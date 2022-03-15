Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you
ELMS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=24727&wire=1
SPWR Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=24727&wire=1
FB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24727&wire=1
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. (NASDAQ:ELMS)
ELMS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 31, 2021 - February 1, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 4, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=24727&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SPWR Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased August 3, 2021 - January 20, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 18, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=24727&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, SunPower Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
FB Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 9, 2022
TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24727&wire=1
According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Meta Platforms, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com
SOURCE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693191/CLASS-ACTION-UPDATE-for-ELMS-SPWR-and-FB-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders