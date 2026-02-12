CME Group Declares Annual Variable Dividend and Q1 2026 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc., the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today declared its annual variable dividend and first-quarter regular dividend, both of which are payable March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2026:

  • Annual variable dividend based on 2025 financial results of $6.15 per share totals approximately $2.2 billion.

  • First-quarter regular dividend of $1.30 per share, a 5 cent increase from the prior level of $1.25 per share.

Today's announced annual variable dividend based on 2025 financial results, when combined with quarterly dividends paid during 2025, will total approximately $4.0 billion, reflecting a total dividend yield of 4.2% based on the average closing stock price during 2025.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchange, cryptocurrenciesenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-declares-annual-variable-dividend-and-q1-2026-quarterly-dividend-302685962.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

cme-groupcmenasdaq-cmefintech-investing
CME
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to provide the details of drill hole WD-25-05 in addition to a summary of the 2025 drill program completed in December at the Wedge Project.Drillhole WD-25-05:DDH WD-25-05 collared... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and drilled at... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02B and Continues to Confirm Zones of Copper Rich VMS with 66 Meters of Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 3rd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02B) has been completed.DDH WD-25-02B was collared approximately 60 meters northwest of... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-02 and Continues to Confirm (2) Zones of Copper Rich VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project Drill Program

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 2nd drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-02) has been completed and is in progress on its 3RD hole (DDH-WD-25-02B).DDH WD-25-02... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

Related News

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

base-metals-investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tartisan Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

precious-metals-investing

Radisson Highlights Developing Vein Model at O'Brien Gold Project with Implications for Future Growth and Mine Planning

gold-investing

Sirios Resources: Advancing a Multi-million-ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region