China's Mineral Export Ban Reinforces Electric Royalties' Long-Term Strategic Focus on Projects Located in Safer Jurisdictions

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards drill results reported by Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN-TSXV, 9SC-FSE, MNXXF-OTCQB) on Globex's 1% Gross Metal Royalty, Battery Hill manganese property in New Brunswick. Globex also is a very large shareholder in Electric Royalties (ELEC-TSXV) that holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty as the property. Manganese X has reported 12 new drill holes totalling 1,393 metres in the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the property which are in addition to the 93 previous drill holes. Intersections up to 72.6 metres (238 feet) are reported.
May 13, 2025
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") notes that the recent export restrictions imposed by China on critical minerals have sparked the very global concerns regarding supply chain vulnerabilities that the Company anticipated since its founding in 2020, when it first prioritized creation or acquisition of royalties on projects in safer jurisdictions.
China is the world's largest producer of germanium, gallium and antimony, which have niche but vital roles in clean energy, chip-making and defense1. Since 2023, Beijing has gradually added the minerals to its export controls list. In December 2024, it banned exports to the U.S. and announced further export controls for graphite2.
"China's decision to curb exports of these critical minerals underscores the urgency of reducing reliance on a single dominant supplier, no matter which particular mineral," said Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties. "Recent measures by the U.S. government, including the White House's executive order to expedite domestic critical mineral projects3, highlight the growing importance of North American mineral development."
Mr. Yurik is referring to initiatives outlined in President Trump's Executive Order 14272, titled "Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products" that not only prioritize domestic mining and processing projects but also reinforce the strategic value of critical minerals essential for transportation, energy, telecommunications, advanced manufacturing, and national security4.
Mr. Yurik further commented: "We believe our Company's investments are well-positioned to capitalize on this evolving landscape. Our royalty portfolio leverages North America's rich mineral resources that are being developed to contribute to a secure and sustainable supply chain for critical minerals.
"For example, the presence of germanium and gallium at the Middle Tennessee Zinc Mine in Tennessee, U.S., positions it to be a potential supplier of these minerals when it re-commences production. Additionally, our graphite royalty assets in Canada, Australia, and Madagascar not only mitigate risks associated with geopolitical tensions but also align with global efforts to develop alternative sources of energy that use graphite heavily.
"As this energy transition continues around the world, we believe the demand for critical minerals will continue to rise. Our strategy of focusing on projects located in North America and other safe jurisdictions has better positioned several of our assets to receive support from both investors and governments as they prioritize development and production."
1https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-export-controls-are-curbing-critical-mineral-shipments-world-2025-04-20/
2https://source.benchmarkminerals.com/article/china-tightens-graphite-export-controls-to-the-us
3https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2025/04/18/white-house-cuts-red-tape-for-us-critical-minerals/
4https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/ensuring-national-security-and-economic-resilience-through-section-232-actions-on-processed-critical-minerals-and-derivative-products/
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.
Company Contact
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
https://www.electricroyalties.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.
03 March
Electric Royalties
Investor Insight
Electric Royalties is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the clean energy transition with a diversified, low-risk portfolio of high-value royalties that offer sustained growth and cash flow potential, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC,OTCQB:ELECF) is an innovative royalty company offering investors exposure to the clean energy transition through its growing portfolio of clean energy metal royalties. The company stands out as the only fully diversified royalty firm in the space, holding 42 royalties across nine key clean energy metals, ensuring strategic access to the growing electrification and renewable energy industries.
The company’s strategy for shareholder value growth is centered on acquiring royalties in safe jurisdictions (primarily, the US and Canada) and focusing on properties with near-term production potential. This approach ensures steady cash flow generation while reducing operational risks. The company’s current royalty portfolio consists of assets that are either in production, advanced stage projects or exploration assets, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential.
The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui Copper Mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
This collective expertise within Electric Royalties' management and advisory teams ensures a strategic and well-governed approach to capitalizing on opportunities in the clean energy metals sector.
Company Highlights
- Electric Royalties is the only royalty company that is fully diversified in clean energy metals, with royalties on nine different metals, including copper, lithium, manganese, nickel and vanadium.
- Electric Royalties currently holds 42 total royalties across clean energy metals, with 18 additional optioned properties that could be converted into future royalties.
- The company’s portfolio includes assets that are in production or near-term production, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential. The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui copper mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
- The company prioritizes low-risk mining jurisdictions, with most of its assets located in Canada and the United States.
- Led by CEO Brendan Yurik, the leadership team brings extensive expertise in royalty acquisitions, mine financing and strategic growth.
Key Royalties
Punitaqui Copper Mine (Producing) – Chile
The Punitaqui Mining Complex includes the copper processing plant that is currently permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month. (Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.)
The Punitaqui copper mine is a producing asset operated by Battery Mineral Resources, on which Electric Royalties holds a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty (GRR). Located in the Coquimbo Region of Chile, the mine benefits from four satellite copper deposits, strong infrastructure, and established processing facilities.
The mine is permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month of processing capacity, with regional exploration potential that could further extend its operational life and increase production.
Authier Lithium Project (Pre-production) – Canada
The Authier lithium project is a key lithium asset in Quebec, Canada, operated by Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent gross metal royalty (GMR) on part of the deposit. This project is a major component of Sayona's integration plan with North American Lithium (NAL), which commenced production in early 2023. Authier is expected to provide a stable supply of lithium for North America's growing EV battery industry, aligning with the push for localized supply chains.
Battery Hill Manganese Project (Prefeasibility Stage) – Canada
The Battery Hill manganese project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, is an advanced-stage project operated by Manganese X Energy. Electric Royalties holds a 2 percent GMR on the project, which is currently undergoing a prefeasibility study. The asset is well-positioned to support the growing demand for high-purity manganese, a critical component in EV batteries and energy storage technologies. Recent metallurgical testing has demonstrated strong recovery rates, further increasing its economic potential.
Mont Sorcier Vanadium Project (Feasibility & Permitting) – Canada
The Mont Sorcier vanadium project, located in Quebec, Canada, is operated by Cerrado Gold. Electric Royalties holds a 1 percent GMR on this project, which is undergoing a feasibility study and permitting process. Mont Sorcier is a large iron-vanadium deposit, with the potential to provide a stable supply of vanadium for steel production and emerging battery technologies. With increasing demand for vanadium redox flow batteries, this project is poised for long-term strategic importance.
Zonia Copper Project (Expanded Resource & Feasibility) – USA
The Zonia copper project, located in Arizona, USA, is operated by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent GRR on Zonia, with an option to add 1 percent GRR on Zonia North. Zonia is an oxide copper deposit with near-surface, leachable ore, making it a low-cost, open-pit mining opportunity. The project has undergone resource expansion, and a feasibility study is targeted for completion in 2025. Given the strong US push for domestic copper production, Zonia is well-positioned to benefit from critical minerals policies supporting infrastructure and electrification efforts.
Key Catalysts for 2025
- Production milestones at Punitaqui copper mine
- Advancements in feasibility studies for Mont Sorcier and Zonia Copper
- New royalty acquisitions focused on near-production assets
Management Team
Brendan Yurik – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Appointed as CEO in July 2019 and president in June 2020, Brendan Yurik brings more than five years of leadership to Electric Royalties. He directly owns approximately 3.29 percent of the company's shares, reflecting his commitment to the company's success.
Luqman Khan – Chief Financial Officer
Serving as CFO since July 2019, Luqman Khan oversees the company's financial operations, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strategic financial planning.
David Gaunt – Chief Geoscientist
With a focus on computer-based deposit modeling and quantification, David Gaunt has been instrumental in advancing projects worldwide. His expertise enhances Electric Royalties' ability to assess and manage its diverse portfolio of royalties.
Marchand Snyman – Co-founder and Independent Chairman
With a tenure of more than four years, Marchand Snyman chairs the governance and nominating committees, bringing a wealth of experience in corporate oversight and strategic direction.
Robert Schafer – Independent Director
Appointed in November 2020, Robert Schafer brings more than 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration and mining, enhancing the board's technical and strategic capabilities.
Craig Lindsay - Director
Craig Lindsay has 30 years’ experience in corporate finance, investment banking, and business development. He was the managing director of Arbutus Grove Capital and CEO of Lonestar Lithium. Most recently, Lindsay was the founder, president, and CEO of Otis Gold until its sale to Excellon Resources in April 2020. He is a director of Revolve Renewable Power, Excellon Resources, VR Resources and Silver North Resources.
Stefan Gleason - Director
Stefan Gleason is the president, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. Gleason is also the managing director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
10 April
More Drilling on Globex's Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property
Key Highlights
- SF24-96 : 12.5m @ 13.62% MnO from 41.5m and 13.3m @ 14.9% MnO
- SF24-98 : 72.6m @ 11.29% MnO from 11m, including 42.1m @ 13.3% MnO
- SF24-99 : 32m @ 15.7% MnO from 5m
- SF24-101 : 16m @ 13% MnO from 8m, and 51.5m @ 12.57% MnO from 136m
- SF24-102 : 24.2m @ 9.3% MnO from 6.8m, 16.8m @ 10.89% MnO from 53.4m, and 35.6m @ 14.6% MnO from 87.2m
- SF24-103 : 32m @ 11.6% MnO from 27m
- SF24-105 : 20.2m @ 11.2% MnO from 81m
All drill holes were inclined at -45 degrees , with true thickness estimated at 65-80% of the reported core lengths. Core logging and sampling followed industry-standard protocols, including a QA/QC program with Certified Standards, blanks, and duplicates, comprising 5% of total samples. Sample intervals averaged 2 metres.
Initial half-core samples were collected by Company personnel and sent to the Actlabs prep lab in Fredericton, New Brunswick, before being forwarded to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for XRF-Fusion Whole Rock Analysis (Code 4C). Actlabs is an accredited laboratory.
Manganese X's news release was reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Manganese X, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines for mineral project disclosure.
