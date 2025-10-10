Coinbase Announces Date of Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "Coinbase") announced today that it will publish its third quarter 2025 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, October 30, 2025, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on October 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here . This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed here . Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com .

Disclosure Information

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company uses its Investor Relations website (investor.coinbase.com), its blog (blog.coinbase.com), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed (@coinbase), Brian Armstrong's X feed (@brian_armstrong), its LinkedIn page, and its YouTube channel as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

