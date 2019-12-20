Naturally Splendid Enterprises Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. announces Mr. George Ragogna will be joining the Board of Directors of the Company









Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid” or “NSE”)(TSXV:NSP, OTC:NSPDF, FRA:50N) a healthy food, hemp product developer and large scale producer for in-house brands as well as global contract manufacturer of nutritional plant-based products, is pleased toannounce Mr. George Ragogna will be joining the Board of Directors of the Company.

Company CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, “We are privileged to have George join our Board. His overall business acumen will be of great value as we grow our Company. George has over 30 years experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance he also brings a wealth of expertise specific to the hemp, cannabis, extraction and regulatory environment”.

Mr. Ragogna states, “Naturally Splendid is in a unique position in the consumer-packaged goods industry and have the ability to leverage this into new markets. I’m looking forward to joining the Board of Directors and the dynamic team at Naturally Splendid.”

Furthermore, the Company announces Mr. Peter Hughes, has resigned from his position as a Director. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Hughes for all of his efforts as a director and looks forward to working with Mr. Ragogna in his new role on the Board of Directors.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

NSE hasestablishednumerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport(TM), Natera Hemp Foods, CHII (TM), Elevate Me(TM) and Woods Wild Bar. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under developmentthat are approaching launch. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp. (NSE sales revenues for the first half 2019 exceeded FY2018).NSE is the current “go-to” manufacturer for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many global healthy food companies, private labelling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets. NSE plans to utilize current and new technologies to meet the expected exponential demand developing in the cannabis market.Pending appropriate NSE licensing and regulations in permitting jurisdictions,NSE’s current production facilities will be one of very few facilities that is capable of meeting the demand for infused edibles and oils for both in-house and contract manufacturers’ brands.

