Coelacanth Announces Q3 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Coelacanth Announces Q3 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Announces Q3 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 September 30

September 30
($000s, except per share amounts)  2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

 
















Oil and natural gas sales 2,362

679

248

9,192

2,459

274

  

 

 

 

 

 
Cash flow used in operating activities (3,730)
(2,553)
46

(954)
(3,830)
(75)
Per share - basic and diluted (1) (0.01)
(0.01)
-

(-)

(0.01)
(100)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted funds flow (used) (1) (207)
(773)
(73)
1,133

(2,083)
(154)
Per share - basic and diluted (-)

(-)

-

-

(-)

-

  

 

 

 

 

 
Net loss (2,464)
(1,869)
32

(5,994)
(5,823)
3
Per share - basic and diluted (-)

(-)

-

(0.01)
(0.01)
-

  

 

 

 

 

 
Capital expenditures (1) 15,760

31,176

(49)
19,545

39,957

(51)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted working capital (1)  

 

 

47,264

23,516

101

  

 

 

 

 

 
Common shares outstanding (000s)  

 

 

 

 

 
Weighted average - basic and diluted 530,212

426,476

24

529,605

425,685

24

  

 

 

 

 

 
End of period - basic  

 

 

530,267

426,670

24
End of period - fully diluted  

 

 

617,214

469,781

31
   

 

 

 

 

 
(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

 

OPERATING RESULTS (1) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 September 30

September 30

  2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

 
















Daily production (2) 
















Oil and condensate (bbls/d) 221

39

467

268

46

483
Other NGLs (bbls/d) 33

7

371

36

12

200
Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 254

46

452

304

58

424
Natural gas (mcf/d) 3,450

929

271

3,702

1,208

206
Oil equivalent (boe/d) 829

201

313

921

259

256

  

 

 

 

 

 
Oil and natural gas sales  

 

 

 

 

 
Oil and condensate ($/bbl) 89.68

99.00

(9)
90.88

93.73

(3)
Other NGLs ($/bbl) 31.39

28.07

12

33.20

33.97

(2)
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 82.10

88.43

(7)
84.00

81.69

3
Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.41

3.60

(61)
2.16

3.58

(40)
Oil equivalent ($/boe) 30.99

36.85

(16)
36.41

34.83

5

  

 

 

 

 

 
Royalties  

 

 

 

 

 
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 15.52

20.08

(23)
19.73

22.51

(12)
Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.06

0.79

(92)
0.23

0.82

(72)
Oil equivalent ($/boe) 5.02

8.26

(39)
7.44

8.82

(16)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Operating expenses  

 

 

 

 

 
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 10.07

18.92

(47)
10.10

17.68

(43)
Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.68

3.17

(47)
1.68

2.95

(43)
Oil equivalent ($/boe) 10.07

18.98

(47)
10.10

17.68

(43)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Net transportation expenses (3)  

 

 

 

 

 
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 2.36

2.40

(2)
2.30

1.86

24
Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.76

1.40

(46)
0.72

1.36

(47)
Oil equivalent ($/boe) 3.91

7.05

(45)
3.65

6.76

(46)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Operating netback (loss) (3)  

 

 

 

 

 
Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 54.15

47.03

15

51.87

39.64

31
Natural gas ($/mcf) (1.09)
(1.76)
(38)
(0.47)
(1.55)
(70)
Oil equivalent ($/boe) 11.99

2.56

368

15.22

1.57

869

  

 

 

 

 

 
Depletion and depreciation ($/boe) (14.89)
(21.33)
(30)
(14.71)
(18.24)
(19)
General and administrative expenses ($/boe) (12.51)
(47.09)
(73)
(13.90)
(46.70)
(70)
Share based compensation ($/boe) (13.81)
(34.70)
(60)
(12.72)
(32.12)
(60)
Finance expense ($/boe) (2.71)
(9.61)
(72)
(1.72)
(5.27)
(67)
Finance income ($/boe) 9.54

37.32

(74)
10.03

29.26

(66)
Unutilized transportation ($/boe) (9.94)
(28.44)
(65)
(5.96)
(10.95)
(46)
Net loss ($/boe) (32.33)
(101.29)
(68)
(23.76)
(82.45)
(71)
   

 

 

 

 

 
(1) See "Oil and Gas Terms" section.
(2) See "Product Types" section.
(3) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.
  
Selected financial and operational information outlined in this news release should be read in conjunction with Coelacanth's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, which are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

 

OPERATIONS UPDATE

In Q3 2024, Coelacanth started the construction of its planned $80.0 million infrastructure project that includes over 35 kilometers of pipelines and a facility to handle current behind pipe volumes and future expansions. Ultimately the facility will be able to handle approximately 16,000 boe/d of which Coelacanth has approximately 4,400 boe/d tested but shut-in at the 5-19 Two Rivers East pad. The infrastructure is expected to be operational by mid-April 2025. Funding for this project is from cash on hand of approximately $64 million at the inception of the project plus up to $27.0 million from a mid-stream company that will fund the pipeline connection to its area gathering lines upon achievement of certain project milestones.

