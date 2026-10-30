Citibank Announces $2 Billion Redemption of 5.488% Notes Due 2026 and $500 Million Redemption of Floating Rate Notes Due 2026

Citibank, N.A. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $2,000,000,000 of its 5.488% Notes due 2026 (the "fixed rate notes") (ISIN: US17325FBC14) and $500,000,000 of its Floating Rate Notes due 2026 (the "floating rate notes" and together with the fixed rate notes, the "notes") (ISIN: US17325FBD96).

The redemption date for the notes is November 4, 2026 (the "redemption date"). The cash redemption price for the notes payable on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The redemptions announced today are consistent with Citibank's liability management strategy and reflect its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citibank will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citibank's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citibank's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the redemption date, interest will no longer accrue on the notes.

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent for the notes.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact:
Danielle Romero Apsilos
danielle.romeroapsilos@citi.com

Fixed Income Investor Contact:
Peter Demoise
investorrelations@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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