Coeur Reports Year-End 2025 Mineral Reserves and Resources

Issues Updated Wharf Technical Report as Mine Life Nearly Doubles to 12 Years
Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported its 2025 year-end mineral reserves and resources. Year-end 2025 proven and probable mineral reserves increased to 4.4 million ounces of gold and 274.4 million ounces of silver, highlighted by a 65% year-over-year increase in gold reserves at Wharf, a 36% year-over-year increase in Palmarejo's gold reserves, and a 9% year-over-year increase in Kensington's gold reserves.
Measured and indicated mineral resources totaled 3.1 million ounces of gold, 172.0 million ounces of silver, 1,234 million pounds of zinc and 685.5 million pounds of lead. Gold and silver measured and indicated mineral resources decreased 18% and 14% year-over-year, respectively, partially offset by increases at Rochester and Wharf.
Inferred mineral resources increased year-over-year to 3.8 million ounces of gold, 141.8 million ounces of silver, 272.6 million pounds of zinc and 134.7 million pounds of lead. Growth was driven by a 216% increase at Wharf to 1.5 million ounces of gold and strong additions at Palmarejo, where inferred gold resources increased 97% to 1.3 million ounces and inferred silver resources increased 74% to 60.0 million ounces.
Key Highlights 1
- Wharf gold proven and probable mineral reserves increase 65% to 1.25 million ounces; gold inferred mineral resources increase by over 1 million ounces – Mineral reserves increased nearly 500,000 ounces, leading to a near doubling of Wharf's mine life to 12 years. Inferred mineral resources increased by 1.5 million ounces, positioning Wharf for additional meaningful future mine life extensions
- Palmarejo silver and gold proven and probable mineral reserves increase by 40% and 36%, respectively, extending mine life by approximately five years – Exploration success at East Palmarejo drove an 86% increase in inferred resources, due primarily to maiden resource additions at San Miguel, La Union, and Independencia Sur located to the east of existing operations
- Kensington gold proven and probable mineral reserves increase 9% – The recently completed multi-year underground development and drilling investment program helped drive the replacement of depletion and a modest increase to Kensington's current five-year mine life
- Substantial reserve and resource growth at Wharf leads to updated technical report – A near doubling of reserve life to approximately 12 years and a tripling of the gold inferred resource pipeline positions Wharf for consistent, high-return gold production in the heart of the United States. An updated technical report outlines robust reserve-based life of mine economics, including EBITDA of $1.7 billion and free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The complete updated S-K 1300 technical report for Wharf will be available on the Company's website and at www.sec.gov
"High-return organic growth through sustained levels of exploration investment has been a defining cornerstone of Coeur's strategy and capital allocation plan, and our 2025 reserve and resource growth once again highlights the Company's track record of delivering value to stockholders through disciplined exploration near our existing mines and projects," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With its impressive 2025 increases, Wharf remains a key contributor to Coeur's position as a sector leader in the return on invested capital. Having already generated free cash flow approximately six times greater than Coeur's initial purchase price investment eleven years ago, Wharf's updated technical report demonstrates that this operation's best days may well remain ahead.
"At Palmarejo in Mexico, the team followed up a 75% increase in its inferred mineral resource base last year with an even stronger 2025 result, highlighted by the maiden resource in the Guazapares trend to the east of existing operations and outside of the area of the Franco-Nevada gold stream. The majority of Palmarejo's 2026 exploration investment will continue to be allocated to the east and outside of the stream area as we continue to identify new opportunities across this highly prospective and underexplored 74,000-acre district."
Coeur's gold and silver price assumptions for year-end 2025 reserves were $2,200 per ounce and $26.00 per ounce, respectively, which represented increases over year-end 2024 gold and silver reserve prices of $1,800 per ounce and $23.50 per ounce, respectively. The Company increased its gold and silver price assumptions for year-end 2025 resources from $2,100 per ounce to $2,500 per ounce and from $27.00 per ounce to $30.00 per ounce, respectively.
