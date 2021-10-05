Completion of Sampling at the Dobrinja Lithium-Borate Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company)(ASX:BMM)is pleased to announce the completion of its reconnaissance and rock sampling at the Dobrinja Lithium-Borate Project. The Company has conducted an extensive surface prospecting and a permit wide sampling program, consisting of 97 outcrops being observed and the required information being obtained and recorded into the …









The Company has conducted an extensive surface prospecting and a permit wide sampling program, consisting of 97 outcrops being observed and the required information being obtained and recorded into the company database. Additionally, 61 samples of lacustrine-appearing sediments were taken for geochemical analysis.

The sampling program was conducted in order to identify prospective stratigraphy with elevated lithium and boron and to allow the inference of prospective sections.

The samples have been submitted to ALS Bor for sample preparation to be conducted and once completed, the samples will be dispatched to ALS Ireland and Vancouver for multi-element ICP analysis. The Company will release the results once received.

Dobrinja

The project occupies intermontane lacustrine Neogene basin within the trend called the Vardar Zone. The Dobrinja license, covering 37.58km2, is located in western Serbia along trend where lithium– borate Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves have been defined (Rio Tinto, Euro Lithium and Erin Ventures)1.

The Dobrinja basin is generally elongated in a northwest-southeast direction, controlled by the Neogene tectonic. The targeted lacustrine sedimentary sequence comprises of Lower, Middle and Upper Miocene fine pelitic sediments, marlstone, ash-flow tuffs, oil shale and basal clastic flows.

Basement rocks vary in both age and rock type, and include Paleozoic metamorphic rocks, Mesozoic carbonates and Vardar Ophiolites formations. Northwest – southeast trending faults are thought to be major structural controls on basement fracturing and basin development and may also serve as zones of migration for mineral-bearing fluids.

