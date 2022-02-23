Precious MetalsInvesting News

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the high resolution and deep penetrating Induced Polarization ("IP") survey over the previously announced (October 27, 2021, press release) grassroot discovery at the Pound target ("Pound") within its San Antonio project, Colombia is advancing on schedule and is expected to be completed in March 2022.

Highlights (Figures 1 and 2)

  • The primary objective of the survey is to define the size and shape of the pyrite bearing, mineralised breccia body at Pound. The target has been mapped over a strike length of 1.3 kilometres and is open in all directions .

  • Previous reconnaissance drilling from two holes returned broad intercepts as follows:

    • 710 metres at 0.53 g/t gold equivalent from surface including 133 metres at 0.92 g/t gold equivalent from 470 metre depth (SAC-8); and

    • 750 metres at 0.41 g/t gold equivalent from surface including 187 metres at 0.59 g/t gold equivalent from 60 metre depth (SAC-6).

      (Please refer to the press release dated October 27, 2021 for further details including how the AuEq calculation was estimated).
  • The IP survey will cover two blocks totalling an area of 2.4 km2 and will also include the COP and Dollar targets. Previous drilling at Dollar returned an intercept 74 metres at 0.62 g/t gold equivalent from 547 metre downhole within a porphyry hosting a stockwork of quartz-magnetite veins which can be drill tested starting at elevations of 600 metres below the previous hole from a valley floor at the base of a mountain slope.

  • The COP target has not yet been drilled and is defined by highly anomalous molybdenum (8 ppm to 108 ppm) and gold (up to 2.74 g/t) in soils in association with altered diorite porphyry and quartz veinlets.

  • The deep penetrating IP survey will generate 3D chargeability and resistivity data for minimum vertical depths of 800 metres and has been designed to search for disseminated sulphide, porphyry and breccia systems. This IP system has previously been successful in delineating large, mineralized porphyry alteration systems and high-grade veins at the Olympus target within the Guayabales project where three diamond drill rigs are currently operating with first assay results anticipated in March 2022.

"Our San Antonio project has the potential to yield multiple mineralized porphyry and breccia systems. Following on from the exciting grassroots discovery at Pound, we are focused on defining the morphology of this sulphide rich breccia body and other potential porphyry systems. Once the IP results have been interpreted and incorporated with all newly generated data, the Company will provide details on the next phase of drilling for the project in 2022," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman.

Reconnaissance Drilling at the Box Target, Guayabales Project

The Company recently completed a small reconnaissance drilling program (three holes totaling 1,011 metres) at the Box target, which is located on the western portion of the Guayabales project. The Box target is hosted within multiple porphyritic diorites which intrude into carbonaceous schist and siltstone country rocks. Surface mapping, rock and soil sampling had outlined soil anomalies associated with polymetallic carbonate base-metal veins ("CBM") in diorite porphyries and at the contact with schist country rocks. Field work was followed up with a hi-resolution and deep penetrating IP survey which outlined three shallow chargeability anomalies referred to as central, west and east. Drilling tested each anomaly with a reconnaissance hole with results as follows:

  • BOC001 was drilled northwards into the central chargeability anomaly and intersected a broad sericite-pyrite zone with occasional CBM veins in hydrothermal breccia and diorite porphyry returning an intercept of 93 metres grading 0.3 g/t gold, 4 g/t silver and 20 ppm of molybdenum from 127 metres downhole. Further downhole, a CBM vein was intersected at 307 metres depth with a 1.2 metre intersection length yielding 8.7 g/t gold, 47 g/t silver, 7.1% zinc and 5.7% lead.

  • BOC002 was drilled to test the western chargeability anomaly and intersected relatively unaltered porphyritic diorite with disseminated sulphides and one quartz-carbonate vein returning 3.1 g/t gold over 70 cm from a downhole depth of 99 metres.

  • BOC003 drill tested the eastern chargeability anomaly associated with a northerly trending fault zone and intersected diorite porphyry in faulted contact with schist country rock.

  • The area North of BOC001 demonstrates the best potential for follow up exploration. BOC001 is interpreted to represent the peripheral, phyllic alteration zone (pyrite-sericite-quartz) to a gold bearing (grades of 0.5 to 2 g/t gold), fine grained, porphyry diorite located approximately 200 metres north of the hole intercept. This porphyry body is coincident with a hi magnetic anomaly and requires a follow up IP survey and drill testing.

