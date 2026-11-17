Coeur Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE, TSX: CDE) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in National Bank's CEO Mining Conference in London, United Kingdom on Monday, November 23, 2026.
National Bank's CEO Mining Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com .
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with seven wholly-owned operations: the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada, the Rainy River gold-silver mine in Ontario, Canada, the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.
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For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com