Coeur to Participate in RBC Capital Markets London Precious Metals Conference

Coeur to Participate in RBC Capital Markets London Precious Metals Conference

Coeur Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Precious Metals Conference in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The RBC Capital Markets Precious Metals Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com .

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