European Investor Relations Consultant

The Company has retained Westlake Capital ("Westlake"), a sole proprietorship of Roland Eschle, to provide investor relations services. Westlake, based in Zurich, Switzerland, will provide investor relations and business development services to increase the Company's profile within the European investment community. In consideration for providing these services, Westlake is entitled to a monthly fee of GBP 4,000 and 30,000 stock options (the "Options"). Westlake has been engaged for an initial term of six months, which may be extended by mutual agreement, subject to earlier termination by either party on 30 days' written notice. Other than the options, Westlake does not hold any securities of, or have any other interest in the Company, or currently has any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Options will be granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and have an exercise price equal to tomorrow's closing price, be exercisable for a period of two years, and vest 25% each quarter over the initial 12-month period.

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grass root discoveries on both projects with discovery holes of 104 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq and 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq at the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, respectively. ( See press releases dated October 18 th and 27 th for AuEq calculation.)

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management please use the following link:
https://calendly.com/collectivemining/30min?month=2021-11

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Area Being Covered by IP at the San Antonio Project
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc12f19f-bf30-4e5b-b257-d34b254a0656

Figure 2: Plan View of the Pound Target - 1.3 km of Strike and Open
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08bdb681-7ab2-4a21-9e46-c8eddeba421b



Aurion-B2Gold JV Intersects Additional Gold Mineralization at Helmi

  • New gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery include:
    • 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m
    • 11.39 g/t Au over 2.04 m
    • 18.00 g/t Au over 1.40 m
  • Maiden drill program identified broad zones of near surface gold mineralization over 1.3 km strike length
  • Winter drilling campaign commenced

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports results for remaining 7 holes drilled at the Helmi Discovery on the Aurion-B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) ("B2Gold") Joint Venture (JV) in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland .

Company logo. (CNW Group/Aurion Resources Ltd.)

Summary

  • Further gold intercepts at the Helmi Discovery
    • 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m from 139.00 m (IKK21010).
    • 1.78 g/t Au over 10.85 m from 30.60 m and 18.00 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 209.10 m (IKK21014).
    • 11.39 g/t Au over 2.04 m from 323.96 m (IKK21016).
    • 0.51 g/t Au over 41.00 m from 42.20 (IKK21011).
    • 3.22 g/t Au over 5.00 m from 39.20 m (IKK21013).
  • Maiden drill program (20 holes, 5,201.5 m ) identified broad zones of near surface gold mineralization over 1.3 km strike length including previously released highlight intercepts
    • 1.84 g/t Au over 52.40 m , 1.73 g/t Au over 44.95 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.70 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.60 m , 1.46 g/t Au over 28.70 m .
    • 17 out of 20 holes intersected gold mineralization.
  • Winter drilling campaign commenced
    • Drilling is planned with two rigs during the winter season focusing on targets in swampy terrain accessible only during the period of snow cover.
    • Plan to test the extensions of the Helmi Discovery along strike and at depth and selected new geophysical and geochemical targets.

Comments
"Helmi has evolved rapidly to become a significant discovery. It was a blind target selected because of its proximity to Rupert Resources' 3.95-million-ounce Ikkari discovery. Sequential discoveries, each informed by evidence from prior, are the hallmark of the early stages of an emerging gold camp." Commented Matti Talikka , Aurion's CEO. "We look forward to the continuation of co-operation with our valued partner and operator, B2Gold, and the intensifying exploration efforts at Helmi in 2022. We are also excited about the implications of Helmi and how it may inform further discovery opportunities within the JV area and within Aurion's 100% owned properties."

Figures associated with this release can be found at the following link: https://aurionresources.com/site/assets/files/1430/nr22-05figures.pdf .

Maiden drill program at the Helmi Discovery
A total of 20 holes, 5,201.5 m , were drilled in the Helmi area during the second half of 2021. The Helmi Discovery is located approximately 1.3 km west of Rupert Resources' 3.95-million-ounce Ikkari Discovery, along the Kutuvuoma-Ikkari structural corridor, which is an approximately 8 km long sequence of prospective geology along a domain boundary in the eastern part of the JV property extending from the Ikkari Discovery to the Kutuvuoma test pit.

The Helmi area is covered by till overburden, so drill targeting is mainly supported by interpretation of geophysical and geochemical (base of till) data sets.

The widely spaced drill holes were designed to test a strike length of approximately 1.3 km along the prospective structural corridor. Seventeen of 20 holes returned one or several zones of gold mineralization with several broad and consistent zones of gold mineralization close to surface. Highlight intercepts include 1.84 g/t Au over 52.40 m and 1.42 g/t Au over 30.60 m (press release dated Oct 25, 2021 ), 1.73 g/t Au over 44.95 m , 1.42 g/t Au over 30.70 m , and 1.46 g/t Au over 28.70 m (press release dated Jan 19, 2022 ) and 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m (current press release).

