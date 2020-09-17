Aurelius Reports Assays of 0.65 metres at 35.70 g/t Gold Within 9.3 metres at 2.79 g/t Gold in Hole 10-SR-117 Starting 10.20 metres from Surface – Aureus West Previously Unsampled Drill Core

Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV:AUL) (the “Company” or “Aurelius”) is pleased to report assay results from Holes 10-SR-116, 10-SR-117 and 10-SR-118 from its wholly owned Aureus Gold Project in Nova Scotia.









Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV:AUL) (the “Company” or “Aurelius”) is pleased to report assay results from Holes 10-SR-116, 10-SR-117 and 10-SR-118 from its wholly owned Aureus Gold Project in Nova Scotia. Assays reported are from unsampled and unassayed core from 2010 drilling located following the acquisition of the Aureus Gold Project. The Company has now released 9 of 18 holes from the Aureus West Gold Project. All of the located core, from programs in 2009 and 2010, has now been sampled and shipped to the assay lab; these results will be released as they become available.

Highlighted Gold Intersections (all intersections located below in Table 1)

Hole 10-SR-116

Intersected 10.55 metres (m) @ 2.08 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 31.95 to 43.00m Including 0.55m @ 18.05 g/t gold, from 31.95 to 32.50m Including 1.00m @ 5.36 g/t gold, from 38.00 to 39.00m.



Hole 10-SR-117

Intersected 9.3m @ 2.79 g/t gold from 10.20 to 19.50m Including 0.65m @ 35.70 g/t gold, from 16.75 to 17.40m



Hole 10-SR-118

Intersected 69.40m @ 0.5 g/t gold, from 10.90 to 80.30m Including 0.42m @ 16.54 g/t gold, from 74.50 to 74.92m



Holes 10-SR-116, 10-SR-117 and 10-SR-118 are drilled on the same section and are 25m east of the most westerly holes of the core sampled from this program (See Figure 1). The holes were drilled parallel to the fold axis and successfully intersected gold mineralization in the bedding parallel quartz veins starting at approximately 10.00m down the hole. Hole 10-SR-118 drilled was drilled the furthest laterally from the fold axis on this section and demonstrated a broad 69.40m interval of mineralization demonstrating a mineralized halo surrounding the high-grade bedding parallel quartz veins. This mineralization is in material previously understood to be barren. The mineralization remains open at depth, and the current drill program aims to expand the mineralization up to a depth of 1km.

To date Aurelius has confirmed the presence of gold bearing quartz veins over 300m of strike length at Aureus West within a broadly mineralized trend stretching to over 2km. The saddle-reef veins have also been encountered to at least 300m depth. Assays are pending for an additional nine holes or approximately 1600m from existing core.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO of Aurelius stated, “The Aureus Gold project continues to deliver exciting results. Hole 10-SR-117 demonstrated the high-grade results that are customary in saddle reef type deposits, whereas Hole 10-SR-118 confirms the presence of a disseminated halo of gold mineralization that had not previously been associated with this project.” Mr. Ashcroft continued, “Our approach to advancing the Aureus Gold project is simple; we plan on employing our #DefineRefineReEngineer strategy as we execute our ongoing exploration campaign in Nova Scotia.”

Figure 1. Plan map of Aureus West Project area showing known gold mineralization and drilling on top of Lidar imagery.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/64008_46210637d4b5fb76_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Aureus West cross-section showing reported holes 10-SR-116, 10-SR-117 and 10-SR-118 with gold intercepts,

bedding geometry and target anticline axis hinge highlighted.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/64008_46210637d4b5fb76_003full.jpg

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus West holes 10-SR-116 10-SR-117 and 10-SR-118.

Drillhole From To Length Au g/t 10-SR-116 31.95 43.00 10.55 2.08 including 31.95 35.10 3.15 3.74 including 31.95 32.50 0.55 18.05 10-SR-117 10.20 19.50 9.30 2.79 including 16.75 17.40 0.65 35.70 10-SR-118 10.90 80.30 69.40 0.50 including 15.00 15.50 0.50 4.31 including 37.67 38.30 0.63 6.47 including 41.22 41.90 0.68 4.59 including 74.50 74.92 0.42 16.54 10-SR-118 94.00 95.50 1.50 0.39

Gold grades are not capped and intervals may not reflect true width.

Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes.

Hole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip 10-SR-116 547666 4978771 63.5 180 -77 10-SR-117 547665 4978779 35 180 -77 10-SR-118 547668 4978762 95.5 170 -77

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Analytical Procedures

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50 gram fire assay and samples grading more than 10 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company’s press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world’s most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

