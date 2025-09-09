Chesapeake Gold Provides an Update on Its Corporate Developments

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG,OTC:CHPGF) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on the advancement of its proprietary sulphide leach technology ("Technology") and its regional exploration activities at Lucy.

Jean-Paul Tsotsos, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The third phase of Metates' metallurgical work is progressing well, as we work towards a prefeasibility study ("PFS") in 2026. Observations from the columns indicate that the oxidation process is meeting expectations. In addition, we are encouraged by the industry's interest in our Technology and the commencement of third-party test work on three prospective opportunities. This testwork represents the first steps in our strategy to create economic value through the commercial application of our Technology. On the exploration front, detailed and systematic exploration on Lucy suggests that the project footprint may have the potential to extend over 3 kilometres, as new geological, geophysical and structural indicators of mineralization are uncovered."

Technology Update - Metallurgical Testwork and Patents

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/752/265642_images%20combined_550.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/752/265642_images%20combined.jpg

The third phase of metallurgical testwork on Metates with the Technology is advancing as planned. Two large-diameter PFS columns with Metates material are active, and the test work is on schedule, with early encouraging results (Figure 1). Another 26 variability columns with Metates material are also ongoing, which will be used for the optimization of the PFS technical study that M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation has begun work on (Figure 2). With modifications, the High Pressure Grinding Roll ("HPGR") test columns within the variability program are showing more promising silver kinetics over the columns completed in 2024.

In addition to the Metates testwork, Chesapeake identified numerous projects and mines that may benefit from the application of the technology. Industry interest has led to samples from three projects being sent to the lab for testing, which are also progressing in parallel with the Metates test program. This test work is designed to demonstrate the technology's applicability across a wide range of deposits with the intention of commercializing the process as an eventual significant source of value generation for Chesapeake.

Moreover, the Company has filed its own separate patent applications from this innovative test work. Further technology updates from the metallurgical programs will be provided in 2026.

Lucy Exploration Update

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/752/265642_75f32bb9143dcb60_004.jpg

Figure 3: Lucy Exploration Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/752/265642_75f32bb9143dcb60_004full.jpg

Over the past year, Lucy has made several advancements. An initial structural geology program identified a potential correlation between local folding and the Lucy gold skarn mineralization, providing a new insight into the local mechanism for gold emplacement and the concentration processes. This exploration work further identified new localities on the property that displayed similar structural features, which previously had limited exploration for gold skarn mineralization.

A new mineralized corridor has been identified in the Central Zone located approximately 600 metres west of the Discovery Zone. New trenching and rock channel sampling have returned 29 metres of 0.94g/t gold, including 15 metres of 1.33g/t gold and 34 metres of 0.64g/t gold, including 10 metres of 0.98 g/t gold (Figure 3), which outlines a potential new 200 metre long corridor that is open in all directions. Mineralization within this corridor shares several similar characteristics with the main discovery corridor.

Earlier this year, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad ("CFE"), Mexico's state-owned electric utility, started construction of a new powerline in the western part of the Lucy property, transmitting power along the Pacific coast city network. The new infrastructure provided additional accessibility to the Western Zone of Lucy, which was identified as having geological potential. This zone had seen limited ground exploration activities aside from geophysical surveys. Preliminary mapping has identified the presence of new skarns, and rock channel sampling has returned several occurrences of anomalous copper grades, including 3 metres of subcrop with 2.0% copper, a 2 metre interval of 0.59% copper and another locale with 2 metres of 0.45% copper (Figure 3).

Currently, the team is trenching and collecting rock channel samples and conducting an extensive soil geochemistry program, with sampling grids covering the Discovery, Central, and Western Zones, to expand the scope and scale of the Lucy system. Over the past year, Chesapeake has revised its drilling permit, and a more extensive exploration and drilling campaign is planned at the completion of this phase of work.

The complete assay data table and enlarged revised Lucy exploration map (Figure 3) are available here.

For Further Information:

For more information on Chesapeake's Metates and Lucy Projects and the Technology, please visit our website at www.chesapeakegold.com or contact Jean-Paul Tsotsos at invest@chesapeakegold.com or +1 778 731 1362.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Sample Preparation, Analysis and QA/QC Program

All the assays reported by Chesapeake in this news release are from rock channel samples. The rock samples were sent to the ALS Global facility in Zacatecas City, Mexico, for preparation of assay pulps, which were subsequently sent to ALS labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

All rock samples were prepared using a method whereby the entire sample was crushed to 90% passing -2mm, a split subsample of 1000 g was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns and then a 250 g pulp was taken.

