Citi Tops J.D. Power Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study

Highlights:

  • Citi won the #1 ranking in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study SM
  • Among 25 mortgage lenders, Citi led across key areas like Digital Channels and Level of Trust, with the highest score in overall satisfaction
  • The award demonstrates the bank's commitment to providing an exceptional and seamless client experience, and an accessible path to homeownership

Citi has earned the #1 ranking in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, a prestigious achievement that highlights our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional client experience throughout every stage of the mortgage process.

Among 25 lenders, Citi led the industry by demonstrating superior performance across critical areas, including Digital Channels and Level of Trust.

"We are incredibly proud to receive the #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Originators," said Kate Luft, Head of U.S. Retail Banking and Mortgage at Citi . "This recognition powerfully demonstrates our relentless efforts to provide outstanding service, ensuring our clients experience an exceptional and accessible path to homeownership."

Notably, J.D. Power awarded Citi an Overall Satisfaction rating of 802, marking the first time any lender has achieved a score of 800 or higher since the study's redesign in 2022. To read the full J.D. Power announcement, please visit: http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2025149

About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies. J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com .

Media Contact:
Hilary Weissman
Hilary.Weissman@citi.com

