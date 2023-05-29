Notice of Annual General Meeting

Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of CleanTech Lithium PLC at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 31 May 2023 at 11:00AM BST.

The Notice and the proxy form for the 2023 AGM will be available on the Company's website and will additionally be dispatched to shareholders later today.

**ENDS**

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company, advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile. Proudly sustainable, committed to net-zero, our mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade, carbon-neutral lithium using sustainable Direct Lithium Extraction technology, powered by clean energy, we plan to be the greenest lithium supplier to the EV market.

CleanTech Lithium has three prospective lithium projects - Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin and Llamara - located in the lithium triangle, the world's centre for battery grade lithium production. The Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects are situated within basins entirely controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. Llamara is the Company's latest greenfield project, which offers material potential upside at a low initial cost. All three projects have direct access to excellent infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries and purities. The method offers short development lead times, low upfront capex, with no extensive site construction and no evaporation pond development so there is no water depletion from the aquifer or harm to the local environment.

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech Lithium

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

The Board of CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTC: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide further clarification on how the Company might be affected by Chile's recently announced National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

June 2023 Investor Events Schedule

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, announces that it is attending and presenting at the following investor/industry events during June 2023. The programme below includes new events since the previously notified Preliminary Events Schedule announced on 12.04.23 and additional upcoming meetings with investors as arranged by the Company's brokers and other parties.

These events form part of the Company's wider IR programme for 2023, as CleanTech Lithium continues to progress its projects in Chile towards the production of battery-grade green lithium, using Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE").

Keep reading...Show less
Forrestania Resources

Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer To Advance Portfolio Of Lithium Projects In WA And Canada

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (Forrestania or the Company), is undertaking an entitlement issue to eligible shareholders on the basis of two (2) new fully paid ordinary shares (shares) for every five (5) shares held on the record date, at $0.07 per share, together with 1 for 1 free option (proposed to be listed) (option) with an exercise price of $0.15 each on/or before 30 June 2026 to raise up to ~$1.94 million before expenses (Entitlement Issue or Offer).

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals Limited

Rare Earth (REE) Ironstone Exploration Targets Identified At Ti-Tree Project

Ironstones in the Gascoyne Region are exceptional hosts for rare earth elements.

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that its early ongoing assessment of the Ti-Tree project has yielded positive results in the identification of potential ironstones that could host rare earths in several locations totalling more than 15kms of strike length.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International Managing Director and CEO Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro

Chile Election Results Beneficial for Mining Sector, LPI CEO Says

Lithium Power International (ASX:LPI) Managing Director and CEO Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro has expressed optimism that the impending charter rewrite in Chile will be favourable to the mining industry after far-right parties dominated the 2023 Constitutional Council Election.

“Now the right-wing parties won and will have full control of the Constitutional Council … which means a very constructive and moderate document (charter) that will benefit the development of the economy, that will protect private property (and) that will also make all these changes that are necessary (to answer the) people's demands,” the CEO said. "I really think that it will be a very representative text for what people really want today in the country."

Garcia-Huidobro added that Chile’s economy stands to benefit from a new constitution created by this council, which he expects will promote more certainty and security among investors.

Keep reading...Show less

Livent's Paul Graves to Speak at Multiple Upcoming Conferences

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves president and chief executive officer, will speak during TD Cowen's Sustainability Week, with a fireside chat being conducted virtually on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https:wsw.comwebcastcowen135lthm2025657

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

Additionally, Paul will speak at the Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit, with a fireside chat being conducted from New York City on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore34/lthm/2375626

A replay of both events will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website for a period of three months.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-paul-graves-to-speak-at-multiple-upcoming-conferences-301835089.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TREK METALS LIMITED

Trek To Raise Up To $7.5 Million To Accelerate Maiden Pilbara Lithium Drilling Program

Funds to underpin a significant ramp-up in exploration over the next six months, with initial drilling program at the Tambourah Lithium Project set to commence in June 2023

Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM, Trek or the Company) is pleased to announce a strongly supported capital raising of up to A$7.5 million (before costs) to accelerate exploration across its lithium and manganese projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less

×