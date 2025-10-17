Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for POMDOCTOR LIMITED's ADR Program

Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by POMDOCTOR LIMITED (POM), a Chinese online medical services platform, as Depositary Bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program.

The American Depositary Shares (ADS) of POM trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker "POM". Every six (6) ADSs represent one (1) Class A ordinary share of POM. The initial public offering price is US$4.00 per ADS in connection with a total offering size of US$23 million including the greenshoe exercise.

"Citi is committed to providing POM and its investors with the highest quality ADR services. Our extensive global network and deep capital markets expertise enable us to deliver value to issuers like POM through access to global markets and growth opportunities," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Citi Issuer Services.

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in over 65 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi's global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

For more information about Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr .

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions, and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Citi Media Contacts:

Harsha Jethnani harsha.jethnani@citi.com
Ai Li She ai.li.she@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CitigroupCNYSE:CFintech Investing
C
The Conversation (0)
FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX.V - FPC Falco Resources Ltd. (TSXV: FPC,OTC:FPRGF) ("Falco" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced bought deal private placement (the "Offering")... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 17 octobre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre à Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) (“Livium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from new and existing, institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $4.5m (“Placement”) before costs. HighlightsFirm commitments of A$4.5m received from institutional and sophisticated... Keep Reading...
Standard Lithium Prices Upsized $130 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Standard Lithium Prices Upsized $130 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Standard Lithium Ltd. (" Standard Lithium " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE.A: SLI), a leading near-commercial lithium company, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the " Offering ") of 29,885,057 common shares (the " Common Shares ") at a price... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Related News

Silver Investing

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Next

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

Critical Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Tech Investing

Convertible Note and Placement

Emerging Tech Investing

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Base Metals Investing

Completes Two Pools Gold Acquisition

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$4,300, Silver Soars Past US$54