CME Group's Corn Futures Set New Daily Volume Record After USDA Raised Outlook

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Corn futures reached a new daily volume record of 1,206,376 contracts on October 9, surpassing the previous record of 1,128,597 contracts traded on March 29, 2019.
"Following last week's surprise USDA report, market participants turned to our Corn futures to quickly adjust positions and manage price risk," said John Ricci, Global Head of Agricultural Products. "The market had priced in lower yields after a challenging summer, yet the report showed ending stocks, yields and production all above expectations. The changing conditions are another example of why we remain focused on equipping clients to manage their risk in any market environment."
CME Group's agriculture business reached an average daily volume of 2,022,488 contracts in the third quarter, up 18.1% year over year. In September, average daily volume reached 1,936,761 contracts, up 28.8% year over year.
In addition, Corn futures reached an average daily volume of 502,004 in the third quarter, up 35.2% year over year, and Corn options reached an average daily volume of 179,674, up 31.4% year over year.
For more information on CME Group Corn futures, please visit here.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE CME Group