The mineralized zones at Helmi are open along strike and at depth. The Helmi area covers approximately 1.5 km strike length of the 8 km long structural corridor of which the majority remains untested.

The maiden drill program provides an excellent base for the next steps.

Table 1: Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Summary

Aurion-B2Gold JV Drilling Result Summary

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Target Area / Notes

IKK21001

339.5

-45.0

237.90

238.50

0.60

5.19

Helmi

IKK21002

340.0

-55.0

34.20

64.80

30.60

1.42

Helmi

incl.



43.50

49.95

6.45

2.94


and



118.10

119.15

1.05

1.86

Helmi

IKK21003

340.0

-55.0

85.30

137.70

52.40

1.84

Helmi

incl.



95.20

116.40

21.20

2.61


and incl.



127.45

137.70

10.25

2.42


and



189.17

190.00

0.83

1.16


IKK21004

159.5

-50.0

51.45

64.90

13.45

0.64

Helmi

and



75.78

112.10

36.32

0.87


incl.



89.30

109.20

19.90

1.29


IKK21005

159.5

-50.0

31.05

40.20

9.15

1.33

Helmi

incl.



35.72

38.05

2.33

2.89


and



43.00

50.20

7.20

0.62


and



62.70

65.10

2.40

0.96


and



104.53

105.20

0.67

1.70


and



134.62

135.55

0.93

1.78


IKK21006

339.5

-50.0

109.60

154.55

44.95

1.73

Helmi

incl.



120.60

129.80

9.20

4.00


IKK21008

339.5

-50.0

19.80

48.50

28.70

1.46


incl.



36.70

47.75

11.05

2.32


and



58.00

68.10

10.10

0.34

Helmi

IKK21009

339.5

-50.0

55.40

86.10

30.70

1.42

Helmi

and



165.40

168.05

2.65

8.39


and



188.97

189.55

0.58

1.43


IKK21010

340.0

-50.0

122.25

125.25

3.00

1.54

Helmi

and



139.00

184.80

45.80

1.11


IKK21011

160.0

-55.0

42.20

83.20

41.00

0.51

Helmi

incl.



42.20

43.00

0.80

4.09


incl.



59.40

61.20

1.80

1.48


incl.



74.70

76.80

2.10

1.26


and



97.15

100.10

2.95

1.08


IKK21012

340.0

-50.0

79.37

80.21

0.84

1.31

Helmi

and



89.84

92.65

2.81

1.76


and



98.10

109.75

11.65

0.45


and



145.25

146.65

1.40

1.01


IKK21013

160.0

-55.0

39.20

44.20

5.00

3.22

Helmi

incl.



40.45

40.85

0.40

13.25


and



118.00

122.20

4.20

0.83


IKK21014

351.5

-50.0

30.60

41.45

10.85

1.78

incl. 5.2 m of core loss

incl.



37.50

38.40

0.90

11.60


and



87.20

88.50

1.30

1.43


and



209.10

210.50

1.40

18.00


IKK21016

351.5

-50.0

323.96

326.00

2.04

11.39

Helmi

KUE21007

329.5

-50.0

65.10

68.30

3.20

0.89

Kutuvuoma East

and



179.65

181.53

1.88

0.90


KUE21008

329.5

-50.0

32.10

68.10

36.00

0.71

incl. 5.5 m of core loss

incl.



57.25

61.10

3.85

3.08

incl. 1.3 m of core loss

and



220.04

229.70

9.66

1.62

Kutuvuoma East

KUE21009

339.5

-50.0

133.58

135.35

1.77

2.18

Kutuvuoma East

and



161.30

162.57

1.27

2.55


and



248.50

252.74

4.24

1.00


and



259.00

260.42

1.42

2.29


All widths are core widths.  True width is not known at this time. All assay values are uncut.
Drill results in this press release are in "bold"