About Coeur
Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.
Cautionary Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, exploration efforts and plans, growth, mine lives, mine expansion and development plans, and resource delineation, expansion, and upgrade or conversion. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated additions or upgrades to reserves and resources are not attained, the risk that planned exploration programs may be curtailed or canceled due to budget constraints or other reasons, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc and lead and a sustained lower price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays, ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the potential effects of pandemics or epidemics, including impacts to the availability of our workforce, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent report on Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.
The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under Item 1300 of Regulation S-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("SK 1300"), namely our Senior Vice President, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources for Coeur's material properties included in this news release, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov .
Notes
The potential quantity and grade for the deposits described herein are conceptual in nature. There is insufficient exploratory work to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the applicable target being delineated as a mineral resource.
- 2025 reserves and resources were determined in accordance with Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. Reserves and resources for certain prior periods were determined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Both sets of reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but the standards embody slightly different approaches and definitions.
Mineral Reserves
|
Summary Gold Mineral Reserves at End of the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025 (1)(2)(3)(9)
|Proven Mineral Reserves
|Probable Mineral Reserves
|Total Mineral Reserves
|Coeur Ownership
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Mexico
|Palmarejo (4)
|
100
|
%
|
5,183
|
1.79
|
295
|
13,927
|
1.41
|
632
|
19,064
|
1.51
|
928
|Las Chispas (8)
|
100
|
%
|
981
|
4.19
|
132
|
2,240
|
2.28
|
164
|
3,221
|
2.86
|
296
|United States
|Rochester (5)
|
100
|
%
|
402,556
|
0.09
|
1,162
|
45,100
|
0.12
|
171
|
447,656
|
0.09
|
1,332
|Kensington (6)
|
100
|
%
|
1,539
|
5.92
|
293
|
1,297
|
6.07
|
253
|
2,836
|
5.99
|
546
|Wharf (7)
|
100
|
%
|
20,334
|
0.73
|
477
|
34,727
|
0.69
|
773
|
55,061
|
0.71
|
1,250
|Total Gold
|
430,547
|
0.17
|
2,360
|
97,291
|
0.64
|
1,993
|
527,838
|
0.26
|
4,353
|
Summary Silver Mineral Reserves at End of the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025 (1)(2)(3)(9)
|Proven Mineral Reserves
|Probable Mineral Reserves
|Total Mineral Reserves
|Coeur Ownership
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Mexico
|Palmarejo (4)
|
100
|
%
|
5,138
|
117.11
|
19,344
|
13,927
|
100.44
|
44,973
|
19,064
|
104.93
|
64,318
|Las Chispas (8)
|
100
|
%
|
981
|
442.91
|
13,973
|
2,240
|
198.5
|
14,293
|
3,221
|
272.96
|
28,266
|United States
|Rochester (5)
|
100
|
%
|
402,556
|
12.81
|
165,799
|
45,100
|
11.04
|
16,014
|
447,656
|
12.63
|
181,814
|Total Silver
|
408,675
|
15.15
|
199,117
|
61,267
|
38.22
|
75,280
|
469,941
|
18.16
|
274,397
Notes to above Mineral Reserves:
- The term "reserve" means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "proven (measured) reserves" means reserves for which (a) quantity is computed from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes, grade and/or quality are computed from the results of detailed sampling; and (b) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurements are spaced so closely and the geologic character is sufficiently defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves are well established. The term "probable (indicated) reserves" means reserves for which quantity and grade and/or quality are computed from information similar to that used for proven (measured) reserves, but the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are farther apart or are otherwise less adequately spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for proven (measured) reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation. The term "cut-off grade" means the lowest grade of mineralized material considered economic to process. Cut-off grades vary between deposits depending upon prevailing economic conditions, mineability of the deposit, by-products, amenability of the mineralized material to silver or gold extraction and type of milling or leaching facilities available. The Mineral Reserve estimates are current as of December 31, 2025, are reported using the definitions in Item 1300 of Regulation S-K and were prepared by the Company's technical staff.
