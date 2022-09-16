Life Science NewsInvesting News

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Veklury Will Become the First and Only Authorized Antiviral Treatment for Pediatric Patients Under 12 Years of Age in the European Union --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion to extend the indication of Veklury ® (remdesivir) for the treatment of pediatric patients (weighing at least 40 kg) who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and pediatric patients (4 weeks of age and older and weighing at least 3 kg) with SARS-CoV-2 with pneumonia who require supplemental oxygen (low- or high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation at the start of treatment). The European Commission (EC) will review the CHMP recommendation, and if adopted, Veklury will be the only authorized COVID-19 treatment for adolescents at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and pediatric patients with COVID-19 requiring supplemental oxygen.

"As the pandemic persists, there remains a critical need for proven and effective antiviral therapies like Veklury that can treat some of the most vulnerable in our society," said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. "We are proud of today's CHMP opinion that represents a positive step toward bridging the treatment gap for children and helping them recover from COVID-19 more quickly."

This positive opinion was based on results from the ongoing CARAVAN Phase 2/3 study, which demonstrated Veklury was generally well-tolerated among pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with a high proportion of participants showing clinical improvement and recovery, as well as data from trials in adults. Of the 53 pediatric patients enrolled in the CARAVAN study, no new safety signals were apparent for patients treated with Veklury. Overall, 75% and 85% showed clinical improvement (≥2 point increase on an ordinal scale) at Day 10 and last assessment, respectively, while 60% and 83% were discharged by Day 10 and Day 30, respectively. In the study, 38 patients (72%) experienced adverse events (AEs), with 11 patients (21%) experiencing serious adverse events (SAEs) that were determined not to be study-drug related, including three participant deaths, which were consistent with the patients' underlying medical conditions prior to study entry or with COVID-19 during hospitalization.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, it's important to have effective treatments with well-established safety profiles, including for the vulnerable groups like children to help them recover faster from COVID-19," said Pablo Rojo, MD, PhD, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist of Hospital 12 de Octubre, Madrid, Spain and Associate Professor of Complutense University, Madrid, Spain. "Therefore, the medical community welcomes this CHMP positive opinion for Veklury in pediatric patients and looks forward to the EC decision."

In the European Economic Area (EEA), Veklury is the only antiviral indicated for both the treatment of COVID-19 in adult patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19, as well as adults and adolescents (aged 12 to less than 18 years and weighing at least 40 kg) with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen (low- or high-flow oxygen or other non-invasive ventilation at start of treatment).

About Veklury

Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog invented by Gilead, building on more than a decade of the company's antiviral research. Veklury is a foundation for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and is a recommended treatment for reducing disease progression in non-hospitalized patients at high risk of disease progression. Veklury has an established safety profile and minimal known drug interactions in diverse populations. It can help reduce disease progression across a spectrum of disease severity and enable patients to recover faster, freeing up limited hospital resources and saving healthcare systems money.

Veklury directly inhibits viral replication inside of the cell by targeting the SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA polymerase. Based on in vitro analyses, Veklury retains antiviral activity against Omicron subvariants BA.2.12.2, BA.4 and BA.5, which are currently the most common circulating variants. Data continue to confirm that Veklury retains antiviral activity against all Omicron subvariants analyzed to date. Gilead continuously evaluates the activity of Veklury against new SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern as they emerge around the world.

Veklury is approved in more than 50 countries worldwide. To date, Veklury and generic remdesivir have been made available to more than 11 million patients around the world, including more than 7 million people in 127 middle- and low-income countries through Gilead's voluntary licensing program. These licenses currently remain royalty-free, reflecting Gilead's existing commitment to enabling broad patient access to remdesivir.

U.S. Indication for Veklury

Veklury ® (remdesivir 100 mg for injection) is indicated for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (≥28 days old and weighing ≥3 kg) with positive results of SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are:

  • Hospitalized, or
  • Not hospitalized and have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

For more information, please see the U.S. full Prescribing Information available at www.gilead.com .

U.S. Important Safety Information for Veklury

Contraindication

Veklury is contraindicated in patients with a history of clinically significant hypersensitivity reactions to Veklury or any of its components.

