CME Group Brazilian Real Futures Set New Daily Volume Record Following Election

- Record $9 billion notional traded, eleven times the year-to-date average daily volume (ADV) as market participants turned to CME Group to manage risk around the clock
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Brazilian real (BRL) futures reached a new daily volume record of 498,498 contracts (R$49.8 billion, ~$9.2 billion notional value) on October 26, surpassing the previous record of 191,325 contracts (~$3.7 billion notional value) traded on September 28, 2026.
"Following the results of the Brazilian presidential election, clients turned to our BRL futures market to immediately manage their risk outside of Brazilian trading hours, driving all-time record volume," said Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group. "Even before the onshore market opened, $2.5 billion in notional value had already traded, roughly three times the year-to-date ADV for BRL futures. With liquidity in all timezones and contracts denominated in USD, our markets are fast becoming the main venue for Brazilian real price discovery and trading outside of onshore hours, giving global participants the liquidity they need around the clock."
In the first half of 2026, Mexican peso and Brazilian real futures and options saw a record combined average daily volume of $2.94 billion.
For more information on CME Group BRL futures, please visit https://www.cmegroup.com/articles/faqs/latam-fx-futures-frequently-asked-questions.html
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE CME Group