Civil Air Patrol Orders 21 New Cessna Aircraft to Strengthen Lifesaving and Community Missions

New Skyhawk, Skylane and Stationair aircraft will support CAP missions across the U.S., with deliveries anticipated in 2027
Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced an order from Civil Air Patrol (CAP) for 21 additional Cessna piston aircraft that will support CAP's emergency response, training and community missions across the U.S. Deliveries are expected to be completed in 2027.
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Maj. Gen. Regena Aye and Brig. Gen. R. Jason Bailey of the Civil Air Patrol tour Cessna piston assembly at Textron Aviation's facility in Independence, Kansas
The order includes seven Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft, 11 Cessna Skylane 182 aircraft, two Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T aircraft and one Cessna Turbo Stationair HD 206 aircraft. CAP is the world's largest operator of Cessna aircraft.
"These Cessna aircraft help ensure our members are ready when communities need us, whether searching for someone who is missing, responding after a disaster, or introducing young people to aviation," said Major General Regena Aye, national commander and CEO, Civil Air Patrol. "Our longstanding relationship with Textron Aviation helps give our members the reliable aircraft they need to serve our communities, states, and the nation."
As a nonprofit and the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, CAP serves as a cost-effective force multiplier for military and government partners through emergency services, joint training and youth programs. Its 72,000 members, including 35,000 adults and 37,000 youth, operate from 1,424 locations nationwide, supported by thousands of emergency services professionals and a fleet of 543 single-engine aircraft.
"Civil Air Patrol has a remarkable ability to turn flight hours into real impact for communities across the country," said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Defense & Special Mission Sales, Textron Aviation. "From search and rescue to disaster response and aviation education, these missions demand aircraft that are capable, dependable and ready to serve. We're proud that Cessna aircraft continue to play a role in helping CAP fulfill that mission."
Endless Special Missions Possibilities
When government, military and commercial customers need airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high-performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are ideal for air ambulance, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and many other special operations.
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.
About Civil Air Patrol
In early 2026, Civil Air Patrol reported an estimated $334 million in operational value on a $73.5 million federal investment, representing more than $4.50 in value for every federal dollar invested, for the prior year. Since October of 2024, the organization has flown nearly 200,000 hours, completed 860 search and rescue missions and saved 104 lives.
Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer organization and the official civilian auxiliary of the Department of the Air Force. CAP is one of America's most trusted youth development organizations, with tens of thousands of members serving communities around the world. Through emergency services, aerospace-focused leadership development, aviation, and STEM education, CAP develops leaders of character while supporting communities and the nation. Members come from every background and experience level, from cadets who join at age 12 to adult volunteers with decades of professional expertise. For more information, visit whatiscap.org .
About Civil Air Patrol Mission Support
Civil Air Patrol serves as a trusted force multiplier for military, civil, and government agencies, providing dependable and affordable aviation, emergency services, and technology support nationwide. In its capacity as an integrated and effective Air Force Auxiliary, CAP supports military training and operations through missions such as JSTARS support, Surrogate Remotely Piloted Aircraft flights, low-level route surveys, Joint Task Force North, Joint Task Force Southern Border, and NASA citizen science operations. Its nationwide search and rescue network combines trained air and ground teams with specialized capabilities including small uncrewed aircraft systems, radar analysis, and cellphone forensics to help locate missing people and aircraft. As a premiere nationwide partner in emergency services, during disasters and emergencies, CAP delivers critical imagery, geospatial products, communications support, and damage assessments that help decision-makers respond quickly and effectively. Since tracking began in 1967, Civil Air Patrol is credited with saving nearly 5000 lives. For more information, visit whatiscap.org .
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Media Contact:
Doug Scott
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dscott2@txtav.com
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