Warnings and precautions

  • Hypersensitivity, including infusion-related and anaphylactic reactions: Hypersensitivity, including infusion-related and anaphylactic reactions, has been observed during and following administration of Veklury; most occurred within one hour. Monitor patients during infusion and observe for at least one hour after infusion is complete for signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity as clinically appropriate. Symptoms may include hypotension, hypertension, tachycardia, bradycardia, hypoxia, fever, dyspnea, wheezing, angioedema, rash, nausea, diaphoresis, and shivering. Slower infusion rates (maximum infusion time up to 120 minutes) can potentially prevent these reactions. If a severe infusion-related hypersensitivity reaction occurs, immediately discontinue Veklury and initiate appropriate treatment (see Contraindications).
  • Increased risk of transaminase elevations: Transaminase elevations have been observed in healthy volunteers and in patients with COVID-19 who received Veklury; these elevations have also been reported as a clinical feature of COVID-19. Perform hepatic laboratory testing in all patients (see Dosage and administration). Consider discontinuing Veklury if ALT levels increase to >10x ULN. Discontinue Veklury if ALT elevation is accompanied by signs or symptoms of liver inflammation.
  • Risk of reduced antiviral activity when coadministered with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine: Coadministration of Veklury with chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate is not recommended based on data from cell culture experiments, demonstrating potential antagonism, which may lead to a decrease in antiviral activity of Veklury.

Adverse reactions

  • The most common adverse reaction (≥5% all grades) was nausea.
  • The most common lab abnormalities (≥5% all grades) were increases in ALT and AST.

Drug interactions

  • Drug interaction trials of Veklury and other concomitant medications have not been conducted in humans.

Dosage and administration

  • Dosage: For adults and pediatric patients weighing ≥40 kg: 200 mg on Day 1, followed by once-daily maintenance doses of 100 mg from Day 2 administered only via intravenous infusion. For pediatric patients ≥28 days and weighing ≥3 kg: 5 mg/kg on Day 1, followed by once-daily maintenance doses of 2.5 mg/kg from Day 2, administered only via intravenous infusion.
  • Treatment duration:
    • For hospitalized patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation and/or ECMO, the recommended total treatment duration is 10 days. Veklury should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of symptomatic COVID-19.
    • For hospitalized patients not requiring invasive mechanical ventilation and/or ECMO, the recommended treatment duration is 5 days. If a patient does not demonstrate clinical improvement, treatment may be extended for up to 5 additional days for a total treatment duration of up to 10 days.
    • For non-hospitalized patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, the recommended total treatment duration is 3 days. Veklury should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of symptomatic COVID-19 and within 7 days of symptom onset.
  • Testing prior to and during treatment: Perform eGFR, hepatic laboratory and prothrombin time testing prior to initiating Veklury and during use as clinically appropriate.
  • Renal impairment: Veklury is not recommended in individuals with eGFR

Dose preparation and administration:

  • There are two different formulations of Veklury: Veklury for injection (supplied as 100 mg lyophilized powder in vial) and Veklury injection (supplied as 100 mg/20 mL [5 mg/mL] solution in vial). The only approved dosage form for pediatric patients weighing 3 kg to ≤40 kg is the lyophilized powder formulation; See full Prescribing Information.
  • Administration should take place only under conditions where management of severe hypersensitivity reactions, such as anaphylaxis, is possible.

Pregnancy and lactation

  • Pregnancy: A pregnancy registry has been established. There are insufficient human data on the use of Veklury during pregnancy. COVID-19 is associated with adverse maternal and fetal outcomes, including preeclampsia, eclampsia, preterm birth, premature rupture of membranes, venous thromboembolic disease and fetal death.
  • Lactation: It is not known whether Veklury can pass into breast milk. Breastfeeding individuals with COVID-19 should follow practices according to clinical guidelines to avoid exposing the infant to COVID-19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead's ability to effectively manage the supply and distribution of Veklury; Gilead's ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional clinical trials, including those involving Veklury; uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including the risk that the EC may not grant marketing authorization for Veklury for treatment of pediatric patients with COVID-19 in a timely manner or at all; the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended June 30, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

U.S. full Prescribing Information for Veklury is available at www.gilead.com .

Veklury, Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
(408) 656-8793

Nicole Rodriguez, Media
(650) 235-2493

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDBiotech Investing
GILD
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading...Show less

Kite's CAR T-cell Therapy Yescarta® First in Europe to Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Use in Second-line Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and High-grade B-cell Lymphoma

Positive Opinion Based on Landmark ZUMA-7 Study in Which 41% of Patients Demonstrated Event-Free Survival at Two Years versus 16% for Standard of Care -

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) for adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) that relapses within 12 months from completion of, or is refractory to, first-line chemoimmunotherapy. If approved, Yescarta will be the first Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy approved for patients in Europe who do not respond to first-line treatment. Although 60% of newly diagnosed LBCL patients will respond to their initial treatment, 40% will relapse or will not respond and need 2nd line treatment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WHO Expands Recommendation for Veklury® to Patients With Severe Disease in Latest Update to COVID-19 Guideline

-- Veklury is Now Recommended by the WHO for Use in Both Non-Severe COVID-19 Patients at the Highest Risk of Hospitalization and Patients with Severe COVID-19 --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced updates to the World Health Organization's (WHO) Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline , which now conditionally recommends Veklury ® (remdesivir) for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 and continues to conditionally recommend Veklury in those with non-severe COVID-19 at the highest risk of hospitalization.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Receives Purchaser Order from 5-Star Luxury Resort and Casino Located on the Las Vegas Strip

The Gummy Project Receives Purchaser Order from 5-Star Luxury Resort and Casino Located on the Las Vegas Strip

  • Purchase Order from world class resort and casino marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The resort and casino consists of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas with millions of visitors each year

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury resort and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip (the "Resort & Casino").

"Receiving a purchaser order from this Resort & Casino is a significant achievement for the Company and an important indication of our rapid growth trajectory," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "When a 5-star luxury resort and casino is purchasing our gummies to sell at its property, it clearly illustrates the tremendous momentum that we are building and that our endangered "keystone" species mandate is very much resonating with business' and consumers throughout North America."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce its newest product, Mac & Greens, has been nominated for Product of the Year by the British Columbia Food and Beverage Association ("BCFB") for the 2022 awards

Product of the Year is BCFB's flagship award - the winner is selected a bit differently from the other BCFB awards. For Product of the Year, 10 finalists go on to the Product of the Year competition on October 3rd where a panel of judges will crown the winner. Komo's latest innovation, Mac & Greens, has been nominated as one of 10 finalists. The Mac & Greens is Komo's plant-based take on the classic macaroni and cheese with a wholesome twist. It's made with a cheezy oat sauce, basil pesto, greens including spinach, parsley and edamame and is topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Adjuvant Treatment with Opdivo Demonstrated Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Recurrence-Free Survival in Patients with Stage IIB/C Melanoma in the CheckMate -76K Trial

Positive results from CheckMate -76K reinforce the potential benefit of Opdivo in earlier stages of melanoma

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the Phase 3 CheckMate -76K trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) as a single agent in the adjuvant setting in patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival (RFS) versus placebo at a pre-specified interim analysis. No new safety signals were observed at the time of the analysis.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Present Data from Growing Neuroscience and Movement Disorders Portfolio at 2022 MDS International Congress

--Results will be presented from the Phase 3 M15-736 trial, a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study, evaluating the continuous subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) in people with advanced Parkinson's disease
--Data will also be presented on real-world efficacy of BOTOX ® (onabotulinumtoxinA) for the treatment of spasticity and BOTOX ® for the treatment of cervical dystonia
--Research highlights AbbVie's continued commitment to advancing the management of movement disorders

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that data from its robust neuroscience portfolio will be presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society's (MDS) International Congress, taking place in Madrid, Spain from September 15-18 . A total of 13 abstracts will be presented across multiple disease states, including Parkinson's disease, spasticity and cervical dystonia.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×