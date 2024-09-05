Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Commences U.S. Clinical Trials

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to confirm the commencement of U.S. clinical trials for its ovarian cancer diagnostic blood test.

Highlights

  • U.S. clinical trials commenced with first patients enrolled over 8 recruitment centres
  • Trial will validate the use of CLEO’s ovarian cancer blood test for the U.S. market
  • Pathway set toward FDA submission in CY2025.

Commencement of U.S. Clinical Trials

CLEO’s pivotal FDA-enabling clinical trial has commenced in the United States, with first patients recruited into the study. The trial is designed to benchmark CLEO’s technology, with recruitment targeting a minimum of 500 patients with diversity representative of the U.S. population. The data collected will underpin a submission to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for clinical use of CLEO’s ovarian cancer detection blood test in the world’s largest diagnostic market.

Eight participating medical institutions, located across 6 U.S. states, are currently recruiting patients. Eligible patients at these sites will be identified by their primary physician and given the opportunity to participate during their consultation. Additional sites may also be included as the trial progresses.

Commenting on the commencement of U.S. clinical trials, CLEO Chief Executive, Richard Allman, said:

“Commencement of our U.S. trials confirm a significant milestone for CLEO and sets a clear pathway now for our planned entry into the U.S. market.

We have already demonstrated that CLEO’s ovarian cancer blood test is highly accurate, can detect early-stage cancer, and importantly is significantly better than clinical tools used today. This gives us confidence in moving through the trial activities to enable our FDA submission.

It is important to note that no diagnostic test exists today for ovarian cancer. Diagnosis can only be made after surgery. The opportunity in front of us is immense and CLEO is well positioned and funded to achieve access into our initial pre-surgery test market.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cleo Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

COV:AU
Cleo Diagnostics
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics


Truscreen

TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Test Outperforms Traditional Pap Smear in Saudi Arabia Study

TruScreen Group Limited (NZX/ASX:TRU) is pleased to announce the preliminary publication, on 25 July 2024, of a study titled “Beyond Tradition: Investigating TruScreen’s Performance Versus Pap Smear in Cervical Cancer Detection” on Research Square1Link. The preliminary publication is subject to peer review.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 5, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 .

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company beginning at approximately 11:55 a.m. EDT ( 12:55 p.m. CDT ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics

Appendix 4E and 2024 Annual Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to present its Annual Report.
Artrya Limited

Artrya on Track for FDA Application Submission Following Second Q-Submission Meeting

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA), (‘Artrya’ or the ‘Company’), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its patented AI platform that detects key coronary artery disease imaging markers, has received feedback its application for regulatory approval for the Salix product with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is on track following a Q-Submission meeting.

Medtronic: Technology Bias Is Real. Here's What We're Doing To Fix It

MedtronicMedtronic has taken measurable steps to drive change

Doctors have used pulse oximeters for more than 40 years, but the pandemic put the devices in the spotlight after studies found they may not be accurate across all skin tones.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics
Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

Spargoville Project Aircore Drilling Results

Avrupa Minerals Closes $350,000 Private Placement

NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

