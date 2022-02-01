Life Science News Investing News
  • Cloud DX remote patient monitoring solution receives a 97% approval rating from patients, an industry leading satisfaction rating
  • 204 patients responded to the survey indicating Cloud DX technology was very helpful in their recovery post-surgery and would recommend the program to friends and family

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF) is pleased to share new findings from a survey of Ottawa Hospital patients who recently participated in a cross-Canada study using remote automated monitoring after being discharged to home post-surgery

According to the survey of 204 respondents, 97% of patients indicated they either strongly agreed or agreed they were highly satisfied with the Cloud DX remote patient monitoring program and would recommend it to friends or family members. 89% of respondents also strongly agreed or agreed that the quality of care they received was equal to, or better than the care they would have received face to face. Respondents also found Cloud DX's technology easy to use and interact with.

The survey takes a patient-centric look at a cutting-edge post-surgical remote patient monitoring program. Data was gathered between May and December of 2021.

Previously, in 2020, The Ottawa Hospital was one of nine Canadian facilities to participate in a national clinical study of patient outcomes from virtual care and remote automated monitoring (RAM). Half of 905 post-surgery patients were randomized to use this technology at home for 30 days after they left the hospital.

Several centers in the PVC-RAM-1 study found fewer patients with the take-home technology had to return to the hospital for care. In addition, more patients in the virtual care group compared to the standard care group had a medication error detected (30% versus 6%, respectively) and corrected (28% versus 4%, respectively). As well, fewer of the virtual care patients - a difference of 10 to 14% lower - reported pain compared to the standard care group. Results of the national study were recently published in The BMJ.

The Ottawa Hospital is currently operating a Ministry of Health funded program that continues to offer Connected Health as a new standard of care. Funding for this initiative comes from The Ottawa Hospital Academic Medical Organization (TOHAMO) COVID-19 Innovation Grant, Roche Canada COVID-19 Innovation Grant, McMaster COVID-19 Research Fund, and The Research Institute of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.

"We are delighted to see such a strongly positive response to Cloud DX's technology and monitoring program from patients in the Ottawa Hospital community," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder at Cloud DX. "It further validates our work to make our technology easy to use, user-friendly and to help patients feel empowered in their recovery from illness and surgery, knowing that nursing and medical help was just a text message away."

Drs. Manoj Lalu, Sylvie Aucoin, and Daniel Dubois are the physician leads for virtual post-operative care for The Ottawa Hospital site.

"Our hope was that this enhanced virtual care will reduce complications in patients after surgery and keep them out of hospital," says Dr. Lalu, an associate scientist at The Ottawa Hospital and assistant professor at the University of Ottawa. "Our research findings supported this hypothesis, and we were very pleased that patients readily accepted the remote monitoring program and found it very helpful in their recovery."

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home.

The Ottawa Hospital is one of Canada's top learning and research hospitals, where excellent care is inspired by research and driven by compassion.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

