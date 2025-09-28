Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode

Download the PDF here.

cobre limitedcbe:auasx:cbebase metals investingBase Metals Investing
CBE:AU
Cobre Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Cobre Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE)

Cobre Limited

Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking Copper and Critical Minerals for a Low-carbon Future

Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana

Download the PDF here.

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Download the PDF here.

Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Download the PDF here.

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 26, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") The Board of Directors, in recognition of exceptional performance and dedication, announces that they has chosen to   grant a total of 4,775,000 stock options to acquire the same number of common shares of the Company to Directors, Officers and consultants at a price of $0.255 per share, Certain options issued to Consultants are subject to vesting requirements. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan as approved by the Shareholders at the meeting in 2025 and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. 2,600,000 of the options issued to Directors and officers expire 3 years from the date of the grant, with the remaining 2,175,000 options having a term of either 2 or 1 years subject to the optionees continuing to act as consultants of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 17,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four months following closing of the Offering, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the Shares is $0.50 or higher for ten consecutive trading days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is reviewing property acquisition opportunities within the Princeton and broader Quesnel Trough area in British Columbia.

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The Quesnel Trough remains one of Canada's premier copper belts, and we see room to expand our land package with assets that meet our technical thresholds. We'll remain selective and cost-conscious, prioritizing properties that can complement our Flagship Copper Dome Project, accelerate our path to meaningful catalysts, and further entrench our footprint in the area."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update of activities at its Burchell Gold Copper project, 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire, Ontario.

Burchell Gold Copper Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Cobre Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Cobre Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

HAS: Binding Agreement Signed with Metal Bank Limited

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

Silo Wellness Submits CSE Listing Statement for Review of Born Defense Proposed Change of Business

Related News

gold investing

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Battery Metals Investing

Execution of SPA to Acquire Webbs Consol from Lode Resources

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Americas Jumps 126 Percent

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$46, Gold Sets Another New All-time High

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle