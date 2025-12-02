CME Group Announces Regulatory Approval of New Securities Clearing House

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the registration of a new securities clearing house, CME Securities Clearing Inc.

With launch expected in Q2 2026, CME Group will operate CME Securities Clearing to help market participants comply with the SEC clearing mandate for U.S. Treasury transactions (as of December 31, 2026) and Repo transactions (as of June 30, 2027).

"Expanded clearing capacity and capital efficiencies are critical for all market participants working to comply with the U.S. Treasury clearing mandate," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to provide a solution for clearing both done-with and done-away execution as we continue to extend industry-leading cross-margining with FICC."

For more information on CME Securities Clearing Inc., please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