The holes were focused on infill and expansion drilling to upgrade Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories supporting an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway by Mercator Geosciences. The Manganese X Energy Corp. press release is available on the Manganese X website .
Considering the current worldwide economic situation and the need for Canada to source its own critical minerals both for domestic use and export, the Battery Hill manganese deposit is well positioned for the future.
The Manganese X mission as stated "is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost."
Completed Drilling Program – Manganese X Energy Corp .
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
|We Seek Safe Harbour.
|Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
| CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For further information, contact:
| Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/150e1250-2996-4d1c-80ee-18c346772b7c
18 December 2023
Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."
Mr. Gleason commented: "I'm excited to join the Electric Royalties board and continue helping build out the Company's portfolio of accretive royalty assets. I have high confidence in not only the ability of management to execute on its pipeline of royalty origination and acquisition opportunities but also in management's careful stewardship of shareholder interests.
"The royalty model is a superior, lower-risk way of investing in the resource space as compared to mining companies, and I'm encouraged that Electric Royalties still faces very little competition when deploying capital into production of these nine targeted battery metals."
Mr. Gleason is President, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. He is also Managing Director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Mr. Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
07 December 2023
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.
"This release concludes approximately 60 updates across our 22-royalty portfolio this year. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to another year of growth."
Highlights since the Company's previous update on November 1, 2023:
- Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On November 21, 2023, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced an updated mineral resource estimate under the JORC code for the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, ahead of its planned preliminary economic assessment. The updated estimate encompasses North Aubry and South Aubry - two deposits situated within the Aubry complex at Seymour Lake. At North Aubry, Green Technology Metals reported a 17% increase in the indicated resource to 6.1 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 1.25% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), and also reported an inferred resource of 2.1 Mt at 0.8% Li 2 O. The resource at South Aubry stands at 2.0 Mt at 0.6% Li 2 O using a 0.2% lithium oxide cut-off. 1 Green Technology Metals used results from 47 drill holes over 15,210 meters (m) of drilling to estimate the updated mineral resource.
Green Technology Metals anticipates further growth to the resource as drilling continues at both the North and South Aubry deposits with a planned 58-hole program over 7,736 m.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate.
- Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announced its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to provide project financing support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec. Further to this, Cerrado announced on November 21, 2023 that it has appointed the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the Mont Sorcier financing. TD was appointed due to its longstanding relationship with the UKEF and competitive terms for the project financing.
The UKEF-backed facility is expected to be for up to US$598 million on a non-recourse project financing basis for a total tenor of 11 years. The funding is envisioned to cover 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier Project.
While the conclusion of project financing remains subject to the completion of a bankable feasibility study, an environmental impact assessment, the granting of construction permits, among other requirements, the appointment of the MLA represents a significant milestone for Mont Sorcier's project financing. Cerrado continues to advance the feasibility study and the environmental impact assessment. The feasibility study is targeted for completion in H2 2024 after which the next phase of the financing process will commence, comprising a formal due diligence period before a final binding offer and documentation.
- Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On October 30, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX:BUR) ("Burley") announced it has drilled four holes as part of an expected 3,000 to 4,000-m drilling program at the Chubb North prospect at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada.
Diamond drill core assay results from the Chubb Central prospect have extended the known strike length of spodumene mineralization, while confirming continuity and consistency of the mineralized zone. This mineralized zone remains open to the north and south, and at depth. New pegmatite intersections indicate potential for parallel repetitions, both west and east of the main dyke, supporting further exploration drilling.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported geochemical and drill results.
- Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On November 13, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") provided an update on the provisional suspension of the section C permit for the Penouta Mine in Spain reported in its news release dated October 20, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Strategic submitted an appeal of the suspension to the Administrative Court of the High Court of Justice of Galicia. It also advised that "Since filing the Appeal, the local mining authority Xunta de Galicia has requested that the Company refrain from continuing conducting mineral exploitation operations at the Penouta Project until the Appeal is decided."
Following the suspension, Strategic received the support of local workers through demonstrations totalling more than 1,000 people, as well as the support of the Workers' Commission, the largest trade union in Spain, along with unions representing the Penouta Mine workers. Additionally, the regional government of Galicia, the mayors of Viana do Bolo, A Veiga and Vilariño de Conso, industry associations such as the Galician Aggregates Association, the professional associations of mining engineers and geologists, and the Mining Chamber, as well as councillors and deputies from political parties have voiced their displeasure with the suspension.
On November 15, 2023, Strategic reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the third quarter included 209 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine, a 1% increase compared to Q3 2022. Strategic achieved record sales of 234 tonnes of concentrates and 158 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 23% for both figures compared to the same period in 2022.
- Graphmada Graphite Mine (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On October 26, 2023, Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) ("Greenwing") provided an update on the Graphmada Mining Complex in Madagascar. While under active care and maintenance since 2020, the plant and infrastructure have remained in good condition. Process plant maintenance has focused on key equipment, ball mills, motors and pumps. Flotation cells will require replacement upon restart.
Greenwing claims the increased mineral resource base (as reported in Electric Royalties' July 21, 2022 news release) could be capable of supporting potential higher production volumes, and plans to capitalize on the progress achieved to date by seeking a strategic partner to assist in the development of a large-scale operation. Greenwing also sees the proposed revised mining code in Madagascar as positive news aimed at increasing mining activity.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
About Electric Royalties Ltd .
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.comand at otcmarkets.com.
Green Technology Metals Limited news release titled "Seymour Resource Confidence Increased Ahead of Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated November 21, 2023, Appendix A: JORC Code 2012, Table 1. The Seymour Mineral Resource is reported using open-pit mining constraints. The open-pit Mineral Resource is only the portion of the resource that is constrained within a US$4,000 / t SC6 optimised shell and above a 0.2% lithium oxide (Li2O) cut-off grade. The optimised open pit shell was generated using: $4/t mining cost, $15.19/t processing costs, mining loss of 5% with no mining dilution, 55 degree pit slope angles, 75% product recovery. The 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above 0.2% Li2O cut-off. The cut-off is based on lowest potential grade at which a saleable product might be extracted using a conventional DMS and / or flotation plant and employing a TOMRA Xray sorter (or equivalent) on the plant feed. A number of pegmatites outcrop at surface thus the mineral resource is likely to be extracted using a conventional drill and blast, haul and dump mining fleet.
08 November 2023
Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital
The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.
Loans drawn under the Credit Facility bear interest ("Interest") at a floating rate (United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate as published by the New York Federal Reserve ("SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the maturity date (the "Maturity Date"). At the discretion of the Lender, loaned amounts plus accrued Interest are convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the principal amount of loans at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share (the "Conversion Price"); and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under TSXV policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior TSXV approval, per share. Disinterested shareholder approval will be required for any Conversion that results in the Lender holding more than 20% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company.
The Conversion Price for the Drawdown is C$0.50 and the Conversion Price for the Previous Drawdown is C$0.50, and as a result a total of 1,000,000 common shares and 2,100,000 common shares of the Company are issuable on conversion thereof, respectively.
The Maturity Date of the Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown under the Credit Facility is January 12, 2026. The Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown are subject to final TSXV approval.
The Credit Facility was considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") at the time the Credit Facility was agreed to. The Credit Facility was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of Credit Facility did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
06 November 2023
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.
"This acquisition covers lithium properties in Eastern Canada and could not come at a better time - the U.S. is experiencing an electric vehicle (EV) battery boom, with a record US$82 billion of investment announced to build 96 EV, electric battery, and battery recycling plants across the country1. The lithium properties of Eastern Canada are strategically located in close proximity to the U.S. battery belt that stretches from the northeast to the southeast of the country2. Canadian-sourced lithium is expected to play an important role in the EV battery supply chain, especially since the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes lithium sourced from Canada.
"We anticipate that this acquisition will bolster our cash generation over the next three years, as 101 properties are under option agreements with third parties with option payments of approximately C$6 million scheduled over that period. Thanks to the recently announced enlarged credit facility commitment from Gleason & Sons LLC, the family office of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason, Electric Royalties is well positioned to seize the potential opportunity to significantly grow the size of our royalty portfolio."
Overview of Lithium Portfolio
The portfolio consists of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada, primarily in the province of Ontario. 101 properties are currently being explored by third parties pursuant to option agreements and, to the extent such properties are successfully explored and developed, have the potential to result in royalties payable to Electric Royalties by the optionee of the applicable properties. The Company anticipates that the portfolio of properties will yield option payments to the Company of approximately C$1.4 million in 2024, C$2 million in 2025, and C$2.7 million in 2026, for a total of approximately C$6 million over the next three years, subject to the optioned properties remaining optioned.
Electric Royalties would retain its ownership interest in any properties that are not ultimately transferred to an optionee.
The properties cover prospective land on the same geological trends of, and surrounding major lithium discoveries in Ontario. Six of 24 developed lithium prospects in Ontario with reported reserves or resources are located in the vicinity of these properties3. Several of these properties are adjacent to Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Lithium Project (on which Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% net smelter royalty interest) that hosts the Aubry deposits. The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is road-accessible year-round and is envisioned as a central processing facility with the potential to add production from other deposits in the area. Green Technology Metals is currently pursuing a vertically integrated strategy with multiple mine and processing hubs supplying a central lithium conversion facility that would be built in Thunder Bay, Ontario4.
Several other properties in the portfolio flank Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark projects. PAK contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second-largest known resource in North America by size5.
Currently, Canada hosts the sixth-highest lithium reserves of any country, yet 2022 production totaled an estimated 500 tonnes - an amount dwarfed by global lithium powerhouses such as Chile and Australia6. The underdeveloped hard-rock lithium deposits in Canada are hosted in pegmatites containing a lithium-bearing mineral known as spodumene. Lithium hosted in spodumene provides producers with greater flexibility as it can be processed into either lithium hydroxide (mainly used in high-density electric vehicle (EV) batteries) or lithium carbonate7. It also offers faster processing times and is higher quality than lithium extracted from brine as spodumene typically contains higher lithium content7. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites are often hosted in metavolcanic or metasedimentary rocks adjacent to granitic intrusions8. Many of the world's largest occurrences are found in Archean or Paleoproterozoic orogens -geological environments underlying approximately two-thirds of Ontario9.
Proposed Transaction Terms
The Company will make a C$75,000 cash payment to the Vendor in consideration for entering into an exclusivity period ending March 28, 2024, in order to perform due diligence on the portfolio of lithium properties.
Acquisition terms:
- The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and make a cash payment (the sum of C$3,000,000 less the (i) exclusivity fee and (ii) the amount of certain payments received by the Vendors under any earn-in, option, royalty or similar agreement on or after January 1, 2024) on closing of the Transaction ("Closing");
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 12-month anniversary of the Closing; and
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the Closing.
Completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including: the satisfactory completion of due diligence; board approval; the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; and the negotiation of definitive documentation.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
1https://twitter.com/SecGranholm/status/1625294427592830976
2 https://electrek.co/2022/10/13/us-ev-battery-belt/
3https://mndm.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=66ee0efe4d3c4816963737dbdb890708
4 Green Technology Metals news release dated October 9, 2023
5 Frontier Lithium news release dated September 25, 2023
6 https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/lithium-in-the-world-1.6841339
7https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-worlds-largest-lithium-producers/
8 USGS Mineral-Deposit Model for Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum Pegmatites; Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-O; By Dwight C. Bradley, Andrew D. McCauley, and Lisa M. Stillings
9https://www.ontario.ca/page/about-ontario
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
2h
Microbial Mining? Endolith Makes Copper Recovery Breakthrough with Bioleaching Tech
Endolith has reported a major advance in copper extraction as it pushes the frontiers of microbial science.
In collaboration with BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) innovation arm, Think & Act Differently (TAD), and mining accelerator Unearthed, the critical minerals platform startup has successfully demonstrated that its proprietary microbes can significantly improve copper recoveries from low-grade sulfide ores.
Tested under simulated field conditions, Endolith’s bioleaching process outperformed conventional heap-leaching methods, unlocking potential in mineralized waste once considered too low-grade to process economically.
The breakthrough underscores the mining industry's growing interest in biotech-driven solutions to recover critical minerals, reduce waste and enhance sustainability in the resource sector.
Endolith’s innovation couldn’t come at a more pivotal time. Copper is the backbone of the energy transition, vital for electric vehicles, renewable power grids, data centers and defense systems.
According to S&P Global, worldwide copper demand is on track to double by 2035, hitting 50 million metric tons per year — enough to build 600 million electric vehicles. But supply isn’t keeping up. Ore grades have dropped 40 percent since 1991, and 70 percent of known reserves are trapped in low-grade or hard-to-process deposits.
Enter Endolith. By using bioengineered microbes and a processing system optimized with artificial intelligence, it can extract copper from previously uneconomic ore, slashing both environmental impact and costs.
How Endolith's process works
Endolith’s copper extraction system uses a three-phase biohydrometallurgical process tailored for low-grade ores. It begins with microbial diagnostics to map existing activity in heap leach systems.
Specialized microbes are then introduced via on-site biohatcheries to enhance copper recovery.
A cloud-based platform continuously monitors and adapts microbial performance, maximizing efficiency and yield while reducing environmental impact.
"This demonstrates what’s possible when the world’s oldest miners (microbes) go to work on one of today’s biggest challenges,” Dr. Liz Dennett, CEO of Endolith, said in a press release. "Working with the support from the TAD program, we've proven a solution that unlocks Not for release vast copper resources in a scalable, low-impact manner, one that helps secure critical mineral supply chains for decades to come.”
The company's copper test work focused on primary sulfide ores with less than 1 percent chalcopyrite and pyrite, materials it says are notoriously tough to process.
Endolith is also working to expand its proprietary processes to include lithium and rare earths recovery.
19h
Rae Copper Project delivers further high-grade mineralisation with 63m @ 2.23% Copper
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce further assay results from the recent reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada.
- Further assays from Danvers confirm a shallow, high grade copper system that remains open at depth and along strike
- Drilling continues to prove, previously unknown and untested, extensions to high grade mineralisation
- Highlights from DAN25002:
- 63m @ 2.23% Cu & 7.1g/t silver (Ag) from 9.14m, including a high-grade intercept of 15m @ 5% Cu & 16.9g/t Ag from 18.29m
- DAN25004 returned two significant copper intervals:
- 38m @ 1% Cu & 1.89g/t Ag from 7.62m, and
- 72m @ 1.08% Cu & 4.22g/t Ag from 62.48m, including a high-grade intercept of 14m @ 2.32% Cu from 106.68m
- Pre collar drilling at Hulk is complete, ready for an upcoming diamond drilling campaign
- The Company is advancing discussions with its contracting partners to undertake targeted airborne geophysical surveys at Danvers across the 9.1km target fault zone and to also utilise the proven down hole electromagnetic survey across the broader Rae project which will support and help target these future campaigns
- Further assays to come pending release from the laboratory
“Assays from Rae continue to exceed expectations: 175m @ 2.5% Cu, 58m @ 3.08% Cu, 52m @ 1.16% Cu and now further significant intercepts of 63m @ 2.23% Cu and 72m @ 1.08%. These high-grade intercepts from surface are rare in the exploration world as explorers over recent times have had to go deeper and deeper to identify additional copper resources.
Being the first mover into this highly prospective location, after more than a decade of inactivity due to political constraints – securing the licences organically and now having undertaken our first drill program, positions us well both for future work programmes and facilitate further discoveries.
We are not surprised by the increased attention into the broader region by many players. Infrastructure enhancements at Yellowknife and increased activity along the north-west passage provide far easier access than in previous decades when the last serious exploration was undertaken.
More recently we have seen increased state and federal conversations around road and port infrastructure development in this area to support regional development. Logistics that will positively impact the Rae Project. Given the project area is less than 80km by road to the deep-water port of Kugluktuk, these results will surely focus the spotlight on the development opportunities and benefits to the local and regional stakeholders.
The Rae Project area has the potential to help meet the global production void through proper systematic assessment of this underexplored copper landholding and we continue to look forward to updating shareholders with the next round of results as they come to hand over the coming weeks.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
12 May
Finlay Minerals Appoints an Executive Chairman, President & CEO, and Vice President, Corporate Development
finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Robert F. Brown as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Ilona Barakso Lindsay as President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Brown and Ms. Lindsay formerly held the positions of President & CEO, and Vice President Corporate Relations, respectively. Both Mr. Brown and Ms. Lindsay also continue to be directors of Finlay.
The Company is further pleased to announce the appointment and to welcome Susan Flasha as Vice President, Corporate Development. Ms. Flasha has held positions with Brixton Metals in Corporate Development and as Senior Geologist where she established partnerships with BHP Group Ltd. and Eldorado Gold Corp., and Pretium Resources as Senior Project Geologist for the Brucejack Mine and Bowser Regional Exploration program. Ms. Flasha holds a Master of Science degree in Geological Sciences from Queen's University.
Gord Steblin continues as Chief Financial Officer and Wade Barnes as Vice President, Exploration of the Company. The Company recognizes and thanks them both for their continued efforts and support as we advance Finlay.
About finlay minerals ltd.
Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.
Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board & Director
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
09 May
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Group Eleven Surges 69 Percent on Assay Results
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
The US Federal Reserve met on Tuesday (May 6) and Wednesday (May 7) for the third time in 2025. Ultimately, the committee decided to maintain its benchmark rate in the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range that was last set in November 2024.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell cited balance in the central bank’s dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment, but noted that the Trump administration's tariffs have been more aggressive than anticipated. This was a prime factor in the Fed's rate decision — officials are waiting for more data on how tariffs will affect inflation and employment.
On Thursday (May 8), the White House announced a trade deal with the UK. Although initial details of the deal were limited, what was provided indicates the UK will reduce or eliminate non-tariff barriers for US products and companies.
Among them are provisions for improved access to the UK market for US farmers and cattle ranchers and an increase in US ethanol exports. In exchange, the US will ease tariffs on British auto imports, with the first 100,000 vehicles being taxed at the 10 percent reciprocal rate and 25 percent on any additional vehicles.
Additionally, new negotiations will be held for an alternative arrangement to tariffs on steel and aluminum products from the UK. However, the deal does not remove the 10% reciprocal tariffs on any imports from the UK.
North of the border, Statistics Canada released its April labor force survey on Friday (May 9). The data showed little change in employment throughout the month, with just 7,500 jobs added to the workforce. Meanwhile, the employment rate declined 0.1 percent to 60.8 percent and the unemployment rate ticked up 0.2 percent to 6.9 percent.
The biggest increase of 37,000 new jobs was owed to the hiring of temporary workers related to the recent federal election. The next highest gains were in the finance, insurance and real estate sector, where 24,000 workers were added. The biggest losses were felt in manufacturing, which declined by 31,000 workers, and wholesale and retail trade, which shed 27,000 workers.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, major indexes were mixed at the end of the week.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) gained 1.46 percent during the week to close at 25,357.74 on Friday, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) moved up 3.57 percent to 683.4 and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) falling 0.41 percent to 119.12.
US equities were flat this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) flat gaining 0.08 percent to close at 5,659.90, the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) gaining 0.67 percent to 20,061.45 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) rising 0.18 percent to 41,249.37.
The gold price strengthened in the middle of the week but remained off recent highs, but still managed to post a 2.72 percent gain, closing out Friday at US$3,328.93.
The silver price was also up, rising 2.38 percent during the period to US$32.76.
In base metals, the COMEX copper price was flat, falling just 0.64 percent over the week to US$4.66 per pound. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) rose 2.18 percent to close at 531.54.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
1. Group Eleven Resources (TSXV:ZNG)
Weekly gain: 69.44 percent
Market cap: C$53.2 million
Share price: C$0.305
Group Eleven Resources is an exploration company working to advance its flagship PG West zinc, lead, copper and silver project in the Republic of Ireland. The wholly owned asset consists of 22 prospecting licenses covering 650 square kilometers and hosts the main Ballywire prospect, which was discovered in 2022.
Shares in Group Eleven gained this past week after an exploration announcement on Thursday.
The company reported assay results from four holes at Ballywire, with one highlighted copper and silver result recording grades of 1.46 percent copper and 356 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver over 19.9 meters.
It includes an intersection of 3.72 percent copper and 838 g/t silver over 6.4 meters.
It also reported an additional zinc, lead and silver hole with grades of 3.1 percent zinc, 1.4 percent lead and 22 g/t silver over 47.1 meters, which included an intersection of 7.7 percent zinc, 3.2 percent lead and 57 g/t silver over 12.9 meters.
2. Element 29 Resources (TSXV:ECU)
Weekly gain: 66.67 percent
Market cap: C$61.62 million
Share price: C$0.50
Element 29 Resources is an exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of projects in Peru.
Its primary projects consist of the Elida copper-molybdenum-silver project in West-Central Peru and the Flor de Cobre project in the Southern Peruvian copper belt. The Elida site is composed of 29 concessions covering 19,749 hectares and hosts five distinct exploration targets within a 2.5 by 2.5 kilometer alteration system.
A September 2022 resource estimate shows an inferred resource of 321.7 million metric tons (MT) containing 2.24 billion pounds of copper at a grade of 0.32 percent, 205.7 million pounds of molybdenum at a grade of 0.03 percent and 27 million ounces of silver at 2.61 percent.
The company’s less explored Flor de Cobre project is composed of 11 mining concessions and one mining claim covering 3,135 hectares. The company announced in March that it received environmental permitting for the site and would be partnering with the GlobeTrotters Resource Group, which discovered Elida, on exploration at For de Cobre.
Shares of Element 29 posted gains this week, but the company did not share any news.
3. Giant Mining (CSE:BFG)
Weekly gain: 56.1 percent
Market cap: C$18.48 million
Share price: C$0.32
Giant Mining is an exploration company working to advance its Majuba Hill District copper, silver and gold project north of Reno, Nevada. The site consists of 403 federal lode mining claims and four private property parcels that cover an area of 3,919 hectares. Mining at the property took place between 1900 and 1950, resulting in the production of 2.8 million pounds of copper, 184,000 ounces of silver and 5,800 ounces of gold.
Extensive exploration work has been carried out at Majuba Hill, with 89,930 feet being drilled since 2007.
The most recent news from the project includes a pair of releases this week.
First, on Wednesday, the company announced that it has completed four of the five planned drill holes in its 2025 exploration program, with one of the samples sent to the lab for analysis.
The second release came on Thursday, when Giant announced that it has begun drilling the final hole of the program and expected to reach a depth of 1,000 feet. The company said the current program was designed with artificial intelligence to expand the known zones of copper mineralization and advance the project toward a mineral resource estimate.
4. PPX Mining (TSXV: PPX)
Weekly gain: 55.56 percent
Market cap: C$44.58 million
Share price: C$0.07
PPX Mining is a precious metals company that is focused on its Igor project, which contains the operating Callanquitas underground mine, located in the Otuzco province of Northern Peru.
An updated resource estimate for Callanquitas released by the company in January 2024 shows measured and indicated amounts as oxides of 81,090 ounces of gold and 2.9 million ounces of silver. The inferred resource as sulfides stands at 34,450 gold equivalent ounces at 4.63 g/t gold equivalent.
In a prefeasibility study for Igor, which was amended in January 2022, the company indicates that the 1,300 hectare site previously hosted small-scale mining operations and holds a 50 MT per day gold-processing plant from the 1980s. In November 2024, PPX announced that it had started construction of a 350 MT per day carbon-in-leach and flotation plant that will be used to process oxide and sulfide ore from Callanquitas.
The latest construction update came on March 26, when the company said major plant equipment was ready to ship from China. The equipment includes crushing plant units, metal detectors, ball mills and flotation cells. The company has not provided a further update on the timeline for when the shipments would arrive on site.
The most recent news from PPX came on Monday (May 5), when it announced that it had closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement. The terms of the funding will see the company issue 17.83 million shares for gross proceeds of C$802,303. Funding raised will be used for further exploration of Callanquitas and general working capital.
5. Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$11.97 million
Share price: C$0.03
Triumph Gold is an explorer and developer advancing projects in the Yukon and BC, Canada.
Its three properties in the Yukon are all within the Dawson Range and consist of its flagship Freegold Mountain project, which has 20 identified mineral resources hosting gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead and zinc deposits; the Tad/Toro copper, gold and molybdenum project; and the Big Creek copper and gold project.
Triumph's property in Northern BC is called Andalusite Peak.
The most recent update from the company came on Wednesday, when it announced it has refined its exploration focus on geochemical surveys and detailed geological mapping at the Andalusite Peak project, as well as defining new targets at Freegold Mountain. Additionally, the company said it has engaged Independent Trading Group to provide market-making services and enhance the liquidity of common shares.
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many mining companies are listed on the TSX and TSXV?
As of February 2025, there were 1,572 companies listed on the TSXV, 905 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,859 companies, with 181 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
08 May
7 Copper ETFs and ETNs
There’s more than one way to invest in copper. In addition to buying shares of copper stocks, investors can gain exposure through copper exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or copper exchange-traded notes (ETNs).
For the uninitiated, ETFs are securities that trade like stocks on an exchange, but track an index, commodity, bonds or a basket of assets like an index fund. In the case of base metal copper, there are various options — an ETF can track specific groups of copper-focused companies, as well as copper futures contracts or even physical copper.
ETNs also track an underlying asset and trade like stocks on an exchange, but they are more like bonds — they are unsecured debt notes issued by an institution, and can be held to maturity or bought and sold at will. The main disadvantage to be aware of is that investors risk total default if an ETN’s underwriter goes bankrupt.
The copper outlook is strong as demand rises and concerns about supply increase as the energy transition gains traction. This has caused many investors to wonder how to take advantage of the potential in the copper market.
Here the Investing News Network presents six copper ETFs and one copper ETN that may be worth considering. All data was current as of May 5, 2025. Read on to learn more about these vehicles.
1. Global X Copper Miners ETF (ARCA:COPX)
Assets under management: US$2.09 billion
The Global X Copper Miners ETF tracks the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index, which covers copper exploration companies, developers and producers. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.65 percent.
The fund currently has 39 holdings, with the top three companies being First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF).
2. United States Copper Index Fund (ARCA:CPER)
Assets under management: US$162.94 million
The United States Copper Index Fund aims to give investors exposure to a portfolio of copper futures without using a commodity futures account. It has an expense ratio of 1.04 percent.
The fund tracks the performance of the SummerHaven Copper Index Total Return (INDEXNYSEGIS:SCITR), which is calculated based on certain copper futures contracts selected on a monthly basis.
3. Sprott Physical Copper Trust (TSX:COP.U,OTCQX:SPHCF)
Assets under management: US$96.59 million
A relatively new ETF, the Sprott Physical Copper Trust was established in July 2024 and is one of the first funds to be based around physical copper. The fund has an expense ratio of 2.03 percent.
As of the start of May 2025, the fund held 10,157 metric tons of copper worth US$96.59 million.
4. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP)
Assets under management: US$50.63 million
The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF tracks the STOXX Global Copper and Metals Mining Index, which is composed of public companies primarily engaged in copper and metal mining. It has an expense ratio of 0.47 percent.
The fund represents a global portfolio of 41 copper companies. Its top three holdings are Grupo Mexico (OTC Pink:GMBXF,BMV:GMEXICOB), BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Freeport McMoRan.
5. Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP)
Assets under management: US$23.65 million
Sprott Asset Management bills its Sprott Copper Miners ETF as "the only pure-play ETF focused on large-, mid- and small-cap copper mining companies that are providing a critical mineral necessary for the clean energy transition."
It came to market in March 2024, and has an expense ratio of 0.65 percent.
The fund is made up of a portfolio of 49 companies and has a market cap of US$279 billion; it is rebalanced twice a year in June and December. The fund's top three holdings are Freeport-McMoRan, Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) and Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF).
6. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ)
Assets under management: US$12.6 million
Launched in February 2023, the Sprott Junior Copper Miners is a pure-play ETF that, as its name suggests, is focused on small-cap copper miners. It has an expense ratio of 0.76 percent.
The fund consists of 40 companies, and its top three holdings are Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM,NYSEAMERICAN:NAK), Solaris Resources (TSX:SLS,NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) and Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM).
Like Sprott's other copper fund on this list, COPJ is rebalanced twice a year in June and December.
7. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (OTC Pink:JJCTF)
Assets under management: US$6.9 million
The iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN provides exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return. According to Barclays (LSE:BARC), the note "reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper." It is tied to the high-grade copper futures contract available on the Comex and carries an expense ratio of 0.75 percent.
Unlike an ETF, an ETN does not own the underlying asset. Instead, an ETN functions in the same way as an uninsured bond. Investopedia states that investors take their profits when they sell the note or it reaches maturity.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, own shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals.
Keep reading...Show less
08 May
Empire Metals
Investor Insight
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Overview
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Board and Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
Carrie Pritchard – Environmental Manager
Carrie brings over 20 years of international experience in environmental management, project development, regulatory approvals, and impact assessment. Her expertise spans mine closure and reclamation, stakeholder engagement, and the remediation of contaminated sites. She has led projects across Australia (Western Australia and Victoria) and New Zealand and has also contributed to initiatives in Malawi and Greenland.
David Parker – Commercial Manager
David Parker brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets, with a strong focus on the mining, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles as director and company secretary for several ASX-listed companies, providing strategic leadership and commercial oversight across diverse corporate environments.
Keep reading...Show less