- Assumed metal prices for 2025 Mineral Reserves were $26.00 per ounce of silver, $2,200 per ounce of gold, $1.15 per pound of zinc, $0.95 per pound of lead.
- The Mineral Reserve estimates are current as of December 31, 2025, are reported using the definitions in Item 1300 of Regulation S-K and were prepared by the Company's technical staff. Mineral Reserve point of reference is delivered to the process facility.
- Mineral Reserve estimates use the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional longhole underground mining; reported above a variable gold equivalent cut-off grade that ranges from 1.27–2.19 g/t AuEq and an incremental development cut-off grade 0.78 g/t AuEq; metallurgical recovery assumption of 95.4% for gold and 87.1% for silver; mining dilution assumes 0.4–1.0 meter of hanging/foot wall waste dilution; mining loss of 15% was applied; variable mining costs that range from US$32.29–$43.08/tonne, surface haulage costs of US$4.40/tonne, process costs of US$30.02/tonne, general and administrative costs of US$14.17/tonne, and surface/auxiliary support costs of US$3.52/tonne. Excludes the impact of the Franco-Nevada gold stream agreement at Palmarejo in calculation of Mineral Reserves. No assurances can be given that all mineral reserves will be mined, as mineralized material that may qualify as reserves under applicable standards by virtue of having positive economics may not generate attractive enough returns to be included in our mine plans, due to factors such as the impact of the gold stream at Palmarejo. As a result, we may elect not to mine portions of the mineralized material reported as reserves.
- Mineral Reserve estimates are tabulated within a confining pit design and use the following input parameters: Rochester oxide variable recovery Au = 71.2–85.9% and Ag = 59.4%; Rochester sulfide variable recovery Au = 15.2–77.7% and Ag = 0.0–59.4%; with a net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off of $4.12/ton oxide and US$4.22/ton sulfide; Nevada Packard oxide recovery Au = 88.4% and Ag = 59.4%; with a net smelter return cut-off of $4.92/ton for oxide; Lincoln Hill oxide recovery Au = 61-63.9% and Ag = 18.5-39.5%; with a net smelter return cut-off of $5.02/ton for oxide where the NSR is calculated as net smelter return (NSR) = silver grade (oz/ton) * silver recovery (%) * (silver price ($/oz) - refining cost ($/oz)) + gold grade (oz/ton) * gold recovery (%) * (gold price ($/oz) - refining cost ($/oz)); variable pit slope angles that approximately average 48º over the life-of-mine.
- Mineral Reserve estimates use the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional underground mining; reported above a gold cut-off grade of 0.123 oz/ton Au and an incremental development cut-off grade of 0.04 oz/ton Au; metallurgical recovery assumption of 94.5%; gold payability of 97.5%; gold royalty of 1.5%; mining dilution of 15-20%; mining loss of 12% was applied; mining costs of US$127.32/ton mined; process costs of US$51.48/ton processed; general and administrative costs of US$49.74/ton processed; sustaining capital US$5.79/ton processed; and concentrate refining and shipping costs of US$104.73/oz sold.
- Mineral Reserve estimates use the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional open pit mining; reported above a NSR cut-off grade of $13.42/ton ; average metallurgical recovery assumption of 78.0%; royalty burden of US$112.00/oz Au; pit slope angles that vary from 34–50º; mining costs of US$2.71/ton mined, process costs of US$13.42/ton processed (includes general & administrative and sustaining capital costs).
