Citi Tops J.D. Power Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study

Highlights:
- Citi won the #1 ranking in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study SM
- Among 25 mortgage lenders, Citi led across key areas like Digital Channels and Level of Trust, with the highest score in overall satisfaction
- The award demonstrates the bank's commitment to providing an exceptional and seamless client experience, and an accessible path to homeownership
Citi has earned the #1 ranking in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, a prestigious achievement that highlights our unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional client experience throughout every stage of the mortgage process.
Among 25 lenders, Citi led the industry by demonstrating superior performance across critical areas, including Digital Channels and Level of Trust.
"We are incredibly proud to receive the #1 ranking in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Originators," said Kate Luft, Head of U.S. Retail Banking and Mortgage at Citi . "This recognition powerfully demonstrates our relentless efforts to provide outstanding service, ensuring our clients experience an exceptional and accessible path to homeownership."
Notably, J.D. Power awarded Citi an Overall Satisfaction rating of 802, marking the first time any lender has achieved a score of 800 or higher since the study's redesign in 2022. To read the full J.D. Power announcement, please visit: http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2025149
