Lake property where historical airborne electromagnetic (EM) surveys have outlined strong conductors on the property hosted within the same favourable felsic volcanic units. The Summit Lake property currently consists of 100 claim cells comprising an area of 20.5 km², is accessible year-round, and is located immediately west of the original Marshall Lake property. The Marshall Lake project is located in the traditional territories of Aroland and Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek ("AZA") First Nations.
Copper Lake has a 69.79% joint venture interest in the Norton Lake nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group element (PGE) property, located in the southern Ring of Fire area, approximately 100 km north of the Marshall Lake Property. The Company filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report in October 2023 with a mineral resource of open pit and underground Measured + Indicated Resources of 1,795,000 tonnes at an average grade of 0.72% Ni, 0.69% Cu, 339 ppm Co, 0.52 g/t Pd, 0.17 g/t Pt and containing 28.3 million pounds of nickel and 27.3 million pounds of copper. The Norton Lake property is located in the traditional territories of Eabametoong ("Fort Hope") and Neskantaga First Nations.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the proposed name change and share consolidation, the timing and implementation thereof, acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company's strategic priorities, capital markets initiatives, exploration activities and growth opportunities. This forward-looking information is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Copper Lake Resources Ltd.
Adam Cegielski, CEO
https://www.copperlakeresources.com
SOURCE Copper Lake Resources Ltd
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