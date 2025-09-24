Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for BRBI BR Partners S.A.'s ADR Program

Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by BRBI BR Partners S.A. ("BRBI") as depositary bank for its sponsored Level 2 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program.

BRBI, through its subsidiaries, is an independent investment bank in Brazil specializing in financial advisory for mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, structured and investment products, private equity, financial restructurings, and wealth management services. The company serves multinational companies, families and investment funds.

The American Depositary Shares (ADS) of BRBI commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker "BRBI" on September 17, 2025. Each ADR represents four units (each of which is composed of one common share and two preferred shares) of the company. The company's underlying units are listed and traded on the Brazilian B3 Stock Exchange under the symbol "BRBI11".

Dirk Jones, Global Head of Citi Issuer Services, said: "At Citi, we continue to be a trusted partner for issuers, backed by our industry-leading ADR solutions, comprehensive global network and deep capital markets expertise. We are committed to supporting clients like BRBI to facilitate seamless access to global capital markets, maximizing their growth potential."

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in over 65 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi's global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr .

About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contacts:
Harsha Jethnani harsha.jethnani@citi.com
Ai Li She ai.li.she@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CitigroupCNYSE:CFintech Investing
C
The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ramp-up activities at the Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit located in the Abitibi Gold Belt, near Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada.

Kal Malhi, Chairman of LaFleur Minerals commented, "LaFleur Minerals is blessed to have the fully updated and permitted Beacon Gold Mill, tailings storage facility (TSF), and nearby Swanson Gold Deposit with an open-pit constrained mineral resource estimate. This puts LaFleur Minerals in a unique category of a full-fledged near-term gold producer in the prolific Abitibi Gold District. This summer was a great period of development for the Beacon Gold Mill restart and the Swanson Gold Deposit ramp-up. The Beacon Gold Mill ramp-up is about completing maintenance of mill equipment, planning exploration and drilling near the historical Beacon Mine, and identifying the logistics and operational efficiency to restart gold production at the fully permitted and primed for restart Beacon Gold Mill, using mineralized material initially from our nearby Swanson Gold Deposit once permitting is complete. We also continue to drill aggressively on the Swanson Project and assay results are starting to come back from the lab."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 16, 2025, it has entered into definitive agreements with arm's length parties to acquire up to a 100% interest in each of the Wheel Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims (each of the properties are located in Emery County, Utah, United States).

"The quick execution of the agreements shows the Company's commitment and excitement to these assets and to our already significant portfolio of low-risk uranium assets in world renowned uranium basins" state Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "Our plan is to have our team on the ground in Utah in the coming weeks working closely with our local partner."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

Pinnacle Delineates New Vein at El Potrero as Robust Epithermal System Takes Shape

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, September 24, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that continuing surface mapping and sampling, in conjunction with the previously announced high grade gold-silver mineralization in the historic Pinos Cuates and Dos de Mayo mines is revealing the presence of a robust low sulphidation epithermal system at the Potrero project in Durango, Mexico.  Not only has the surface sampling extended the underground mineralization to surface, but a parallel vein some 200 metres to the southwest, called El Capulin, is demonstrating good continuity of gold-silver mineralization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Soaring Gold Prices Open Doors for Emerging Producers

Soaring Gold Prices Open Doors for Emerging Producers

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

Gold has surged to fresh record highs as the U.S. dollar weakens and markets anticipate a potential interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Trading above $3,500 an ounce, the metal continues to attract attention amid inflation concerns, currency pressures and signs of slowing global growth. With the outlook suggesting sustained strength, companies preparing for near-term production are positioned to capture outsized benefits. LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) ( Profile ) is one of these companies. Currently transitioning from exploration to production, LaFleur is hitting its stride at the perfect time. The company owns a fully permitted and recently modernized gold mill in excellent condition, along with strategically located projects in one of Canada's most productive mining regions. This combination provides a compelling value proposition for investors aiming to capitalize on record gold prices. LaFleur stands among a select group of forward-thinking mining companies — including Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX.V: TG) (OTCQB: TRRFF), Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: AMX) (OTC: AMXEF), Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTC: CHXMF) and Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSX.V: ABI) (OTC:ABMBF) —that are ready to take advantage of the sector's powerful momentum.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Immediate Follow Up of Highest Priority Gold and Silver Targets

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of fieldwork at the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. Shanghai covers 27.4 sq km, lies 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and is midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related gold deposits.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers, who shared strategies for cross-border transfers and smart investing.

Keep reading...Show less
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages.

While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early 2023, the latter half of 2023 saw a significant resurgence. This growth was largely fueled by the anticipation and eventual approval of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, signaling a pivotal moment for digital assets.

These moves were a major step toward blending digital assets with traditional financial products, a transition that has been further driven by the increasing maturation and institutionalization of the crypto ecosystem.

Keep reading...Show less
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.

For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and middle-income countries reported saving money through a bank or other financial institution—marking a 16-percentage-point increase since 2021 and the sharpest three-year rise since the Findex survey began.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform.

The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated cross-border financial systems.

The round, led by US-based Activant Capital, brings together global investors and fintech insiders, underscoring growing confidence in stablecoins as a practical tool for enterprise-grade settlement — not just crypto speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.

Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses can profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the NASDAQ's best-performing fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on January 8, 2025, and companies with market caps of at least US$50 million were considered.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Announces Increase to Offering Amount

Base Metals Investing

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Maiden Drill Program Advancing at Union Project with Three of Five Targets Completed

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029