Collins Aerospace to expand engine components facility to support growth and customer demand

Collins Aerospace to expand engine components facility to support growth and customer demand

14,000-square-foot addition boosts capacity for increasing commercial and military aviation programs

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced a 14,000‑square‑foot expansion of its West Des Moines manufacturing facility. The multi-million-dollar investment increases capacity to meet growing customer demand.   

The facility specializes in the production of advanced fuel distribution systems, including original equipment components and spare parts, and provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services. These products support a wide range of commercial and military platforms, with the site shipping more than 25,000 engine nozzles each month. It also operates as an FAA-certified Part 145 repair station specializing in engine nozzle systems and powerplant accessories. 

"The investment at our West Des Moines site demonstrates our commitment to advancing commercial and military aviation through our innovative fuel‑distribution technology," said James Bagg, vice president and general manager of Engine Control Systems at Collins Aerospace. "This expansion helps us enhance delivery performance, improve manufacturing capabilities and add jobs to meet growing customer demand." 

The West Des Moines operation currently employs approximately 300 full‑time employees. With the expansion, Collins plans to add additional roles by the end of 2026, with continued hiring expected into 2027 to support long‑term program growth. 

In 2023, Collins completed a $14 million, 9,000‑square‑foot expansion of its Delavan Drive facility that significantly increased its additive manufacturing capacity with state‑of‑the‑art metal 3D printers. This investment has enabled faster production, reduced lead times and lighter, more efficient aerospace parts. 

Today, the site is recognized as a world leader in advanced fuel nozzle production and received the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program certification for additive manufacturing, underscoring its critical role in supporting next generation aircraft technologies. 

Construction on the expanded facility is scheduled to begin later this month, with completion expected mid-2027. 

About Collins Aerospace 
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, provides advanced aerospace and defense solutions across avionics, aircraft interiors, aerostructures and engine components, mission systems, and power and control systems. Our global employees are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies to enhance aircraft performance, passenger comfort, operational safety and reliability.   

About RTX 
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.       

 For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com. 

 

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SOURCE RTX

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