An additional four Montney wells are currently being completed and tested on the 5-19 pad which will add additional capacity to be brought on once the facility is operational. Debt financing of $52.0 million was secured subsequent to the quarter through two revolving bank credit facilities with $35.0 million currently being invested in the four new Montney wells noted plus a water disposal well.

Although the construction and start-up of the Two Rivers East project is a huge step in Coelacanth's development, we believe we are just scratching the surface on what the potential of this large Montney asset base may ultimately be able to perform.

We look forward to reporting updates on the Two Rivers East project in the upcoming quarters.

OIL AND GAS TERMS

The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:

Liquids
Bbls Barrels
Bbls/dBarrels per day
NGLs Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane)
Condensate Pentane and heavier hydrocarbons


Natural Gas
Mcf Thousands of cubic feet
Mcf/dThousands of cubic feet per day
MMcf/dMillions of cubic feet per day
MMbtuMillion of British thermal units
MMbtu/d Million of British thermal units per day


Oil Equivalent
Boe Barrels of oil equivalent
Boe/dBarrels of oil equivalent per day


 

Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release refers to certain measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS (or "GAAP"). These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP and other financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency to better analyze the Company's performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted funds flow (used)

Management uses adjusted funds flow (used) to analyze performance and considers it a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investments and abandonment obligations and to repay debt, if any. Adjusted funds flow (used) is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been defined by the Company as cash flow from (used in) operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital related to operating activities, movements in restricted cash deposits and expenditures on decommissioning obligations. Management believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating the Company's cash flows. Adjusted funds flow (used) is reconciled from cash flow from (used in) operating activities as follows:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30
($000s)
 2024

2023

2024

2023
Cash flow used in operating activities
(3,730)
(2,553)
(954)
(3,830)
Add (deduct):
 

 

 

 
Decommissioning expenditures
790

925

1,266

1,677
Change in restricted cash deposits
2,139

-

2,985

(784)
Change in non-cash working capital
594

855

(2,164)
854
Adjusted funds flow (used) (non-GAAP)
(207)
(773)
1,133

(2,083)

 

Net transportation expenses

Management considers net transportation expenses an important measure as it demonstrates the cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses is calculated as transportation expenses less unutilized transportation and is calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30
($000s)
 2024

2023

2024

2023
Transportation expenses
1,055

654

2,426

1,250
Unutilized transportation
(757)
(525)
(1,504)
(773)
Net transportation expenses (non-GAAP)
298

129

922

477

 

Operating netback

Management considers operating netback an important measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalties, operating expenses, and net transportation expenses and is calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30

September 30
($000s)
 2024

2023

2024

2023
Oil and natural gas sales
2,362

679

9,192

2,459
Royalties
(383)
(152)
(1,878)
(623)
Operating expenses
(767)
(350)
(2,549)
(1,249)
Net transportation expenses
(298)
(129)
(922)
(477)
Operating netback (non-GAAP)
914

48

3,843

110

 

Capital expenditures

Coelacanth utilizes capital expenditures as a measure of capital investment on property, plant, and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and property acquisitions compared to its annual budgeted capital expenditures. Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30


September 30

($000s)
 2024

2023

2024

2023
Capital expenditures - property, plant, and equipment
396

15,785

973

22,344
Capital expenditures - exploration and evaluation assets
15,364

15,391

18,572

17,613
Capital expenditures (non-GAAP)
15,760

31,176

19,545

39,957

 

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted working capital

Management uses adjusted working capital as a measure to assess the Company's financial position. Adjusted working capital is calculated as current assets and restricted cash deposits less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of decommissioning obligations.

($000s)  September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023
Current assets 49,905

87,616
Less:   

 
Current liabilities  (14,235)
(28,754)
Working capital  35,670

58,862
Add:   

 
Restricted cash deposits 10,001

6,784
Current portion of decommissioning obligations 1,593

1,943
Adjusted working capital (Capital management measure) 47,264

67,589

 

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow (Used) per Share

Adjusted funds flow (used) per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio, calculated using adjusted funds flow (used) and the same weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating net loss per share.

Net transportation expenses per boe

The Company utilizes net transportation expenses per boe to assess the per unit cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses per boe is calculated as net transportation expenses divided by total production for the applicable period.

Operating netback per boe

The Company utilizes operating netback per boe to assess the operating performance of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Operating netback per boe is calculated as operating netback divided by total production for the applicable period.

Supplementary Financial Measures

The supplementary financial measures used in this news release (primarily average sales price per product type and certain per boe and per share figures) are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

PRODUCT TYPES

The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:

Natural gas refers to shale gas
Oil and condensate refers to condensate and tight oil combined
Other NGLs refers to butane, propane and ethane combined
Oil and NGLs refers to tight oil and NGLs combined
Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent.

