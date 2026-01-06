Coherus Management to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Coherus Management to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that senior management will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Coherus website: https:investors.coherus.comevents-presentations.

This webcast will be available for replay until February 13, 2026.

About Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, lung, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company's strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in NPC and advance the development of new indications for LOQTORZI in combination with both its pipeline candidates as well as through its partners, driving sales multiples and synergies from proprietary combinations.

Coherus' innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and esophageal cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

For more information about LOQTORZI, including the U.S. Prescribing Information and important safety information, please visit www.loqtorzi.com.

LOQTORZI® is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.
©2026 Coherus Oncology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Coherus Oncology Contact Information:

For Investors:
Carrie Graham
VP, Investor Relations & Advocacy
IR@coherus.com


