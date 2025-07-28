Completion of Silver Acquisition & Appointment of New Managing Director

- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 27, 2025
Rapid Critical Metals Limited (‘Rapid,’ ‘RCM’ or ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that the Company has today completed the acquisition of Silver Metal Group Limited’s two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Conrad Resources Pty Ltd and Webbs Resources Pty Ltd (Transaction), the terms of which are contained in the Company’s announcement to ASX of 22 May, 2025. The Transaction was approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 7 July, 2025.
Following completion, Mr Byron Miles has been formally appointed as Managing Director by the Board effective 24 July, 2025, with his appointment as a Director also approved by shareholders at the EGM.
Mr. Miles is a financial market professional who brings a wealth of experience to the Company, having worked as a stockbroker and fund manager for over 18 years. He is a specialist in mergers and acquisitions, with transactions across various commodities and geological locations. Mr Miles has a track record of helping companies develop from inception to profitable businesses.
Following Byron’s appointment to Managing Director, both Martin Holland and Michael Schlumpberger will transition to the role of Non-Executive Director, also effective 24 July, 2025.
Commenting on the completion of the acquisition of the silver projects and transition of Managing Director, Rapid’s Chairman, Rick Athon, said:
“The Board would like to thank Martin Holland for executing the transformative strategy of the Company as Managing Director that was required to turn RCM into a well-funded critical metals Company with leading acquisitions in Silver and Gallium + Germanium, across two leading mining jurisdictions.”
Summary of Key Engagement Terms:
The terms of engagement are in line with industry practice and ASX corporate governance guidelines. The remuneration package is designed to ensure alignment of reward with achievement of corporate objectives and the creation of shareholder value, as determined by the Board.
Term
Mr Miles’ engagement as Managing director is effective from 24 July, 2025 and until terminated in accordance with the Agreement.
Remuneration
Mr Miles will be paid an annual salary of $250,000.
Termination
The Agreement may be terminated by the Company by six months’ notice or payment in lieu of notice and six months’ notice by Mr Miles or immediately by the Company for a material breach of the Agreement. Customary restraint provisions apply.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rapid Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
RLL:AU
The Conversation (0)
18 July
Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$39 Again, Rare Earths Stock Soars
The gold price saw both peaks and troughs this week, reacting to the release of June consumer and producer price index data out of the US, as well as renewed discussions about whether President Donald Trump may fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Silver was the real precious metals star, pushing past the US$39 per ounce level once again.
What's next for the white metal? John Feneck of Feneck Consulting shared his opinion with the Investing News Network, laying out support and resistance levels. Here's what he said:
What's happened is we broke through that US$37 to US$37.30 resistance level — after failing there, by the way — which is also a technical bullish sign. And then we rallied all the way to the US$39s, but we hit resistance between US$39 and US$40, which is not really unexpected, because it was a really quick move from US$37 to US$39.
I think US$40 is a big, round number that doesn't have a lot of resistance on the long-term chart, but it's still there in people's minds.
It's going to take a little bit to get through US$40. But once you're by US$40, then it's absolutely go time if you don't think it is already.
Take a watch for more on silver, as well as the gold, platinum and copper markets.
Bullet briefing — MP shares rise, Barrick and Discovery talk Hemlo
MP Materials signs deal with Apple
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was in the headlines after announcing a US$500 million partnership with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The companies said on Tuesday (July 15) that they have entered into a definitive long-term agreement through which MP will supply Apple with rare earth magnets.
The magnets will be made in the US, and will use 100 percent recycled materials.
The news follows last week's new partnership between MP and the US Department of Defense. A key component is a 10 year deal that sets up a price floor commitment of US$110 per kilogram for MP's neodymium-praeseodymium products, a move geared at creating supply chain stability.
The defense department will also become MP's largest shareholder, buying US$400 million worth of preferred stock and receiving warrants to purchase additional common stock.
Shares of MP spiked on the news and have stayed high since then.
MP describes itself as the only fully integrated rare earths producer in the US, and the moves from Apple and the defense department reflect a growing push to diversify away from China.