The following is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by specific product types of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs:


 Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 September 30

September 30
Sales Volumes by Product Type 2024

2023

2024

2023

  

 

 

 
Condensate (bbls/d) 33

4

36

6
Other NGLs (bbls/d) 33

7

36

12
NGLs (bbls/d) 66

11

72

18

  

 

 

 
Tight oil (bbls/d) 188

35

232

40
Condensate (bbls/d) 33

4

36

6
Oil and condensate (bbls/d) 221

39

268

46
Other NGLs (bbls/d) 33

7

36

12
Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 254

46

304

58

  

 

 

 
Shale gas (mcf/d) 3,450

929

3,702

1,208
Natural gas (mcf/d) 3,450

929

3,702

1,208

  

 

 

 
Oil equivalent (boe/d) 829

201

921

259

 

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil and condensate, other NGLs, and natural gas production, capital programs, and adjusted working capital. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities, and the availability and cost of labour and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs, and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty, and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Coelacanth is an oil and natural gas company, actively engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Information

For additional information, please contact:

Coelacanth Energy Inc.
Suite 2110, 530 - 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3S8
Phone: (403) 705-4525
www.coelacanth.ca

Mr. Robert J. Zakresky
President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nolan Chicoine
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230803

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Coelacanth EnergyCEI:CCTSXV:CEIOil and Gas Investing
CEI:CC
Coelacanth Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces $52 Million Revolving Bank Credit Facility and Fall Drilling Program

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces $52 Million Revolving Bank Credit Facility and Fall Drilling Program

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has secured a $52 million bank credit facility and has commenced a 4-well drilling program at Two Rivers East.

TWO RIVERS EAST PROJECT

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) provide a presentation by investee Cortical Dynamics at the Health Innovation Frontier Forum on 18th November 2024. This event will showcase the intersection between technology, health and community.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/91TD2JM9



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

Exclusive Interview with Alvopetro Energy CEO Corey Ruttan

In a recent interview with Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) President and CEO Corey Ruttan, he expressed confidence that his company is set to become a key player in Brazil’s open gas market.

Alvopetro's natural gas sales increased to 187 percent in October of this year, according to the company. With higher overall sales volumes, revenue rose to $12.9 million, an increase of $0.6 million from Q3 2023 and $2.2 million from Q2 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces the annual rolling grants of long-term incentive compensation to officers, directors and employees under Alvopetro's Omnibus Incentive Plan. A total of 251,000 stock options, 213,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 68,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") were granted on November 15, 2024 . Of the total grants, 163,000 RSUs and 68,000 DSUs were granted to directors and officers, with no stock options granted to any director or officer. Each stock option, RSU and DSU entitles the holder to purchase one common share. Each stock option granted has an exercise price of C$4.89 being the volume weighted average trading price of Alvopetro's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the five (5) consecutive trading days up to and including November 15, 2024 . All stock options, RSUs and DSUs granted expire on November 15, 2029 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy

Completion of Gas Pipeline Integraton and the Commencement of the Sale of Gas

Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX: “JPR”) is pleased to provide this update regarding its strategic gas utilisation infrastructure project.

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy's Block 31.

Jupiter Energy's Innovative Gas Utilisation Solution in Kazakhstan: A Model for Gas Flaring Compliance

With Kazakhstan’s continued focus on tight environmental regulations in the oil and gas sector, smaller and mid-tier players are often faced with needing to address the high price tag that comes with compliance, before being able to enter into full commercial production. One junior oil and gas company in the region, however, has demonstrated that multi stakeholder collaboration can provide the key to achieving not only compliance, but significant economic and social benefits.

Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR), an ASX-listed junior oil exploration and production company, with fully licensed oil fields in the prolific Mangistau Basin of Kazakhstan, has successfully built the connections — literally and figuratively — that has paved the way for achieving successful commercial oil production, meeting all the tight Kazakh regulatory standards and also building relationships and infrastructure that will benefit a range of local communities in the Mangistau Oblast.

Investors evaluating Kazakhstan’s oil and gas opportunities would benefit from a deeper understanding of the country’s regulations as well as private sector success stories that demonstrate compelling investment cases.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

Alvopetro Key Player in Brazil’s Emerging Open Gas Market, CEO Corey Ruttan Says

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) President and CEO Corey Ruttan has expressed confidence that his company is poised to become a key player in Brazil’s emerging open gas market.

“(Alvopetro) has been operating in Brazil’s state of Bahia before the Brazilian government implemented its new gas market reform program,” Ruttan told the Investing News Network. The company then became the first independent company in Brazil to deliver sales-specified natural gas into the local distribution network.

To date, Alvopetro’s production accounts for roughly 13 percent of the natural gas produced in Bahia, and with investments already made in its gas production infrastructure and pipelines, any new natural gas discoveries moving forward can be quickly converted into production and cashflow, the executive stressed.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Coelacanth Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Coelacanth Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

graphite investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Funding Update

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold Investing

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

×