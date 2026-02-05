Citigroup Announces Full Redemption of Series X Preferred Stock

Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all $2.3 billion aggregate liquidation preference of Series X Depositary Shares representing interests in its 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X (the "Preferred Stock").

The redemption date is February 18, 2026, for the Preferred Stock and related Depositary Shares (the "Redemption Date"). The cash redemption price, payable on the Redemption Date for each Depositary Share, will equal $1,000. Holders of record on February 6, 2026, will receive the previously declared regular quarterly dividend of $9.6875 per Depositary Share payable on the Redemption Date.

The redemption announced today reflects Citigroup's ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup's redemptions are based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the Redemption Date, the Depositary Shares representing the redeemed Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding and dividends will no longer accrue on such securities.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare") is the paying agent for the Depositary Shares. The paying agent's address is Computershare Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street, Suite 101, Canton, MA 02021. Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Computershare via telephone at 1-888-250-3985.

For further information on the Preferred Stock and the related Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/rcs/citigpa/akpublic/storage/public/CitiFeb021821PreferredStockSeriesX.pdf

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.Citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact:
Danielle Romero Apsilos
danielle.romeroapsilos@citi.com

Fixed Income Investor Contact:
Peter Demoise
investorrelations@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

citigroupcnyse-cfintech-investing
C
The Conversation (0)
Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - February 05, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that within its recently staked land expansion of the Tungstonia Claim block at its 100% owned Eagle Project in eastern... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 26, 2026,... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Granted Exploration License For Kero Project in Finland, Adding District-Scale Gold Upside Near Kittila and Ikkari Deposits

FinEx Metals Granted Exploration License For Kero Project in Finland, Adding District-Scale Gold Upside Near Kittila and Ikkari Deposits

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, February 5, 2026 - TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted the Kero mineral exploration license by the Finnish Mining Authority ("TUKES"). The 100%-owned Kero gold project... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Desert Gold Upsizes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering to C$7,230,000

Desert Gold Upsizes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering to C$7,230,000

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU,OTC:DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in response to strong investor demand, the Company has upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Offered Units") at a price of C$0.08 per... Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Related News

gold-investing

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Highlights Underexplored Silver-Gold Potential at Maria Norte Within a Proven Peruvian Mining District

CoTec Notes Portfolio Company HyProMag USA Advances U.S. Hub-And-Spoke Strategy With Arrival of Inserma HDD Pre-Processing Machines at South Carolina and Nevada Sites

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Oxide Gold at West Santa Fe: 55m Grading 1.00 g/t AuEq Including 17m Grading 1.75 g/t AuEq

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Executes Letter of Intent with One of the Major Japanese Anode Processors to Supply EV Anode Material to OEMs