- Mineral Reserve estimates uses the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional underground mining; reported above a silver equivalent (AgEq)cut-off grade of 140 g / tonne and an incremental development cut-off grade of 59 g / tonne AgEq; metallurgical recovery assumption of 97.5% for silver and 98.0% for gold; mining dilution assumes 5% for development, 1 meter to 1.25 meters of ELOS (0.25 m – 0.5 m of hanging wall and 0.5 m – 1.0 m of footwall dilution) depending on geotechnical conditions in each stoping location, 0.2 meter ELOS (0.1 m of hanging wall and 0.1 m of footwall dilution) for cut and fill, 0.25 m for each exposed backfill floor, and 0.5 m for each exposed backfill wall; mining loss of 2% for development and 5% for stoping was applied; variable production mining costs that range from US$65–US$154/tonne, development mining costs of US$39/tonne, process costs of US$42/tonne, site general and administrative costs of US$25/tonne, underground general and administrative costs of US$18/tonne, and sustaining capital costs of US$12/tonne.
- Rounding of tonnes, grades, and troy ounces, as required by reporting guidelines, may result in apparent differences between tonnes, grades, and contained metal contents.
Mineral Resources
|Summary Gold Mineral Resources at End of the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025 (1)(2)(3)(11)
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Measured + Indicated Mineral Resources
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Coeur Ownership
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Mexico
|Palmarejo Mine, Mexico (4)
|
100
|
%
|
4,598
|
1.60
|
236
|
12,197
|
2.02
|
792
|
16,795
|
1.90
|
1,028
|
19,203
|
2.05
|
1,265
|Las Chispas Mine, Mexico (10)
|
100
|
%
|
282
|
0.76
|
7
|
1,700
|
1.11
|
61
|
1,983
|
1.06
|
67
|
2,117
|
1.98
|
135
|United States
|Rochester Mine, USA (7)
|
100
|
%
|
133,346
|
0.06
|
253
|
34,996
|
0.09
|
100
|
168,342
|
0.07
|
353
|
138,129
|
0.07
|
323
|Kensington Mine, USA (5)
|
100
|
%
|
1,114
|
7.48
|
268
|
674
|
7.59
|
164
|
1,788
|
7.52
|
433
|
452
|
6.60
|
96
|Wharf Mine, USA (6)
|
100
|
%
|
9,681
|
0.55
|
171
|
52,116
|
0.61
|
1,104
|
61,797
|
0.60
|
1,185
|
72,881
|
0.63
|
1,487
|Wilco Project, USA (9)
|
100
|
%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23,348
|
0.71
|
531
|Total Gold
|
149,022
|
0.20
|
935
|
101,683
|
0.65
|
2,131
|
250,705
|
0.38
|
3,066
|
256,131
|
0.47
|
3,837
|Summary Silver Mineral Resources at End of the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025 (1)(2)(3)(11)
|Measured Mineral Resources
|Indicated Mineral Resources
|Measured + Indicated Mineral Resources
|Inferred Mineral Resources
|Coeur Ownership
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Tonnes (000s)
|Grade (grams/ tonne)
|Ounces (000s)
|Mexico
|Palmarejo Mine, Mexico (4)
|
100
|
%
|
4,598
|
94.99
|
14,042
|
12,197
|
108.28
|
42,462
|
16,795
|
104.64
|
56,505
|
19,203
|
97.64
|
60,281
|Las Chispas Mine, Mexico (10)
|
100
|
%
|
282
|
77.83
|
707
|
1,700
|
103.36
|
5,650
|
1,983
|
99.72
|
6,357
|
2,117
|
172.84
|
11,767
|United States
|Rochester Mine, USA (7)
|
100
|
%
|
133,346
|
9.01
|
38,621
|
34,996
|
11.45
|
12,882
|
168,342
|
9.52
|
51,503
|
138,129
|
12.37
|
54,925
|Wilco Project, USA (9)
|
100
|
%
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23,348
|
4.46
|
3,346
|Canada
|Silvertip Mine, Canada (8)
|
100
|
%
|
1,173
|
244.47
|
9,219
|
7,171
|
209.81
|
48,369
|
8,343
|
214.68
|
57,588
|
1,960
|
181.40
|
11,433
|Total Silver
|
139,399
|
13.97
|
62,589
|
56,064
|
60.67
|
109,364
|
195,463
|
27.36
|
171,953
|
