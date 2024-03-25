Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

(TheNewswire)

Developing a High-Grade Battery Metals property portfolio in Quebec, Coniagas aims to advance these properties towards production

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 25, 2024 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") a leading junior exploration company focused on battery metals, proudly announces its strategic acquisition of key ground near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, situated 80 km southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec. This significant move underscores Coniagas' commitment to capitalizing on high-grade copper-nickel-cobalt-platinum group elements (Cu-Ni-Co-PGE) deposits in the region.

Coniagas has staked a total of 28.3 square kilometers of ground in multiple packages. The new package contains 531 claims for 28,397 hectares. This new property package is now dubbed Dartagnan. There is highway access to the southern part of Dartagnan as well as a network of logging roads providing access to other parts. See map below. Not only is there good access but there is a power corridor leading to Chibougamau running through Dartagnan South. We are committed to developing properties with good infrastructure in the world leading mining jurisdiction of Quebec.

SOQUEM, a recognized leader in mineral exploration in Quebec, has reported impressive grades from their Richelieu and Edgar zones. Notable drill highlights include grades of up to 0.92% copper, 0.73% nickel, 0.11% cobalt, along with 0.56 g/t platinum, 0.46 g/t palladium, and 0.11 g/t gold values over an impressive 25.3m starting at downhole depth 130.7m (drill hole 1438-23-009 from SOQUEM press release March 1, 2024), affirming the rich mineral potential of the area. The Edgar zone reporting similar grades over 1.9m much shallower starting downhole depth of 67.2m.

By strategically staking ground adjacent to SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Coniagas has leveraged local prospectors' expertise and regional geological data, including magnetic features and lake sediment samples with anomalous base metals. This proactive approach underscores Coniagas' dedication to identifying and securing promising exploration targets with the potential for significant mineralization.

Frank J. Basa, CEO of Coniagas Battery Metals, commented, "The SOQUEM copper, nickel and cobalt grades and widths are excellent; we are really excited to move into the area. The added benefit of the strong PGE/Au component will definitely drive value."

Coniagas Battery Metals is poised to expand aggressively on its flagship property, Graal, with a focus on becoming the premier junior explorer for Cu-Ni-Co-PGE deposits in Quebec. This strategic acquisition aligns with Coniagas' overarching goal of acquiring and developing high-quality, high-grade properties in the region, thereby solidifying its position as a leading player in the battery metals exploration sector.

Coniagas wishes to thank Laurentian Exploration of Jonquiere, Quebec for assisting with the Dartagnan acquisition.

For more information on Coniagas Battery Metals and its exploration projects, please visit https://coniagas.com/

Figure 1: Coniagas' Dartagnan and SOQUEM's Cardinal properties

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Claude Duplessis, P.Eng. Quebec, of GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts.  The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410   E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:

LinkedIn:

X (Twitte r ):

Facebook:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Coniagas trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the 2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The second and third holes of the planned 6-hole program have intersected narrow intervals of uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals by ALX's geological team.

Hole GC24-02 (180 degree azimuth / -75 degree dip) was drilled at the intersection of east-west and north-northwest faults interpreted from the 2023 ground magnetic survey and intersected fracture-controlled and disseminated blebs of uranium mineralization at 0.8 metres below the unconformity, which was reached at a depth of 108.4 metres. An Exploranium GR-135 handheld scintillometer measured radioactivity of 220 counts per second ("cps") and a Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole gamma probe measured a radiometric peak of 3,321 cps within a 0.6 metre interval of anomalous radioactivity from 108.9 to 109.5 metres. Drill hole GC24-02 represents an approximately 470-metre step-out to the west of ALX's historical hole GC15-03 (0.143% U3O8 assay over 0.23 metres) and was collared approximately 350 metres to the southwest of Eldorado Nuclear's ("Eldorado") 1979 hole GC-15 (1,520 parts per million ("ppm") uranium over 0.13 metres) (see Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Western Property Holdings, LLC ("WPH"), as optionor, to amend the Option Agreement dated May 15, 2023 between the Company, as optionee, and WPH (the "Option Agreement") for the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Daisy Creek Project, Nevada, on the terms which were previously announced on May 16, 2023, as follows:

  1. The first cash option payment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from US$100,000 to US$10,000, and the parties have agreed to defer payment of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now US$190,000 in total);
  1. The first share installment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from 1 million common shares to 500,000 common shares of the Company, and the parties have agreed to defer issuance of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now 4 million common shares in total); and
  1. The parties have agreed to defer the minimum work requirements of US$250,000 due on or before June 12, 2024 until June 12, 2026 (now US$750,000 in total).

The Company has doubled its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project, and these revisions were made to allow additional time for the Company to complete on-going exploration work to evaluate the potential of the properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DR. CHRIS JENNINGS RETIRES FROM NORTH ARROW'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces the retirement of Dr. Chris Jennings from the Board of Directors, effective March 11, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Announces Change In Executive Management

Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIMTSX-V: CUSN ) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), announces today the departure of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Richard Williams, effective on March 31, 2024, when he will also leave the Company's Board. Mr. Williams will remain available to the Company on a consulting basis going forward. Ken Armstrong, Non-Executive Director will step in as Interim CEO and Patrick Anderson, Chairman of the Board, will become the Executive Chairman of the Company during the transition and search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company through the next stage of development of South Crofty as the Company moves towards construction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Commencement of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a diamond drilling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Drilling in up to six (6) holes totaling approximately 1,200 metres is planned and is anticipated to continue until the end of March 2024.

The 2024 winter drilling program at Gibbons Creek (see Figure 1) is designed to test for unconformity-type and basement-hosted uranium mineralization in the eastern area of the Project. Weather conditions are satisfactory for the mobilization of equipment and personnel and the work is proceeding as scheduled. Proximity to the community and infrastructure of Stony Rapids adds greatly to the efficiency of the exploration program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Lithium ION Energy Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") announces that it has negotiated debt settlement agreements with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, and subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company has settled an aggregate amount of $143,669 in debt, in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 606,675 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.24 per Share.

All Shares issued in relation to these debt settlements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date the Shares are issued, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
