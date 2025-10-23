The Conversation (0)
October 22, 2025
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award
09 October
RemSense Technologies
Enabling industrial digital transformations through advanced asset visualisation solutions Keep Reading...
16 October
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Trading Halt
28 August
30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 August
RemSense Capital Raising
RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced RemSense Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 October
Tech Weekly: Broadcom and OpenAI Sign Deal, AMD and Oracle Announce Partnership
This week was marked by strong, event-driven volatility across the tech sector. Market moves were shaped by artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure announcements, semiconductor earnings, signals of macroeconomic stress and escalating tensions between the US and China. Effects of the US... Keep Reading...
16 October
AF2 Capital Corp. Enters into Letter of Intent for Reverse-Takeover Transaction with EverKind Inc.
AF2 Capital Corp. (TSXV: AF.P) ("AF2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated October 14, 2025 (the "LOI") with EverKind Inc. ("EverKind"), an AI-powered emotional wellness platform, which sets forth, in general terms, the basic terms and... Keep Reading...
08 October
AI Market Update: Q3 2025 in Review
Q3 solidified artificial intelligence (AI) as the central growth engine within the tech sector, driving the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) and S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) to new heights. AI-focused stocks dominated market gains during the period, while venture capital funding for AI startups in... Keep Reading...
26 September
Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks React to Fed, AI News and Geopolitical Tensions
This week’s market action reflected renewed caution amid evolving signals from the US Federal Reserve, with tech stocks facing pressure from shifting interest rate expectations and renewed overvaluation concerns. Artificial intelligence (AI) heavyweight NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a US$100... Keep Reading...
26 September
Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition
Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (syntheia.ai), today announced that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement dated September 25, 2025 (the "Restated Agreement") with Call Center Guys Inc. ("CCG"), to amend and restate the terms of an asset purchase agreement... Keep Reading...
23 September
NVIDIA Commits US$100 Billion to OpenAI in Landmark AI Infrastructure Push
Semiconductor giant NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) plans to invest up to US$100 billion in OpenAI to build what executives are calling the largest artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project in history.The companies said on Monday (September 22) that OpenAI will deploy NVIDIA's systems on a scale... Keep Reading...
