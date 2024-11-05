Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Provaris Energy

Completion of Capital Raising

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX.PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise $1.5 million (before costs) via a share placement to institutional, sophisticated, and professional investors at $0.02 per share, with 75 million new fully paid ordinary shares to be issued (Placement).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • $1.5 million raised from a well subscribed Placement with cornerstone support received from existing and new institutional and corporate investors.
  • Funds will be applied to Provaris’ business development activities in Europe for both hydrogen and CO2, and preparations for the future restart of its prototype tank program.
  • Strong support from Directors, subscribing for $125,000.
  • Amendment to 2024 AGM Notice of Meeting (refer to page 2).
The proceeds of the Placement will provide funds to support priority business development activities in Europe related to both hydrogen and CO2, and preparation activities for the future restart of Provaris’ prototype tank program.

Provaris Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, commented“The Company is delighted with cornerstone support from a new Australian institution and international corporate investor in the Placement, and we also thank the ongoing support from existing major shareholders.

Provaris continues to advance the commercial and technical steps required for compressed hydrogen to be recognised as an enabler for regional production, storage and transport of bulk-scale hydrogen into North West Europe, addressing the industry challenges of cost, complexity and efficiency.

The recognition of our unique and proprietary solutions for storage and marine transport of gases is also creating early stage commercial pathways in the established CO2 shipping sector where the introduction of higher-volume CO2 tanks and ships can reduce the storage and shipping costs.”

Placement Details

The Placement will comprise the issue of 75 million new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.02 per share, which represents a 5% discount to the last trade and a 10% discount to the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price as at 1 November 2024.

The Placement will settle in one tranche with the New Shares to be issued under the Company’s existing ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A placement capacity. Settlement of the Placement is expected to occur on Tuesday, 12 November 2024 and the New Shares will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

The Company notes that the Directors of the Company have elected to participate in the Placement, subscribing for a total of $125,000. The issue of New Shares to Directors will also be subject to shareholder approval at a future planned EGM.

Bridge Street Capital Partners acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Provaris Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – Update – Appendix 4C

Following the release of Carbonxt Group Ltd’s (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) Appendix 4C Report for the September 2024 Quarter on 31 October 2024, it has come to the Company’s attention that there was an error in section 8.


Donald Trump in front of American flag.

Is Trump a Threat to US Electric Vehicle and Battery Supply Chain Growth?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are key to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change, and the Biden administration has implemented subsidies and tax incentives to foster US and North American supply chains.

Nearly US$1 trillion is flowing into various initiatives via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The aim is to boost economic and tech development while supporting clean energy.

More specifically, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal invests in upgrading US infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public transit and broadband internet. Meanwhile, the CHIPS and Science Act promotes US semiconductor manufacturing and research to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and the IRA focuses on reducing the deficit, lowering drug costs and investing in clean energy to combat climate change.


Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2024 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the September 2024 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.


Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited 1Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY), is pleased to release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended September 2024 (“1Q FY2025”).


Globe with clean energy sources around it.

Biden Admin Pledges US$428 Million for Clean Energy in Ex-Coal Regions

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday (October 22) that it has allotted US$428 million to accelerate clean energy manufacturing in former coal communities located across the US.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) selected 14 projects to receive funds, saying that the money will be distributed among 15 communities that have historically been dependent on coal production.

The move is part of the broader Investing in America agenda, which seeks to bolster the US economy by creating jobs, addressing energy supply chain vulnerabilities and transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Keep reading...Show less
Environmental Clean Technologies Limited

COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Demonstration

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX: ECT) ("ECT" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ESG Agriculture, advancing from the Heads of Agreement signed in July 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the progression of the COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Project (“Project”).



×