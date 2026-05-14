CME Group to Launch Nasdaq CME Crypto Index Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to launch Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures on June 8, pending regulatory review.

Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures will be the company's first-ever market-cap weighted futures contract, and available to trade in both micro-sized and larger-sized contracts. These contracts will provide market participants with a capital-efficient way to gain exposure to the top cryptocurrencies by market cap – all through a single, financially settled futures contract.

"Building on our long-standing partnership, our new Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures will offer clients a regulated, cost-effective and convenient way to hedge or gain broad-based exposure to the overall crypto market," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "Demand for regulated cryptocurrency futures continues to increase, with average daily volume in our suite up 43% year-to-date. As investment in this market continues, these new futures will provide another way for investors to manage their risk."

"As investor participation in cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, there is growing demand for benchmarks that reflect the broader market and are built with the same governance and transparency investors expect in other asset classes," said Sean Wasserman, Head of Index Product Management at Nasdaq. "The Nasdaq CME Crypto Index was designed to serve as that foundation, and the introduction of futures linked to the index is a natural extension of how index-based frameworks support market development over time."

At expiration, Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures will be financially-settled to the value of the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index, which measures the performance of the largest and most actively traded cryptocurrencies, and currently includes (as of May 14) bitcoin, ether, SOL, XRP, ADA, LINK, and lumens.

Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on these products, please visit https://www.cmegroup.com/nasdaqcrypto.

About CME Group
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

CME-G

 

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