CME Group to Launch Spot-Quoted XRP and SOL Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today launched Spot-Quoted XRP and SOL futures.

Spot-Quoted XRP and SOL futures will complement the existing Spot-Quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures, and are also available to trade across the four major U.S. equity indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Additionally, these contracts allow investors to trade futures positions in spot-market terms with the added benefit of a longer-dated expiry – eliminating the need to periodically roll positions.

"We've seen strong demand for our current Spot-Quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures, with more than 1.3 million contracts traded since launched in June, and we are pleased to add XRP and SOL to our offering," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "Designed for the everyday trader, the size of these contracts – our smallest yet within our Crypto complex — will provide greater precision and market accessibility to clients, while also being quoted in terms they are already familiar with. In addition, Spot-Quoted futures will provide traders with more flexibility by allowing them to either maintain the position in accordance with their longer-term view, or to more easily trade in and out of positions, without having to roll positions frequently."

Spot-Quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures continue to experience strong growth. Additional trading highlights include:

  • Launch-to-date average daily volume (ADV) of 11,300 contracts
  • Q4 ADV of 18,400 contracts
  • December ADV of 35,300 contracts
  • Record trade day of 60,700 combined Spot-Quoted Bitcoin and Ether futures on November 24

Spot-Quoted futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME and CBOT. For more information on these products, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/spotquoted.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchange, cryptocurrenciesenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

www.cmegroup.mediaroom.com 

CME-G

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-to-launch-spot-quoted-xrp-and-sol-futures-302641682.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

CME