Samples were analyzed for gold using 30 or 50 g fire assay fusion with an ICP finish (Method Au-ICP22). Silver and other elements were analyzed by 4 acid digestion with an ICP finish (Method ME-ICP61). Gold (>5 ppm) and silver (>100 ppm) over limits were analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Certified standards and blanks from CDN Resource Laboratories were inserted into the sample stream as part of the sampling protocol for the QA/QC program.

Qualified Persons

Alberto Galicia, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Gary Parkison, CPG, Vice President Development, are Qualified Persons as defined by NI43-101 and have reviewed and approved the exploration technical information in this release.

Dr. Art Ibrado, P.E., of Fort Lowell Consulting PLLC, is the independent, qualified person responsible for the scientific and metallurgical technical information in this news release in accordance with NI 43-101. The qualified persons have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp's flagship asset is the Metates Project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas1 with over 16.77 million ounces of gold at 0.57 grams per tonne (g/t) and 423.2 million ounces of silver at 14.3 g/t within 921.2 million tonnes in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource category and a further 2.13 million ounces of gold at 0.47 g/t and 59.0 million ounces of silver at 13.2 g/t within 139.5 million tonnes in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. See the technical report titled "Metates Sulphide Heap Leach Project Phase I" dated January 13, 2023, and news release dated February 22, 2023.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to advancement of the Company's proprietary technology, the creation of economic value through commercial application of the technology, preparation of a PFS in 2026, strategic plans, timing and expectations for the Company's exploration and drilling programs at the Company's Lucy project, estimates of mineralization from drilling, geological information projected from sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.

Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the continued advancement of the Company's technology, conditions in general economic and financial markets; the price of gold and silver; the availability and costs of mining equipment and skilled labour; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures related to drilling programs; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; and the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones.

The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors, including the risks to development of the Company's technology, timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling and testing results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data, and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

1 Mexico's biggest undeveloped gold deposits. Bnamericas. Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265642

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Chesapeake Gold Corp.CKG:CATSXV:CKGGold Investing
CKG:CA
The Conversation (0)

Chesapeake Gold Corp.

Chesapeake Gold Corp is a development-stage company engaged in the exploration, development, and recovery of precious metals. The company focuses on the development of its Metates project in Durango State, Mexico. Its other projects are El Duraznito, Yarely, Cerro Minas, La Gitana, and La Cecilia in Mexico; and Talapoosa in the United States.

Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies.

A BRICS currency was a topic at the 2024 BRICS Summit that took place October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia. At the summit, the BRICS nations continued their discussions of creating a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as an alternative to the US dollar.

At the 2024 BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on stage holding what appeared as a prototype of a possible BRICS banknote. However, he seemed to back away from previous aggressive calls for de-dollarization, stating the goal of the BRICS member nations is not to move away from the US dollar-dominated SWIFT platform, but rather to deter the "weaponization" of the US dollar by developing alternative systems for using local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and with trading partners.

"We are not refusing, not fighting the dollar, but if they don't let us work with it, what can we do? We then have to look for other alternatives, which is happening," he stated.

The potential BRICS currency would allow these nations to assert their economic independence while competing with the existing international financial system. The current system is dominated by the US dollar, which accounts for about 90 percent of all currency trading. Until recently, nearly 100 percent of oil trading was conducted in US dollars; however, in 2023, one-fifth of oil trades were reportedly made using non-US dollar currencies.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Executing WA Gold Strategy

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) advises that it has signed a non-binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to due diligence, binding documentation and other conditions precedent including MBK shareholder approval) (Proposed Acquisition), and has commenced a scoping study for the Kingsley and Homestead deposits at the Livingstone Project, furthering its Western Australian focussed gold strategy to expand MBK’s WA gold portfolio and move to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Download the PDF here.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars.

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, emphasizing that it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"In a nutshell, we're going back to a return to sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign.

Gold and Silver Stocks Dominate TSX30 List of Top Performers

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has released its annual TSX30 list, showcasing the 30 top-performing companies that are making the most impact in driving Canada’s economy forward.

Established in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks by their dividend-adjusted share price performance over three years.

The list was released on Tuesday (September 9), a day after the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) reached an all-time high of 29,027. It's up 17.18 percent since the start of the year and nearly 30 percent since September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Base Metals Investing

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

×