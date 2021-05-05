Sonoro Gold Corp: Developing Highly Prospective Precious Metal Projects in Mexico’s Historic Sonora State
Diana Fernandez - May 5th, 2021
Sonoro Gold (TSXV:SGO, OTCQB:SMOFF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network
Sonoro Gold (TSXV:SGO, OTCQB:SMOFF) operates its flagship Cerro Caliche gold project and San Marcial gold & silver project. Sonoro Gold intends to develop a heap leach pilot operation at the Cerro Caliche gold project. As a junior mining company, Sonoro boasts an attractive capital structure and robust shareholder profile. The company’s market cap currently stands at US$17 million and the number of fully diluted shares stands at 131.39 million.
Sonoro Gold’s Company Highlights
- Sonoro Gold is focused on developing its highly prospective precious metal projects in the prolific mining district of Sonora, Mexico.
- The Cerro Caliche gold project consists of four main high-grade gold zones that leverage exceptional infrastructure, mining-friendly conditions and fast-tracked production potential.
- The San Marcial gold & silver project boasts strategic positioning near historic mine structures and resource-rich mineralization across the asset.
- The company intends to conduct extensive drilling across Cerro Caliche and complete necessary environmental review and permitting.
- The commencement of near-term production at Cerro Caliche is set for early 2022.
- Sonoro Gold’s world-class management team consists of experts across numerous mining-related industries and primes the company for fast development and economic success.