184,758
|
23.86
|
141,752
|
Summary Zinc Mineral Resources at End of the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025 (1)(2)(3)(11)
|
|
|
|
|
Measured Mineral Resources
|
|
Indicated Mineral Resources
|
|
Measured + Indicated Mineral Resources
|
|
Inferred Mineral Resources
|
|
|
Coeur Ownership
|
|
Tonnes (000s)
|
|
Grade (%)
|
|
Pounds (000s)
|
|
Tonnes (000s)
|
|
Grade (%)
|
|
Pounds (000s)
|
|
Tonnes (000s)
|
|
Grade (%)
|
|
Pounds (000s)
|
|
Tonnes (000s)
|
|
Grade (%)
|
|
Pounds (000s)
|Canada
|Silvertip Mine, Canada (8)
|
100
|
%
|
1,173
|
6.60
|
%
|
170,611
|
7,171
|
6.73
|
%
|
1,063,609
|
8,343
|
6.71
|
%
|
1,234,220
|
1,960
|
6.31
|
%
|
272,616
|
|
Summary Lead Mineral Resources at End of the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025 (1)(2)(3)(11)
|
|
|
Measured Mineral Resources
|
|
Indicated Mineral Resources
|
|
Measured + Indicated Mineral Resources
|
|
Inferred Mineral Resources
|
|
Coeur Ownership
|
Tonnes (000s)
|
|
Grade (%)
|
|
Pounds (000s)
|
|
Tonnes (000s)
|
|
Grade (%)
|
|
Pounds (000s)
|
|
Tonnes (000s)
|
|
Grade (%)
|
|
Pounds (000s)
|
|
Tonnes (000s)
|
|
Grade (%)
|
|
Pounds (000s)
|Canada
|Silvertip Mine, Canada (8)
|
100
|
%
|
1,173
|
4.61
|
%
|
119,213
|
7,171
|
3.58
|
%
|
566,286
|
8,343
|
3.73
|
%
|
685,499
|
1,960
|
3.12
|
%
|
134,694
Notes to above Mineral Resources:
- The term "resource" means that it is a concentration or occurrence of material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quantity that there are reasonable prospects for economic extraction. Inferred, Indicated, and Measured resources are in order of increasing confidence based on level of underlying geological evidence. The term ‘inferred resource' is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. The term "limited geological evidence" means evidence that is only sufficient to establish that geological and grade or quality continuity is more likely than not. The level of geological uncertainty associated an inferred mineral resource is too high to apply relevant technical and economic factors likely to influence the prospects of economic extraction in a manner useful for evaluation of economic viability and must have a reasonable expectation that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources with continued exploration. In addition, no assurances can be given that any mineral resource estimate will ultimately be reclassified as proven or probable mineral reserves or that inferred resources will be upgraded to measured or indicated resources.
- In-situ Mineral Resource estimates are reported exclusive of mineral reserves, are current as of December 31, 2025, are reported using definitions in Item 1300 of Regulation S-K and were prepared by the Company's technical staff.
- Assumed metal prices for 2025 estimated Mineral Resources were $30.00 per ounce of silver, $2,500 per ounce of gold, $1.30 per pound of zinc, $1.00 per pound of lead, unless otherwise noted.
- Mineral Resource estimates use the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional longhole underground mining; reported above a variable gold equivalent cut-off grade that ranges from 0.93–1.62 g/t AuEq; metallurgical recovery assumption of 95.4% for gold and 87.1% for silver; variable mining costs that range from US$32.29–$43.08/tonne; surface haulage costs of US$4.40/tonne; process costs of US$30.02/tonne; general and administrative costs of US$14.17/tonne; and surface/auxiliary support costs of US$3.52/tonne. Excludes the impact of the Franco-Nevada gold stream agreement at Palmarejo in calculation of Mineral Resources.