Investors are taking note of the rare earths opportunity too. Here's how Rick Rule of Rule Investment Media described the sector's potential in a recent interview:
If you want a gamier suggestion, I really like the high-quality rare earths space. Nobody understands it, nobody cares. There are probably 50 pretenders in rare earths, but there are two or three speculations that, while you could easily lose 30 percent of your money, you could also easily enjoy 20 baggers.
Watch the interview for more, including Rule's favorite ASX-listed mining stocks.
Barrick, Discovery Silver in Hemlo talks
Major miner Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) is reportedly looking to sell Hemlo, its last remaining Canadian gold mine, to Discovery Silver (TSX:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF).
According to Bloomberg, the companies are in "advanced talks" about a deal.
Located in Ontario, Hemlo's 2025 output is forecast at 140,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,600 to US$1,700 per ounce.
The move to sell Hemlo comes as Barrick hones in on tier-one assets and broadens its focus. It changed its name from Barrick Gold to Barrick Mining earlier this year, with its latest divestment being the sale of its 50 percent stake in the Alaska-based Donlin gold project for US$1 billion in cash.
For its part, Discovery Silver has been on an expansion path, closing its acquisition of Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Porcupine complex this past April.
In addition to Porcupine, Discovery holds the Cordero silver project in Mexico.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
16 July
Silver Price Update: Q2 2025 in Review
Silver took some luster from gold in Q2 as its price climbed to 14 year highs.
Many of the same contributors that affected the gold price were also in play for silver.
Uncertainty in financial markets, driven by a chaotic US trade and tariff policy, coincided with rising tensions in the Middle East and continued fighting between Russia and Ukraine, prompting investors to seek safe-haven assets.
Unlike gold, however, silver also saw gains as industrial demand strained overall supply.
What happened to the silver price in Q2?
The quarter opened with the price of silver sinking from US$33.77 per ounce on April 2 to US$29.57 on April 4. However, the metal quickly found momentum and climbed back above the US$30 mark on April 9.
Silver continued upward through much of April, peaking at US$33.63 on April 23.
Volatility was the story through the end of April and into May, with silver fluctuating between a low of US$32.05 on May 2 and a high of US$33.46 on May 23.
Silver price, April 1 to July 17, 2025.
Chart via Trading Economics.
At the start of June, the price of silver soared to 14 year highs, opening the month at US$32.99 and rising to US$36.76 by June 9. Ultimately, the metal reached a year-to-date high of US$37.12 on June 17. Although the price has eased slightly from its high, it has remained in the US$36 to US$37 range to the end of the quarter and into July.
Silver supply/demand balance still tight
Various factors impacted silver in the second quarter of the year, but industrial demand was a primary driver in both upward and downward movements. Over the past several years, silver has been increasingly utilized in industrial sectors, particularly in the production of photovoltaics. In fact, according to the Silver Institute’s latest World Silver Survey, released on April 16, demand for the metal reached a record 680.5 million ounces in 2024.
Artificial intelligence, vehicle electrification and grid infrastructure all contributed to demand growth
At the same time, mine supply has failed to keep up, with the institute reporting a 148.9 million ounce production shortfall. This marked the fourth consecutive year of structural deficit in the silver market.
In a June 11 interview with the Investing News Network (INN), Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, said deficits are likely to get worse in the coming years as aboveground stockpiles are chipped away.
“(We have) flat supply, growing demand — demand that’s nearly 20 percent above supply," he said. "And our ability to meet those deficits is shrinking because we’re tapping into these aboveground stockpiles that have shrunk by about 800 million ounces in the last four years, which is equivalent to an entire year’s mine supply. So it’s the perfect storm."
But industrial demand can send the silver price in either direction.
The chaos caused by Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs has caused some consternation among investors.
While gold and silver have traditionally both been viewed as safe-haven assets, silver’s increasing industrial demand has decoupled it slightly from that aspect. When Trump announced his "Liberation Day" tariffs on April 2, silver was impacted due to fears that a recession could cause demand for the metal to slip.
Although the dip in silver was short-lived, it was one of its steepest falls in recent years.
In an email to INN, Julia Khandoshko, CEO of Mind Money, said a recession could have consequences for silver, but she wouldn't expect them to last long:
“If a global recession really starts, silver will most likely nosedive momentarily. In terms of its 2025 performance, silver growth has been largely bolstered by consolidated precious metals group appreciation, additionally beefed up by relative USD weakness."
