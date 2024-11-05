Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy: Natural Gas Production, Exploration at the Montney Region in British Columbia


Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is a junior oil and natural gas exploration and development company exploring the prolific Montney region in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. Coelacanth is strategically positioned to harness the potential of one of the most resource-rich natural gas basins in North America with a substantial landholding of approximately 150 net sections in the Two Rivers area of Montney.

The company is in the process of deploying $ 80 million to facilitate the smooth transition from exploration to production. Coelacanth’s financial health is further evidenced by its $64.4 million in working capital as of Q2 2024.

Coelacanth Energy's location at the Two Rivers region

Coelacanth’s landholdings are strategically located in the Two Rivers area of Montney, giving it access to a highly productive portion of the basin. Unlike many junior exploration companies, Coelacanth is drill-ready, positioning it favorably among its peers. By securing significant infrastructure and landholdings, Coelacanth ensures its ability to tap into the natural gas and oil resources that lie beneath its properties, a key advantage in the competitive Montney region.

Company Highlights

  • The company holds approximately 150 net sections of land in the Two Rivers area, a prolific oil and liquids rich natural gas region.
  • Coelacanth is fully permitted and financially secure, with $64.4 million in working capital as of Q2 2024 and a $52 million credit facility with its main lender.
  • The company is spending approximately $80 million to construct pipeline and facility infrastructure to bring production on in April 2025.
  • The company’s strategic location in Montney places it near major producers like ARC Resources, Tourmaline Oil Corp, Shell, and ConocoPhillips.
  • Two Rivers East, its primary project, boasts 1,532 (thousand barrels of oil equivalent) mboe per well in proved and probable reserves.

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces $52 Million Revolving Bank Credit Facility and Fall Drilling Program

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces $52 Million Revolving Bank Credit Facility and Fall Drilling Program

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has secured a $52 million bank credit facility and has commenced a 4-well drilling program at Two Rivers East.

TWO RIVERS EAST PROJECT

Helium periodic symbol.

A Global Helium Shortage: Why This Investment Opportunity is Heating Up

Helium is experiencing an increasing level of demand for its applications in the medical, research, aerospace and technology industries. This rare and finite element is used in MRI machine technology, fiber optics, semiconductors, space exploration and more. Helium is also valuable for scientific research, medical use and in other specialized industries.

So, what is helium? Helium is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, inert and non-toxic gas that sits first in the group of noble gases on the periodic table of elements. Since it has so many important uses in the modern world, helium stocks are being reduced at a steady rate and at current rates of consumption the world could see its supply potentially dry up in the not too distant future.

While the US was once the dominant global supplier of helium, Canada and other countries around the world are emerging as potential new supply sources having large reserves of this noble gas, which could help with the looming helium shortage.

Keep reading...Show less
TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON SASB VS INSTALLATION

TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON SASB VS INSTALLATION

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide an update on the velocity string installation program at the SASB gas field.

On October 27 th the snubbing unit was positioned over the Akcakoca-3 well where 2 3/8" production tubing ("velocity string" or "VS") was ran into the well through the existing 4 ½ tubing. The operation was completed on October 29 th . The well continued to flow throughout the operation.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

New Resource Booking

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on a new resource booking for its 100% owned ATP 2077, located in the Taroom Trough in Queensland, Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil rig in front of stacks of oil barrels with Canadian flag spray painted on them.

5 Top Canadian Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2024

Canadian oil and gas stocks have faced a rollercoaster ride over the past few years.

However, analysts remain optimistic about the sector, and there are signs that oil and gas companies in Canada may be in a multi-year bull market. The top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV have been posting gains despite volatile market conditions, and many companies offer strong payouts for dividend investors.

Canadian energy stocks that pay dividends — a portion of corporate profits shared on a specific timeline — are attractive to those who prefer a long-term approach to wealth creation. Dividend investing allows for a steady flow of income and the opportunity to increase equity holdings.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

Laguna Verde Operational Update

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

×