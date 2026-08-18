CleanGo Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

CleanGo Innovations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C., HOUSTON, TX — August 18, 2026 TheNewswire — CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTC: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) ("CleanGo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 12, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 934,696 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.77 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $719,716.80.

 

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.85 per Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

 

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and corporate purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

 

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

 

About CleanGo Innovations Inc.

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international, publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early-staged, green, non-toxic and sustainable products used in retail, commercial and industrial applications.

The company is proud of its suite of proprietary, Green Seal Certified non-toxic green products that are Health Canada approved to claim 99.9% disinfecting of viruses and bacteria on a hard surface. CleanGo's portfolio is proud to be a part of Cruelty Free / Leaping Bunny as a certified product while being both family and pet safe. It is CleanGo's mission to create the world's leading non-toxic, green solutions for the worlds cleaning problems.

CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international company specializing in green cleaning, technological, and industrial solutions. Through its portfolio of specialized subsidiaries, CleanGo fosters engineering, blockchain, and financial innovations that modernize traditional industries for a highly connected global economy.

 

CleanGo Innovation's experienced team brings new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the problems of the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes and business's clean and their loved ones safe. CleanGo also has several Commercial and Industrial applications to solve many problems of the worlds heavier and large-scale cleaning problems.

 

On behalf of the CEO & Board of Directors

Anthony Sarvucci
Chief Executive Officer
CleanGo Innovations Inc.

For More information Contact:

info@cleangogreengo.com

Phone 1 346 202 6202

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements concerning the Company's intended use and potential reallocation of the net proceeds of the Offering and the receipt of final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, including assumptions regarding the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the Company's ability to use the net proceeds of the Offering as currently intended. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that regulatory approval may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, that the Company may be required to reallocate the proceeds of the Offering, and risks associated with general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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