Geopolitics and the silver price
Adding to the tailwinds is a growing east-west divide. Due to its usage in industrial components, particularly those related to the military and energy sectors, and its role as a safe haven, silver is being influenced by geopolitics.
June’s price rally came alongside growing speculation that Israel was preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites. Investors became concerned that war could disrupt international trade and oil movements in the region.
Ultimately, their concerns were proven right, and Israel launched attacks on June 12; the US then bombed key nuclear facilities on June 21. While the escalation is new, the underlying politics have been simmering for years.
Sanctions against Russia have strengthened support among the BRICS nations, which have been working to reduce their reliance on US dollar assets, such as treasuries, and increase trade in their own currencies.
But they may also be working to separate themselves from western commodities markets. In October 2024, Russia floated the idea of creating a precious metals exchange to its BRICS counterparts. If established, it could shake up pricing for commodities like silver, allowing Russia to circumvent sanctions and trade with its bloc partners.
While the exchange is still just an idea, a bifurcated world is not. While the US has targeted most nations with tariffs, it has singled out China. Much of the first half of the year saw the world’s two largest economies escalate import fees with one another, with China even restricting the export of rare earth elements to the US.
Discussions on national security and critical minerals have been at the forefront for the last several years. Still, they have become even more pronounced with the US and China on tense footing.
In a July 9 interview with INN, economist and author Dr. Nomi Prins suggested that national security demands are likely to offset the impact of any economic downturn on the broader economy.
“Even if that’s going to happen, industrial use value — building infrastructure, building national security, national energy priorities — needs a lot of silver, and there just simply isn’t enough supply out of the ground to meet the demand. That’s long-term demand above the ground. This has been a thing, but right now, because of these geopolitical forces and realignments, silver is going to drop more into that industrial role,” she said.
Silver price forecast for 2025
Overall, the expectation is that without new mine supply and dwindling aboveground stockpiles, silver is likely to remain in deficit for some time. Other factors, like Trump tariffs and geopolitics, aren’t likely to disappear either.
Demand could ease off if a global recession were to materialize, but safe-haven investing could offset declines.
For his part, Krauth thinks the silver price is likely to remain above the US$35 mark, but it could fluctuate and he suggested a rally in the US dollar could push the silver price down. However, he also sees some pressure easing on the recession side of the equation if the US signs tariff deals that would eliminate some uncertainty.
“US$40, let’s say by the end of this year," he said, adding, "Frankly, I could see something really realistically above that, maybe an additional 10 percent if the scenario plays out right."
He doesn’t think that’s the end. In the longer term, Krauth sees silver going even higher. He pointed to the current gold-silver ratio, which is around 92:1, compared to an average of 60:1 over the last 50 years.
“So we could go to, who knows, somewhere like maybe 40 or 30 to one in the ratio. That would be tremendous for silver — that could bring silver above US$100. I’m not saying that’s happening tomorrow, but in the next couple of years I would say that’s certainly something that could easily be in the cards,” Krauth said.
Fundamentals and geopolitics aligned for silver in the first half of 2025, and barring a recession, they are likely to provide tailwinds in the second half. Whether the price climbs or continues to find support at US$35 is yet to be seen.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
14 July
Ted Butler: Silver's Moment is Here, Time for Price to Outperform
Has silver's moment finally arrived?
Precious metals analyst Ted Butler believes the answer is "yes."
"I think this is the moment, because we broke through technically what was a really important level — that US$35, US$36 (per ounce) level," he said. He sees a clear path for silver to outperform gold.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
14 July
Silver Price at New Base, What Comes Next? First Majestic's Mani Alkhafaji
Mani Alkhafaji, vice president of corporate of development and investor relations at First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) discusses silver's recent price rise.
He notes that the gold-silver mining ratio is at seven to one, while the price ratio is at 90 to one.
"That tells us silver needs to play catch up to collapse that ratio," he said.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
10 July
Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025
Silver prices surged during the second quarter of 2025, surpassing the US$37 per ounce mark and reaching their highest levels in 14 years.
The price movements stem from a tightening supply and demand situation, which has seen above-ground inventories squeezed due to an increasing need from industrial sectors, particularly the growing photovoltaics industry.
However, demand has also increased due to heightened investor interest in alternative safe-haven assets, as gold prices reached record highs. The shifting sentiment comes amid uncertainty over a US trade policy that could reduce the world's gross domestic product by 1 percent.
Investors have also been spooked by increasing conflict in the Middle East.
How has silver's price movement benefited Canadian silver stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE? The five companies listed below have seen the best performances since the start of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on July 7, 2025, and all companies listed had market caps over C$10 million at that time.
1. Santacruz Silver (TSX:SCZ)
Year-to-date gain: 321.82 percent
Market cap: C$387.88 million
Share price: C$1.16
Santacruz Silver is an Americas-focused silver producer with operations in Bolivia and Mexico. Its producing assets include a 45 percent stake in the Bolivar and Porco mines, which it shares with the Bolivian government, and a 100 percent ownership of the Caballo Blanco Group mines in Bolivia, along with the Zimapan mine in Mexico.
In addition to its producing assets, Santacruz also owns the greenfield Soracaya project, an 8,325 hectare land package located in Potosi, Bolivia. According to an August 2024 technical report, the site hosts an inferred resource of 34.5 million ounces of silver derived from 4.14 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 260 g/t.
In October 2021, Santacruz acquired Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) 45 percent stake in the Bolivar and Porco mines and a 100 percent interest in the Soracaya project. Under the terms of the deal, Santacruz made an initial payment of US$20 million and was obligated to make an additional US$90 million over a four-year period from the closing of the transaction. Glencore also retained a 1.5 percent net smelter return.
The pair amended the deal in October 2024, giving Santacruz the option to either pay off the US$80 million base purchase price through annual US$10 million installments or to accelerate the repayment by paying US$40 million by November 2025. The deal also includes additional terms such as monthly payments to Glencore contingent on zinc pricing benchmarks.
Santacruz chose the accelerated option through a structured payment plan, which allows it to satisfy the base purchase price of the properties while saving US$40 million compared to the annual installment option. As of its third payment to Glencore on July 7, Santacruz has now paid US$25 million.
In its Q1 2025 production report released on June 12, Santacruz disclosed consolidated silver production of 1.59 million ounces, marking a 1 percent increase from the 1.58 million ounces produced during the same quarter in 2024.
Santacruz shares reached a year-to-date high of C$1.16 on July 7.
2. Almaden Minerals (TSX:AMM)
Year-to-date gain: 318.18 percent
Market cap: C$32.93 million
Share price: C$0.23
Almaden Minerals is a precious metals exploration company working to advance the Ixtaca gold-silver deposit in Puebla, Mexico. According to the company website, the deposit was discovered by Almaden’s team in 2010 and has seen more than 200,000 meters of drilling across 500 holes.
A July 2018 resource estimate shows measured resources of 862,000 ounces of gold and 50.59 million ounces of silver from 43.38 million metric tons of ore, and indicated resources of 1.15 million ounces of gold and 58.87 million ounces of silver from 80.76 million metric tons of ore with a 0.3 g/t cutoff.
In April 2022, Mexico’s Supreme Court of Justice ruled that the initial licenses issued in 2002 and 2003 would be reverted back to application status after the court found there had been insufficient consultation when the licenses were originally assigned.
Ultimately, the applications were denied in February 2023, effectively halting progress on the Ixtaca project. While subsequent court cases have preserved Almaden’s mineral rights, it has yet to restore the licenses to continue work on the project.
In June 2024, Almaden announced it had confirmed up to US$9.5 million in litigation financing that will be used to fund international arbitrations proceedings against Mexico under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
In a December update, the company announced that several milestones had been achieved, including the first session with the tribunal, at which the company was asked to submit memorial documents outlining its legal arguments by March 20, 2025. At that time, the company stated it would vigorously pursue the claim but preferred a constructive resolution with Mexico.
On March 21, the company indicated that it had submitted the requested documents, claiming US$1.06 billion in damages. The memorial document outlines how Mexico breached its obligations and unlawfully expropriated Almaden’s investments without compensation.
