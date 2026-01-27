CME Group Reaches New Record in Metals Futures and Options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced today announced that its metals complex reached a new single-day record of 3,338,528 contracts on January 26, up 18% from the previous daily record of 2,829,666 contracts on Friday, October 17, 2025.

"Amid ongoing macro-economic uncertainty, record volatility and heightened price risk, clients are turning to our markets to hedge and adjust precious metals exposure to meet their trading goals," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "Our expanding range of precious metal contracts provide clients of all sizes efficient access to right-sized risk management tools."

Growing demand for CME Group's precious metals contracts drove the record trading day, with Micro Silver futures trading a daily record volume of 715,111 contracts and record open interest of 35,702 contracts. It was also a top five trading day for Silver futures, Micro Gold futures and 1-Ounce Gold futures. 

CME Group recently announced that it will launch 100-Ounce Silver futures to meet record retail demand on February 9, 2026, pending regulatory review. For more information, please visit https://www.cmegroup.com/100-oz-silver.

CME Group's metals complex is listed on and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/metals

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME
