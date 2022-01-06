Precious Metals Investing News
Barrick Gold Corporation Christine Keener will be appointed chief operating officer of Barrick’s North American region with effect from February this year. Christine brings a diversified background having worked in finance, strategy, a number of commercial roles and more recently in operations. She was formerly vice president, Europe and North America, for Alcoa and before that worked as a certified public ...

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Christine Keener will be appointed chief operating officer of Barrick's North American region with effect from February this year.

Christine brings a diversified background having worked in finance, strategy, a number of commercial roles and more recently in operations. She was formerly vice president, Europe and North America, for Alcoa and before that worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor in Science in Accounting from Grove City College.

Announcing the appointment, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said Ms Keener had a 21-year record of improving results in each of her roles at Alcoa.

"She has a deep commitment to business outcomes and is highly focused on delivery. Ms Keener is able to find opportunities for improvement and then to implement them with great determination. She will be a very valuable addition to our executive team," he said.