The most recent update from the proceedings occurred on May 23, when the company announced that it had established a key personnel retention agreement (KPA) with CFO Korm Trieu and Executive Vice President Douglas McDonald. The KPA is intended as a long-term incentive program to retain employees for their knowledge of the proceedings, and the employees will need to perform certain duties related to the claims.
Under the terms of the agreement, the key personnel will split 4 percent of net proceeds, to a maximum of US$12 million, should Almaden’s claim prove successful.
Almaden shares reached a year-to-date high of C$0.245 on June 30.
3. Avino Silver and Gold (TSX:ASM)
Year-to-date gain: 296.85 percent
Market cap: C$710.8 million
Share price: C$5.04
Avino Silver and Gold Mines is a precious metals miner with two primary silver assets: the producing Avino silver mine and the neighboring La Preciosa project in Durango, Mexico.
The Avino mine is capable of processing 2,500 metric tons of ore per day, and according to its FY24 report released on January 21 the mine produced 1.1 million ounces of silver, 7,477 ounces of gold and 6.2 million pounds of copper last year. Overall, the company saw broad production increases with silver rising 19 percent, gold rising 2 percent and copper increasing 17 percent year over year.
In addition to its Avino mining operation, Avino is working to advance its La Preciosa project toward the production stage. The site covers 1,134 hectares, and according to a February 2023 resource estimate, hosts a measured and indicated resource of 98.59 million ounces of silver and 189,190 ounces of gold.
In a January 15 update, Avino announced it had received all necessary permits for mining at La Preciosa and begun underground development at La Preciosa. It is now developing a 350 meter mine access and haulage decline. The company said the first phase at the site is expected to cost less than C$5 million, which will be funded from cash reserves.
In Avino’s Q1 financial report released on May 13, the company noted that work was progressing at the site according to plan, with blasting and construction of the decline underway. It added that a new drill was working on the haulage ramp to the Gloria and Abundancia veins.
On the production and finance side, the company reported a record quarterly after-tax income of US$5.6 million, 10 percent higher than the US$5.1 million during Q4 2024. Avino also reported a 6 percent increase in silver production to 265,681 ounces. The company attributed the gain to an increase in feeder grade.
Avino shares reached a year-to-date high of C$5.04 on July 7.
4. Excellon Resources (TSXV:EXN)
Year-to-date gain: 238.89 percent
Market cap: C$57.43 million
Share price: C$0.305
Excellon Resources is an exploration and development company that is advancing its recently acquired Mallay silver mine in Peru back into production.
Mining at the site produced 6 million ounces of silver, 45 million pounds of zinc and 35 million pounds of lead between 2012 and 2018 before the operation was placed on care and maintenance.
On June 24, Excellon announced that it had completed its acquisition of Minera CRC, and its Mallay mine and Tres Cerros gold-silver project in Peru.
Excellon began the court-supervised acquisition process in October 2024. On March 11, Excellon announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Adar Mining and Premier Silver, which resolved any outstanding disputes between Adar, Premier, and Minera, and paved the way to complete the transaction.
In the June release, the company stated that it will immediately commence the next phase of its strategy to restart the mine. As Mallay is fully permitted with infrastructure in place, Excellon is aiming for run-rate silver production in Q2 of next year.
Additionally, the company announced on July 3 that it had appointed Mike Hoffman to its board of directors. Hoffman has been in the mining sector for over 35 years, and has experience with developing mines in Latin America.
Shares in Excellon reached a year-to-date high of C$0.315 on July 4.
5. Andean Precious Metals (TSX:APM)
Year-to-date gain: 182.61 percent
Market cap: C$481.71 million
Share price: C$3.25
Andean Precious Metals is a precious metals company with a pair of operating assets in the Americas.
Its primary silver-producing operation is the San Bartolomé facility in the Potosi Department of Bolivia. The onsite processing facility has an annual ore capacity of 1.8 million metric tons. The company has transitioned from conventional mining and is processing feed from both its low-cost fines deposit facility and third-party ore purchases.