- Mineral Resource estimates use the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional longhole underground mining; reported above a variable gold cut-off grade of 0.108 oz/ton Au; metallurgical recovery assumption of 94.5%; gold payability of 97.5%; mining costs of US$127.32/ton mined; process costs of US$51.48/ton processed; general and administrative costs of US$49.74/ton processed; sustaining capital US$5.79/ton processed; and concentrate refining and shipping costs of US$104.73/oz sold.
- Mineral Resource estimates use the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional open pit mining; reported above a NSR cut-off grade of 13.42$/ton; average metallurgical recovery assumption of 78.0% across all rock types; royalty burden of US$112.00/oz Au; pit slope angles that vary from 34–50º; mining costs of $2.71/ton mined; process costs of US$13.42/ton processed (includes general & administrative and sustaining capital costs).
- Mineral Resource estimates are tabulated within a confining pit shell and use the following input parameters: Rochester oxide variable recovery Au = 71.2–85.9% and Ag = 59.4% and Rochester sulfide variable recovery Au = 15.2–77.7% and Ag = 0.0–59.4%, with a net smelter return cut-off of $4.12/ton oxide and US$4.22/ton sulfide; Nevada Packard oxide recovery Au = 88.4% and Ag = 59.4%, with a net smelter return cut-off of $4.92/ton for oxide; Lincoln Hill oxide recovery Au = 61-63.9% and Ag = 18.5-39.5%, with a net smelter return cut-off of $5.02/ton for oxide, where the NSR is calculated as net smelter return (NSR) = silver grade (oz/ton) * silver recovery (%) * (silver price ($/oz) - refining cost ($/oz)) + gold grade (oz/ton) * gold recovery (%) * (gold price ($/oz) - refining cost ($/oz)); variable pit slope angles that approximately average 48º over the life-of-mine.
- Underground Mineral Resource estimates are reported using a net smelter return cut-off of US$130/tonne. Mineral Resources are reported insitu using the following assumptions: The estimates use the following key input parameters: lead recovery of 89-90%, zinc recovery of 82-83% and silver recovery of 83-84%. Lead concentrate grade of 53-54%; zinc concentrate grade of 56-57%; mining costs of US$68.77/tonne; processing costs of US$58.20/tonne and US$46.49/tonne, where the NSR ($/tonne) = tonnes x grade x metal prices x metallurgical recoveries – royalties – TCRCs – transport costs over the life of the mine.
- Open Pit Mineral Resource estimates are reported using an equivalent gold cut-off of 0.20 ounces per ton assuming a silver to gold ratio of 60:1. Resources are reported in-situ and contained within a conceptual measured, indicated and inferred optimized pit shell. Silver price of US$22/oz, gold price of US$1,350/oz. Average oxide and sulfide gold recovery is 70%, average carbonaceous gold recovery is 50%. Average oxide and sulfide gold recovery is 60%. Average carbonaceous silver recovery is 50%. Open pit mining cost is US$1.50/ton, processing and G&A cost is US$5.46/ton; average pit slope angles of 50º.
- Mineral Resource estimates uses the following key input parameters: assumption of conventional underground mining; reported above a silver equivalent cut-off grade (AgEq) of 140 g / tonne; metallurgical recovery assumption of 97.5% for silver and 98.0% for gold; mining loss of 2% for development and 5% for stoping was applied, additional losses have been included to account for the required pillars in uphole stopes that cannot be filled; variable production mining costs that range from US$58.06–US$239.51/t, development mining costs of US$27.40/t, process costs of US$45.72/t, site general and administrative costs of US$20.70/t, underground general and administrative costs of US$12.81/t, and sustaining capital costs of US$7.64/t.
- Rounding of tonnes, grades, and troy ounces, as required by reporting guidelines, may result in apparent differences between tonnes, grades, and contained metal contents.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217766700/en/
For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com