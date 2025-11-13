China Gold International Resources Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results - Record High Quarterly Net Profit in Two Consecutive Quarters

(TheNewswire)
VA NCOU VE R, November 13 202 5 TheNewswire - C h i n a G o l d I n t e rn a ti o na l R es o u r c es C o rp . L t d . ( T S X : C G G; H KE X : 2099 ) (" C h i n a G o ld I n t e r na t i ona l R es o u r c e s " o r t h e " C o m p a n y " ) report s financial and operational results for the three months (" Q 3 " or " third quarter ") and nine months (" nine months ") ended September 30, 202 5 . This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Financial Statements, Notes to the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A ").
For detailed information, please read the Company's Financial Statements and MD&A which are available on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
202 5 THIRD QUARTER OPERATION AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Revenue increased by 36% to US$345.0 million from US$254.6 million for the same period in 2024.
-
Mine operating earnings of US$197.0 million, increased by US$150.2 million from mine operating earnings of US$46.8 million for the same period in 2024.
-
Net profit of US$142.3 million increased by US$114.4 million from US$27.9 million for the same period in 2024, achieving new records for the highest quarterly net profit in two consecutive quarters.
-
Cash flow from operation of US$234.7 million, increased from US$156.2 million for the same period in 2024.
-
Total gold production decreased by 18% to 41,150 ounces from 50,160 ounces for the same period in 2024.
-
Total copper production was 42.3 million pounds (approximately 19,204 tonnes) an increase from 38.3 million pounds (approximately 17,361 tonnes) for the same period in 2024.
202 5 NINE MONTHS OPERATION AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
-
Revenue increased by 100% to US$925.4 million from US$463.1 million for the same period in 2024.
-
Mine operating earnings of US$474.1 million, increased by US$409.3 million from US$ 64.8 million for the same period in 2024.
-
Net profit of US$344.6 million increased by US$347.6 million from net loss of US$3.0 million for the same period in 2024.
-
Cash flow from operation of US$569.6 million, increased from US$244.2 million for the same period in 2024.
-
Total gold production increased by 27% to 129,350 ounces from 102,245 ounces for the same period in 2024.
-
Total copper production was 119.3 million pounds (approximately 54,127 tonnes) an increase from 61.5 million pounds (approximately 27,909 tonnes) for the same period in 2024.
The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chenguang Hou, stated, "We achieved record-high net profits in two consecutive quarters, reaching the highest level to date. This not only validates the foresight behind our strategic decision-making, but also demonstrates a marked improvement in operational efficiency. Building on our team's relentless dedication and pursuit of excellence, China Gold International will capitalize on upcoming opportunities to sustain our leadership in the industry and further enhance our market value."
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).
For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.