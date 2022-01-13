The New Brunswick Health Research Foundation partners with Cloud DX to fund Calibration and Validation research of its patented Pulsewave 2.0, a Non-Invasive Vital Sign Monitoring DeviceNews in SummaryNBHRF is providing $131,902 to the New Brunswick research team for ongoing research of the clinical evaluation of the wrist-worn vital sign monitoring device, Pulsewave 2.0Cloud DX commits to R&D investment for ...

