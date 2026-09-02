CME Group Sets New Open Interest Record in Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Henry Hub natural gas futures reached a new open interest record of 1,807,497 contracts on September 1, 2026, surpassing the previous record of 1,801,183 contracts traded on November 8, 2024.
Trading in physically-delivered Henry Hub futures tends to rise ahead of winter months, with open interest usually peaking around November of each year. In 2026, as clients positioned for geopolitical shifts and winter volatility, CME Group open interest rose faster than usual and to record levels.
"Clients are turning to CME Group's energy futures and leading options markets to manage their risk as a Super El Niño reshapes weather-driven demand, record LNG output reorders global gas flows, and the Middle East creates ongoing supply uncertainty," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "We remain focused on delivering around-the-clock, on-screen liquidity that market participants need to hedge effectively in any environment."
CME Group's energy business had a record first half of 2026, with average daily volume climbing 11% to 3.3 million contracts.
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As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
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SOURCE CME Group