Drill hole IKK21010 was collared 60 m to the west from IKK21003. IKK21010 intersected mineralized zones of 1.54 g/t Au over 3.00 m from 122.25 m and 1.11 g/t Au over 45.80 m from 139.00 m . The mineralization is hosted by strongly deformed and altered ultramafic rocks and felsic tuffs with fine grained pyrite dissemination and pyrite and magnetite veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21011 was collared 200 m to the northwest from IKK21003. IKK21011 intersected mineralized zones of 0.51 g/t Au over 41.00 m from 42.20 m including individual higher-grade samples up to 4.09 g/t Au, and 1.08 g/t Au over 2.95 m from 97.15 m . The mineralization is hosted by strongly deformed and altered ultramafic rocks and intermediate-felsic tuffs with fine grained pyrite dissemination and veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21012 was collared 195 m to the west from IKK21010. IKK21012 intersected mineralized zones of 1.31 g/t Au over 0.84 m from 79.37 m , 1.76 g/t Au over 2.81 m from 89.84 m , 0.45 g/t Au over 11.65 m from 98.10 m and 1.01 g/t Au over 1.40 m from 145.25 m . The mineralization is hosted by strongly deformed and altered ultramafic rocks with fine grained pyrite dissemination and pyrite and magnetite veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21013 was collared 155 m to the northwest from IKK21012. IKK21013 intersected mineralized zones of 3.22 g/t Au over 5.00 m from 39.20 m including 13.25 g/t Au over 0.40 m from 40.45 m , and 0.83 g/t Au over 4.20 m from 118.00 m . The mineralization is hosted by strongly deformed and altered mafic tuffs and ultramafic rocks with fine grained pyrite dissemination and pyrite veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21014 was collared 65 m to the east from IKK21009. IKK21014 intersected mineralized zones of 1.78 g/t Au over 10.85 m from 30.60 m incl 5.20 m of core loss (0 g/t Au value assigned for intervals with core loss), 1.43 g/t Au over 1.30 m from 87.20 m and 18.00 g/t Au over 1.40 from 209.10 m . The first two intervals are hosted by strongly deformed and altered ultramafic rocks with fine grained pyrite dissemination and pyrite veinlets. The higher-grade interval (18.00 g/t Au over 1.40 m ) is hosted by albite altered intermediate tuffite and graphite bearing mudstone with pyrite dissemination and veinlets.

Drill hole IKK21015 is approximately 100 m undercut to hole IKK21003. IKK21015 intersected several zones (5-30+ m wide) of brecciated, sheared and altered mafic and ultramafic rocks with pyrite dissemination and anomalous gold such as 0.1 g/t Au over 32.25 m down dip of the mineralization in holes IKK21003 and IKK21008 at the footwall contact with the sandstone unit of the Kumpu group.

Drill hole IKK21016 is approximately 60 m undercut to hole IKK21006. IKK21016 intersected a mineralized zone of 11.39 g/t Au over 2.04 m from 323.96 m . The mineralization is hosted by sheared and altered ultramafic rock and albitized siltstone with pyrite veinlets.

In addition to the listed intercepts, all drill holes intersected prospective intervals with elevated gold values (0.1-1.0 g/t Au) indicating potential for the existence of several parallel gold bearing zones.

Winter drilling program commenced
The JV has commenced a drilling program using two rigs during the winter season with a focus on testing targets on swampy areas during the period of snow coverage.

The drilling is designed to test the extension of the mineralized zones at the Helmi Discovery. In addition, selected new targets based on the interpretation of recent geophysical and geochemical datasets will be tested during the program.

The preliminary budget for 2022 is approximately CAN$10 million and includes approximately 12,000 m of drilling. The JV will also continue to perform geophysical surveys and base of till sampling programs that have been successfully used to generate drill targets.

Background
The Joint Venture (30% Aurion/70% B2Gold) covers approximately 331 km 2 along the major crustal scale Sirkka Shear Zone in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, and includes a number of discoveries such as Helmi (1.84 g/t Au over 52.4 m ), Kutuvuoma (16.47 g/t Au over 11.0 m ), Soretiavuoma (48 g/t Au over 1.1 m ), Sinermä (0.54 g/t Au over 40.2 m ), Kiekerömaa (5.8 g/t Au over 5.0 m ) and Kettukuusikko (4.33 g/t Au over 20.4 m ).

Quality Assurance and Quality Control
All samples were delivered to ALS preparation facility in Sodankylä, Finland where sample preparation work was completed. Analytical work for these samples was completed at ALS facilities in Loughrea, Co. Galway, Ireland . ALS is an internationally accredited lab and are ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples were analyzed for gold using the Au-AA24 procedure (50 g fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit ("LDL") 0.005 g/t gold; Upper Detection Limit ("UDL") – 10 g/t gold). B2Gold has an internal QA/QC program involving the insertion of certified standards and blanks into the sample stream. ALS has its own QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

This news release has been reviewed by Andrew Hussey , P.Geo., GIS Geologist and Database Manager for Aurion Resources, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information on these projects please visit our website at www.aurionresources.com .

About Aurion Resources Ltd. Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c0813.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross Russia mines operating according to plan, unaffected by sanctions

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the "Company") announced today that its operations in Russia are operating according to plan and currently remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions announced on February 22, 2022.

Kinross has successfully operated in Russia for more than 25 years and has previously managed through similar situations while complying with applicable laws.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

