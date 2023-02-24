Snowline Gold Intersects 558.7 m of 1.3 grams per tonne Gold from Surface Including 202.0 m of 2.0 grams per tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

COMPASS Pathways plc to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results on 28 February 2023

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022, and provide an update on recent business developments on 28 February 2023.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 28 February. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

A live webcast of the call will be available on COMPASS Pathway's website at: Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the COMPASS Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Compass Pathways
CMPS:US
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Director Hoffmeister Resigns

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE:NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products announces that Mr. Chris Hoffmeister has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Hoffmeister for his service over the last 4 years.

About Nirvana Life Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC

  • Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC ("QCL") has developed a synthetic pathway for psilocybin, psilocin and psilocin analogues exclusively for Lobe Sciences
  • QCL agrees to supply Lobe Sciences research and commercial quantities of two new chemical entities, L-130 and L-131 under an exclusive arrangement
  • lobe sciences ltd. and QCL have entered into an agreement for the development of commercial formulations of L-130 for the treatment of chronic cluster headache

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused psychedelic-derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that its exclusive discovery and manufacturing partner Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC ("QCL") has initiated commercial formulation activities for L-130. QCL, in collaboration with Clearway Global, LLC, will prepare the chemical, manufacturing and control section of the investigational new drug application being filed later this year. Material produced at QCL will also be used in the recently announced Phase IIIa study to evaluate L-130 as a treatment for chronic cluster headaches, a debilitating orphan disease.

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts on March 6-8th 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos and members of senior management will host one of one meetings at this year's conference.

More information about the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference may be accessed here .

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Albert Labs

Albert Labs Announces Private Placement

Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs [CSE: ABRT] [FSE: VB50], the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical drug discovery company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering"), at a price of CAD $0.048 per Unit (the "Units").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Albert Labs (the "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Albert Labs at an exercise price of CAD $0.07 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement. The Company may decrease the size of the Private Placement.

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment of its Phase II/III Trial of SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on the HEALEY ALS Platform

- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is evaluating SLS-005 in 160 patients over 24 weeks and Seelos anticipates delivering topline data in the second half of 2023.

- Seelos will also enroll patients in an Expanded Access Program that will be fully funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the Accelerating Access for Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS).

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces USD$250,000 Convertible Note Financing and Warrant Issuance

Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces USD$250,000 Convertible Note Financing and Warrant Issuance

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused psychedelic-derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced a financing in the amount of USD $250,000.

This investment will be in the form of a convertible note (the "Note") with a face value of USD $250,000 and simple interest at the annual rate of 11.0% per annum. The Note is expected to mature on January 31, 2024 ("Maturity Date"). In the event that this Note remains outstanding on the Maturity Date, then the outstanding Principal Amount of this Note, together with all accrued and unpaid Interest under this Note, shall be due and payable on the Maturity Date. No finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with the offering. Proceeds of the offering will be used to repay existing debt and for general working capital purposes.

