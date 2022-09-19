Life Science NewsInvesting News

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will hold a fireside chat at Jefferies Innovation in Mental Health Summit at 8:30am ET on 22 September 2022.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. Each replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Psychedelics Stocks to Watch (Updated 2022)

The small-cap market has been invaded by a flurry of psychedelics stocks to watch thanks to new company launches. Investors now have a variety of options for taking a run in the shroom stocks space.

In an effort to expand the capabilities of the medical field, companies are starting to investigate the potential of psychedelic medicines and are looking to raise capital in the public market.

While this industry is still in its early stages, the promising potential of psychedelic medicine drug products has attracted the interest of savvy investors eager for an emerging investment opportunity.

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Strong Q2 2022 Results

Awakn delivered revenue growth of 34% in Q2

Awakn also announces closing of first tranche of private placement financing

Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Participation of Acadia Healthcare in the Registration Directed Study of SLS-002 for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

- Acadia Healthcare is the Largest Stand-Alone Behavioral Health Company in the United States Operating a Network of Nearly 240 Behavioral Health Facilities in 39 States and Puerto Rico

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced the participation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHC) in the registration directed Proof of Concept study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces it has signed a drug development agreement with Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities.

The agreement will focus on investigating a market-ready proprietary formulation and optimized delivery route for MDMA using Catalent's proprietary Zydis® orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology. Zydis is a unique, freeze-dried, oral solid dosage form that disperses almost instantly in the mouth, without the need for water and has a dispersion speed of as little as three seconds. Zydis is the world's fastest and best-in-class orally disintegrating tablet and has the potential to deliver a faster onset of activity. Awakn plans to use Zydis technology in its late stage MDMA-assisted therapy clinical trials.

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference, September 27 th to 29 th .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat hosted by Senior Biotechnology Analyst Yatin Suneja , on Wednesday, September 28 th at 2:45 PM ET .

Webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed here .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-nantucket-therapeutics-conference-301621183.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Lobe Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Lobe Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease, today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $1,347,500 (the "Offering").

"We are extremely pleased to close this financing and are thankful for the support and confidence of our investors who join us in seeing the potential of our clinical development plan. This funding combined with the entering into of the recently announced convertible notes of up to $1.5M with Cantheon Capital will enable us to execute our plan to advance our proprietary psilocin compounds into human clinical trials," said Philip J. Young, Chief Executive Officer of Lobe.

