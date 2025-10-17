Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for POMDOCTOR LIMITED's ADR Program

Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by POMDOCTOR LIMITED (POM), a Chinese online medical services platform, as Depositary Bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program.
The American Depositary Shares (ADS) of POM trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker "POM". Every six (6) ADSs represent one (1) Class A ordinary share of POM. The initial public offering price is US$4.00 per ADS in connection with a total offering size of US$23 million including the greenshoe exercise.
"Citi is committed to providing POM and its investors with the highest quality ADR services. Our extensive global network and deep capital markets expertise enable us to deliver value to issuers like POM through access to global markets and growth opportunities," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Citi Issuer Services.
Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in over 65 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi's global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.
For more information about Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr .
