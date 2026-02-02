China Gold International Resources Provides 2026 Annual Production Guidance

(TheNewswire)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.

VANCOUVER TheNewswire February 1, 2026 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF; HKEX: 2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") provides 2026 annual production guidance.

 

2026 Annual Production Guidance

The Jiama Mine:

  • The copper production will be approximately between 140 million pounds (63,500 tonnes) and 149 million pounds (67,500 tonnes); 

  • The gold production will be approximately between 70,732 ounces (2.2 tonnes) and75,554 ounces (2.35 tonnes);  

  • The silver production will be approximately between 4.18 million ounces (130 tonnes) and 4.82 million ounces (150 tonnes);  

The CSH Mine:

  • The total gold production is estimated between 70,732 ounces (2.2 tonnes) and83,592 ounces (2.6 tonnes). 

 

The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chenguang Hou, said, "China Gold International has achieved a historic best performance in 2025, posting record-breaking net profits in two consecutive quarters. This reflects the Company's outstanding operational capabilities. For 2026, the Company will deliver consolidated and steady progress at both mines by implementing the development roadmap for the Jiama Mine while intensifying efforts to develop the underground resources and enhance comprehensive resources utilization at the CSH Mine. Our objective is to deliver sustainable returns for shareholders through continued strong performance."

 

2025 Final Year-End Results

The Company expects to report its audited 2025 Financial Statements, Notes to the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis by the end of March 2026. In connection with the release, the management will hold its annual road show events to discuss the Company's year-end results and performance.

 

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG,OTC:JINFF) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

Bunker Hill Announces Final Tranche of Silver Loan Facility

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Vangaurd Mining Gains 141 Percent

Is it Time to Take Profits? Experts Share Gold and Silver Strategies in Vancouver

Adoption of Omnibus Incentive Plan & Private Placement Update