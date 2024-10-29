Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Condor Energy

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Condor Energy Limited (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on exploration activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.

Highlights

  • Condor Energy Ltd (ASX: CND) (Condor or the Company) is pleased to advise that Mr Serge Hayon has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective from the 1st of October 2024.
  • Significant new oil targets identified from fast-track interpretation of the 3,800km2 of legacy 3D seismic data.
  • The Salmon Lead exhibits stacked structural traps with potential Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHIs). It Offers several follow-on targets if successful, with a repeated structural configuration.
  • Successfully reprocessed 1,000 km2 of legacy 3D seismic data across three leading prospects, providing enhanced insights into prospectivity that will guide our ongoing interpretation and resource estimation efforts.
  • New seismic inversion and AVO studies have produced indications of high-quality reservoirs and hydrocarbon fill at the Raya Prospect, significantly upgrading its prospectivity.
Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) LXXXVI - Offshore Oil and Gas Block (CND 80% Working Interest)

During the reporting quarter, Condor and US-based joint venture partner Jaguar Exploration Limited (Jaguar), continued the evaluation of the 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru in conjunction with the Company’s technical advisors Havoc Services Pty Ltd (Havoc).

Condor’s block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data from which an aggregate of 1,000km2 have been selected to undergo pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) reprocessing and interpretation across three discrete highly prospective areas (Figure 1). The three areas selected for reprocessing were chosen following the identification of the Raya and Bonito prospects and the Piedra Redonda gas field.

Figure 1 – TEA Prospects and 3D Seismic areas selected for reprocessing.

The Raya1 and Bonito2 prospects are large features in the Zorritos Formation, which present structural closure at multiple levels and the potential for stacked pay with multiple Zorritos reservoir-seal pairs present. The Piedra Redonda gas field contains ‘Best Estimate’ Contingent Resources (2C) of 404 Bcf (100% gross)3 which potentially underpins a standalone gas development and additional low-risk upside located updip from the C-18X discovery well with ‘Best Estimate’ Prospective Resources (2U) of 2.2 Tcf# (gross unrisked) of natural gas4.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Condor Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Condor Energy

Condor Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy

Quarterly Update on Activities for the Period to 30 September 2024

Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX: “JPR”) presents the following update on activities for the 3- month period ending 30 September 2024 (the “Quarter”). Also included in this report are details of any subsequent events that have occurred up to the date of this release.

Keep reading...Show less
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production increased slightly in 2023 to 4.05 trillion cubic meters, up from 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2022, according to the Energy Institute.

The United States registered a 4.2 percent uptick in natural gas production in 2023, while Russia’s natural gas production fell by 5.2 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil field at sunset.

Unlocking Kazakhstan's Energy Potential: Investing in Oil and Gas Stocks

Kazakhstan ranks 12th in the world with 1.8 percent of the world’s supply of proven oil reserves. Most of its oil deposits are in the western part of Kazakhstan near the Caspian Sea, in the Precaspian and the Mangistau basins.

The country’s favourable position in Central Asia, situated between Russia and China, has meant significant investment in the country by China since its independence thirty years ago. Currently, approximately 20 percent of the oil Kazakhstan produces is transported via pipeline to China.

The recent geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine has led to investment moving from Russia and Belarus to Kazakhstan. The Kazakh government, led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been actively promoting the message that Kazakhstan is open to foreign investment and the country continues to comply with the terms of Western sanctions set against Russia. The result is that Kazakhstan is now regarded as an attractive location for investment and has been a major beneficiary of the relocation of Western investment from Russia.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Taroom Gas Infrastructure MOU Signed with AGIG

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AGI Development Group Pty Ltd, a part of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG).

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday October 19, 2024.

Date:October 19, 2024
Time:10:20 am to 10:55 am (Mountain time)
Location:Mount Royal University (4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta)
Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall (Presentation Room 2)
Tickets:https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergy2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium


Keep reading...Show less

Condor Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Condor Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Termination of Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement

Quarterly Update on Activities for the Period to 30 September 2024

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

copper investing

Termination of Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement

uranium investing

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Resource Investing

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Gold Investing

Menzies’ Lady Shenton System Continues to Impress with RC Drilling Results to 80.4 g/t Au

Silver Investing

Final Assay Results from Cobar Project Confirm Potential for Intrusion-Related Mineralisation

×