Its other producing asset is the Golden Queen mine in Kern County, California, US. It hosts a 12,000 MT per day cyanide heap leach and Merril-Crowe processing facility. A mineral reserve statement showed a measured and indicated silver resource of 11.24 million ounces from 41.81 million MT at an average grade of 8.37 g/t silver. The company acquired Golden Queen from Auvergne Umbrella in November 2023 for total consideration of US$15 million.
On May 6, Andean released its Q1 operating and financial results. During the first quarter of the year, it produced 925,000 ounces of silver across its operations, up 0.9 percent over Q1 2024. However, the company noted that its revenues increased 43.9 percent year-over-year, reaching US$62 million compared to US$43.1 million. The company attributed this increase to higher silver and gold prices.
The most recent news from the company came on June 2 when it announced it entered into an exclusive, long-term agreement with the Bolivian state-owned mining company Corporacion Minera de Bolivia to acquire up to 7 million metric tons of oxide ore from mining concessions in Bolivia.
The ore is located within a 250 kilometer radius of the processing facility at its San Bartolomé operation, where it will process the ore. Under the terms of the 10 year agreement, Andean will immediately receive an initial 250,000 metric tons of ore, with the remaining to be delivered in tranches of 50,000 MT.
Shares in Andean reached a year-to-date high of C$3.25 on July 7.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
09 July
5 Silver Stocks With Dividends
Silver is a notoriously volatile metal capable of wide price swings in either direction. However, the metal is also seen by many as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation.
While investing in silver bullion is one popular method for gaining exposure, silver-mining companies offer another route.
Silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices. Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends, which may be appealing for those who are in it for the long haul.
Dividends are especially attractive in the often-unstable mining sector because they give investors a degree of security — if a company pays a dividend, it generally feels that it has the cash to do so and believes it will have the ongoing profits it needs to keep those payments coming.
There are several dividend-paying silver stocks for investors to choose from. The companies below are ordered by dividend yield, and all data is current as of June 19, 2025.
1. Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF)
LSE market cap: GBP 10.66 billion
Dividend yield: 1.71 percent
Major miner Fresnillo bills itself as the world’s leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer. Its precious metals operations are all located in Mexico, including the Fresnillo mine, which is the largest primary silver mine in the world. It also holds a portfolio of exploration prospects in the country and silver streaming contracts.
Fresnillo's attributable output from its mines for the full 2024 year came to 56.3 million ounces of silver and 610,646 ounces of gold. The company's reported mine production for the the first quarter of 2025 comes to 12.4 million ounces of silver and 156,100 ounces of gold.
Dividends from the company are paid in pounds sterling unless shareholders elect to be paid in US dollars. This silver stock pays two dividends per year, with the dividend split unevenly between the two; one third is paid in the interim dividend and two-thirds in the final dividend. Its dividend policy takes business profitability and underlying earnings growth into account, as well as capital requirements and cash flow.
Most recently, Fresnillo paid its 2024 final dividend of 19.6521 pence, or US$0.261, on May 30, 2025. Additionally, due to its 2024 financial performance, including revenue growth of 26.9 percent, the company paid a special one-off dividend of 31.4736 pence, or US$0.418 per share, the same day. This made 2024 Fresnillo's highest recorded dividend payout year yet.
2. Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS)
TSX market cap: C$14.39 billion
NYSE market cap: US$10.55 billion
Dividend yield: 1.41 percent
Founded by Ross Beaty in 1994, Pan American Silver currently operates four primary silver mines, which are located in Mexico, Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. It also has a portfolio of gold mines produce silver as a by-product.
The company’s 2024 silver production came in at 21.1 million ounces alongside 892,000 ounces of gold. For Q1 this year, output reached a total of 5 million ounces of silver and 182,200 ounces of gold.
In May, Pan American announced a definitive agreement to acquire silver producer MAG Silver (TSX:MAG,NYSEAMERICAN:MAG), which owns a 44 percent interest in the large-scale, high-grade Juanicipio mine, operated by Fresnillo.
The highest dividend Pan American has ever paid is US$0.125 per share, and it was able to pay a dividend of that amount a noteworthy nine times in a row between March 18, 2013, and March 13, 2015. The silver stock paid its most recent quarterly dividend on June 2, 2025, at US$0.10 per share.
3. Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM)
TSX market cap: C$56.63 billion
NYSE market cap: US$41.58 billion
Dividend yield: 0.71 percent
Wheaton Precious Metals is a well-known name in the silver space largely because of its business model — it is the world’s biggest precious metals streaming company.
Streaming companies operate differently from miners, making upfront payments to a variety of metals companies in order to gain the right to purchase all or a portion of their metal production at a low, fixed cost.
The company currently has streaming agreements in place for 18 operating mines and 28 development-stage projects. It is interested in companies operating in politically stable jurisdictions, and states that its value should rise with the price of silver and gold. As a result, Wheaton sees itself offering investors multiple benefits while reducing many of the downside risks that traditional miners face.
Wheaton pays a quarterly dividend. So far in 2025, it has already made two dividend payments of US$0.165 per share, with the latest payment on June 10, 2025.
4. Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM)
TSX market cap: C$1.29 billion
NYSE market cap: US$950.85 million
Dividend yield: 0.59 percent
Silvercorp Metals operates the Gaocheng and Ying silver-mining operations in China, and is also focused on acquiring and growing underdeveloped projects with high upside.
Its silver production for its 2025 fiscal year ended March 31 came in at approximately 6.95 million ounces, and the company also produced 7,495 ounces of gold. The company's 2026 production guidance is set at 7.38 million to 7.6 million ounces of silver and 9,100 to 10,400 ounces of gold.
Silvercorp offers shareholders a semiannual dividend, which it states is “based on a number of factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.” Its most recent dividend was paid on June 26, 2025, at a rate of US$0.0125 per share.
5. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)
NYSE market cap: US$3.76 billion
Dividend yield: 0.59 percent
Last on this list of silver stocks that pay dividends is Hecla Mining Company, which wholly owns and operates four mines and has a large exploration portfolio. The oldest precious metals miner in North America, Hecla is also the largest primary silver producer in the US and Canada and the third largest in the world.
In the US, Hecla operates the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday silver mines, located in Alaska and Idaho respectively. As for Canada, Hecla has the Keno Hill silver mine in the Yukon's Keno Hill silver district, which is home to some of the world's highest silver grades, as well as the Casa Berardi gold-silver mine in Québec.
Hecla reported 2024 production of 16.2 million ounces of silver, the second highest in the company's history, and 142,000 ounces of gold. As for Q1 2025, the company produced 4.1 million ounces of silver and 34,242 ounces of gold.
Hecla pays an annual minimum common stock dividend, distributing it on a quarterly basis. Its dividends previously included a silver-linked component, but the company removed this in February 2025 in part to refocus the capital on growth opportunities.
Currently, the company's annual minimum common stock dividend is set at US$0.015 per share, divided into quarterly payments of US$0.00375. Its most recent payment was on June 10, 2025.
Hecla also pays a quarterly US$0.875 per share dividend for its Series B cumulative convertible preferred stock, which it states is typically paid on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.
FAQs for silver dividend stocks
What are dividend stocks?
Dividend stocks regularly pay a sum of money to a class of shareholders out of the company's earnings. To qualify for a dividend payout, an investor must have owned the stock on the ex-dividend date.
Dividends are often issued as cash payments sent to a shareholder’s brokerage account, but can also be issued as stock or discounts on share purchases.
How to invest in dividend stocks?
You can invest in dividend-paying stocks through a stock broker or stock platform, and a stock broker can offer advice on how to take advantage of companies offering dividend programs. Some dividend stocks may also offer a dividend reinvestment program, allowing shareholders to automatically buy new shares with their dividends, either commission-free or at a reduced cost.
How much do dividend stocks pay?
A company's board of directors is responsible for setting a dividend policy and will determine the size of the dividend payout based on the firm's long-term revenue outlook.
The size of an individual shareholder's dividend payout depends on the number of shares owned in that company. For example, if an investor owned 1,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals, which is currently paying a dividend of US$0.165 per share, they would get US$165 every quarter, totaling US$660 annually.
What silver ETFs pay dividends?
There are no physical backed Silver ETFs with dividends. However, ETFs that track dividend-paying silver stocks such as those listed above may offer the potential for dividend income. A few examples of are Global X Silver Miners ETF (ARCA:SIL), and iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP).
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
